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The AI Engine is the New Artist: Rethinking Royalties in an Age of Infinite Content

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

January 17th, 2026
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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machine-learning#ai-generated-art#ai-generated-music#ai-copyright#ai-copyright-debate#royalties#ai-legal-debate#ethical-ai#ai-royalties

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