Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The All-Purpose Programmer: Episode 1 - "Hello World" by@halexmorph

The All-Purpose Programmer: Episode 1 - "Hello World"

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Jacob Landry is on a journey to enhance his resume with a wealth of new programming languages. For the past 12 years, he has specialized in PHP, though he’ve always dabbled with other languages. This series of articles is meant to serve two purposes: an example of how I learn new languages. It’s going to serve as a bit of a tutorial or entry-level-learning opportunity for anyone interested in the languages I focus on. I start with learning how to print to screen and store basic data. I then move to more complicated data structures and control structures. Last, I learn their OOP (if applicable) syntax.
image
Jacob Landry Hacker Noon profile picture

@halexmorph
Jacob Landry

Software Engineer, Writer... On an exciting journey to learn new things all the time.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
'I Write About What I Know and What I Experience': Meet the Writer Jacob Landry by @halexmorph
#writing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#php#python#go#scala#java#javascript#learn-to-code#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading