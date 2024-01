Too Long; Didn't Read

Inquiring minds frequently reach out to us about financial technologies; many “normies” ask if HODLing Bitcoin and BTC mining are still profitable, and, as always, they demand we predict the industry's future. Well, digital assets and the mining instruments that have upheld blockchain protocols swiftly evolved as Bitcoin’s user base broadened. Let's explore the evolution of Bitcoin mining for a better glimpse of the digital economic landscape and profitability in mining.