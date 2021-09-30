The AI Boom Extends Beyond Machine Learning Engineers

993 reads

We are currently in the middle of an AI boom, but there are crucial pitfalls to avoid for anyone who wants to build a company around AI. The way to categorize the value of something within a company is to determine if it creates value on its own or gives leverage to a different value-added source. As technology improves, this will not be the case anymore. It will be more about reading tutorials, not research studies. Data is more crucial than costly [AI architectures]. The question of the billion dollars is, however, whether you will keep your edge.