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THE ASTRONOMICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF HEAT

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byRobert S. Ball@robertsball

I was an Irish astronomer who founded the screw theory.

May 11th, 2023
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Robert S. Ball@robertsball

I was an Irish astronomer who founded the screw theory.

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writing#novel#history#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#robert-s.-ball#contemporary#the-story-of-the-heavens

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