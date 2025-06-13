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The AI Box Is Coming—Build Your Own or Be Owned by Big Tech

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byVanya Yani@vanuan

Disillusioned, unemployed software engineer

June 13th, 2025
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Vanya Yani

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Vanya Yani@vanuan

Disillusioned, unemployed software engineer

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TOPICS

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#hardware#privacy#edge-computing#decentralization#digital-rights#ai-box#hackernoon-top-story

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