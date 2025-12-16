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The AI Developer Productivity Paradox: Why It Feels Fast but Delivers Slow

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byEran@dynamo

AI Architect and Engineering Leader who builds AI systems

December 16th, 2025
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    byEran@dynamo

    AI Architect and Engineering Leader who builds AI systems

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AI Can Write Code Fast. It Still Cannot Build Software.

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Eran@dynamo

AI Architect and Engineering Leader who builds AI systems

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machine-learning#machine-learning-tools#ai-coding-assistants#developer-productivity#software-engineering#tech-myths#cognitive-bias-in-dev#ai-infrastructure#code-quality-and-debugging

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