The ABCs of JavaScript: apply, bind, and call

660 reads

@ Rahul Front-end Web Developer and Blogger

The ABCs of Javascript are:

A - apply()

B - bind()

C - call()

Using them, we can set what 'this' should refer to, irrespective of

how or where the function gets called. Let's see what would happen in

case of an object.

showName

const student = { name : "Rahul" , showName : function ( ) { console .log( this .name); } } student.showName(); //Rahul

method is being called through its owner object student, as shown below...

Hence, 'this' used inside the function will refer to the student object. What if we assign the

showName

greetStudent

const student = { name : "Rahul" , showName : function ( ) { console .log( this .name); } } const greetStudent = student.showName; greetStudent(); //Does not print Anything // 'this' refers to global object now // because greetStudent is global, and hence student.showName is being called globally.

function to a global scoped variable, and then call it as below...

The reference to 'this' changes to the global object, & this can cause unwanted and hard to spot bugs.

To set 'this', we use the ABC of JavaScript.

We can borrow or use the functionality of

showName

Make its copy

keep separately for different objects

method, without having to

This is known as Function Borrowing, used to efficiently utilize objects.

call() method

const student = { name : "Rahul" , showName : function ( friend1, friend2 ) { console .log( this .name); console .log(friend1); console .log(friend2); } } student.showName.call({ name : "Rahul" }, "John" , "Jane" ); // Rahul // John // Jane

The call() method sets the reference to 'this' to the owner

object. It can be set to any value in the object which is being passed.

(Arguments can be passed as well)

apply() method

const student = { name : "Rahul" , showName : function ( friend1, friend2 ) { console .log( this .name); console .log(friend1); console .log(friend2); } } student.showName.apply({ name : "Rahul" },[ "John" , "Jane" ]); // Rahul // John // Jane

apply()

call()

bind()

const student = { name : "Rahul" , showName : function ( ) { console .log( this .name); } } const greetStudent = student.showName({ name : "Rahul from Bind" }) greetStudent(); // Rahul from Bind

method is used in the same way as call(), except that it accepts arguments in array form.

bind()

call()

greetStudent

bind() method is used in the same way as call(), except that it returns a copy of the function, which can be invoked later. Even when greetStudent is globally scoped, the reference to 'this' is still set to the object passed.

🥂Thanks For Reading | Happy Learning🏄‍♂️

