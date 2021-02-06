The ABCs of JavaScript: apply, bind, and call

Front-end Web Developer and Blogger
The ABCs of Javascript are:
Using them, we can set what 'this' should refer to, irrespective of
how or where the function gets called. Let's see what would happen in
case of an object.
method is being called through its owner object student, as shown below...
showName
const student = {
name: "Rahul",
showName: function(){
console.log(this.name);
}
}
student.showName(); //Rahul
Hence, 'this' used inside the function will refer to the student object. What if we assign the
function to a global scoped variable
showName
, and then call it as below...
greetStudent
const student = {
name: "Rahul",
showName: function(){
console.log(this.name);
}
}
const greetStudent = student.showName;
greetStudent();
//Does not print Anything
// 'this' refers to global object now
// because greetStudent is global, and hence student.showName is being called globally.
The reference to 'this' changes to the global object, & this can cause unwanted and hard to spot bugs.
To set 'this', we use the ABC of JavaScript.
We can borrow or use the functionality of
method, without having to
showName
This is known as Function Borrowing, used to efficiently utilize objects.
const student = {
name: "Rahul",
showName: function(friend1, friend2){
console.log(this.name);
console.log(friend1);
console.log(friend2);
}
}
student.showName.call({name: "Rahul" },"John", "Jane");
// Rahul
// John
// Jane
The call() method sets the reference to 'this' to the owner
object. It can be set to any value in the object which is being passed.
(Arguments can be passed as well)
const student = {
name: "Rahul",
showName: function(friend1, friend2){
console.log(this.name);
console.log(friend1);
console.log(friend2);
}
}
student.showName.apply({name: "Rahul" },["John", "Jane"]);
// Rahul
// John
// Jane
method is used in the same was as
apply()
, except that it accepts arguments in array form.
call()
const student = {
name: "Rahul",
showName: function(){
console.log(this.name);
}
}
const greetStudent = student.showName({
name: "Rahul from Bind"
})
greetStudent(); // Rahul from Bind
method used in the same way as to
bind()
, except that it returns a copy of the function, which can be invoked later. Even when
call()
is globally scoped, the reference to 'this' is still set to the student object.
greetStudent
