Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logoThe ABCs of JavaScript: apply, bind, and call by@

The ABCs of JavaScript: apply, bind, and call

February 6th 2021 660 reads
Author profile picture

@Rahul

Front-end Web Developer and Blogger

The ABCs of Javascript are:

  • A - apply()
  • B - bind()
  • C - call()

Using them, we can set what 'this' should refer to, irrespective of
how or where the function gets called. Let's see what would happen in
case of an object. 

showName
method is being called through its owner object student, as shown below...

const student = {
    name: "Rahul", 
    showName: function(){
        console.log(this.name); 
    }
}

student.showName(); //Rahul

Hence, 'this' used inside the function will refer to the student object. What if we assign the 

showName
function to a global scoped variable 
greetStudent
, and then call it as below...

const student = {
    name: "Rahul", 
    showName: function(){
        console.log(this.name); 
    }
}

const greetStudent = student.showName; 

greetStudent(); 
//Does not print Anything
// 'this' refers to global object now
// because greetStudent is global, and hence student.showName is being called globally.

The reference to 'this' changes to the global object, & this can cause unwanted and hard to spot bugs.

To set 'this', we use the ABC of JavaScript.

We can borrow or use the functionality of 

showName
method, without having to

  • Make its copy
  • keep separately for different objects

This is known as Function Borrowing, used to efficiently utilize objects.

call() method

const student = {
    name: "Rahul", 
    showName: function(friend1, friend2){
        console.log(this.name); 
        console.log(friend1); 
        console.log(friend2); 
    }
}

student.showName.call({name: "Rahul" },"John", "Jane"); 
// Rahul
// John
// Jane

The call() method sets the reference to 'this' to the owner
object. It can be set to any value in the object which is being passed.
(Arguments can be passed as well)

apply() method

const student = {
    name: "Rahul", 
    showName: function(friend1, friend2){
        console.log(this.name); 
        console.log(friend1); 
        console.log(friend2); 
    }
}

student.showName.apply({name: "Rahul" },["John", "Jane"]); 
// Rahul
// John
// Jane


apply()
method is used in the same was as
 call()
, except that it accepts arguments in array form.

bind()

const student = {
    name: "Rahul", 
    showName: function(){
        console.log(this.name); 
    }
}

const greetStudent = student.showName({
    name: "Rahul from Bind"
}) 

greetStudent(); // Rahul from Bind


bind()
method used in the same way as to 
call()
, except that it returns a copy of the function, which can be invoked later. Even when 
greetStudent
is globally scoped, the reference to 'this' is still set to the student object.

🥂Thanks For Reading | Happy Learning🏄‍♂️

You can get my weekly newsletter of amazing articles I posted this week and some offers or announcement by subscribing to my newsletter here.

Related

Your Money Is All Set To Lose More Value. Again.

5 reactions
#cryptocurrency
Author profile picture

@Kolin Lukas

5min
02/11/49

A Peek Into the Arsenal of Crypto Day Traders

4 reactions
#cryptocurrency
Author profile picture

@falconiteRohit Chatterjee

03/18/21

Tags

#javascript#array-methods#web-development#programming#coding#javascript-development#javascript-fundamentals#javascript-tutorial#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.