The Art & Science of Node Monitoring

459 reads

Node monitoring is both a strategy and a philosophy, and not just a bunch of fancy technology. It isn’t enough to be able to know when things aren't working; you need to catch them before they stop working. Without monitoring to go with it, there is no way of guaranteeing that your systems are robust enough to withstand and weather events out of your control, which are inevitable and unavoidable. The hardest part of designing a monitoring system is predicting everything that “might” go wrong.