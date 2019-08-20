The All-About-PR Award - Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees

UPDATE

WINNER -🥇aELF

2ND PLACE -🥈VeID





Did you come across stories talking about the "revolutionary impact of X on the Blockchain"? Did the obvious shill piece turn you off? Nominate the ones you think deserve the podium here



aELF

VeID

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon's #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.









