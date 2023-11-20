THE ADER FLOURISH OF TRUMPETS

Although telephonic novelties are not numerous at the Universal Exposition, telephony—that quite young branch of electric science—is daily the object of curious and interesting experiments which we must make known to our readers, a large number of whom were not yet born to scientific life when the experiments were made for the first time at Paris in 1881; and it is proper to congratulate the Société Générale des Téléphones on having repeated them in 1889 to the great satisfaction of the rising generation. We allude to the Ader system of telephonic transmissions of sounds in such a way that they can be heard by an audience. The essential parts of this mode of transmission consist of two distinct systems—transmitters and receivers.