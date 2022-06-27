The 6 Most Lucrative Blockchain Jobs of 2022

As more CTOs and CSOs recognize that blockchains are not an obscure technology to create cryptocurrencies, but are indeed the solution to the problem created by database solutions. Right now, the number of lucrative blockchain jobs is at an all-time high. A blockchain engineer's main focus is on the technology and the infrastructure that's required for different blockchain solutions. On average, a blockchain developer gets paid anywhere from $150,000 per year up to $175,000 depending on their experience, skills, and company they are working for.

As more CTOs and CSOs recognize that blockchains are not an obscure technology to create cryptocurrencies, but are indeed the solution to the problem created by database solutions, the number of open positions for experienced blockchain developers has skyrocketed as well. In fact, the demand is so high that companies are having a hard time finding the right type of talent for their requirements. If you are about to start your professional career or are looking for a career change, look no further than the blockchain space. Right now, the number of lucrative blockchain jobs is at an all-time high.





On average, a blockchain developer gets paid anywhere from $150,000 per year up to $175,000 depending on their experience, skills, and the company they are working for. And if you possess the right type of skills, you will have no trouble finding work and not to mention that these positions are also well paid. Below are six of the best-compensated jobs that are in high demand right now.





Blockchain Engineer

$109,000 / Year

A blockchain engineer's main focus is on the technology and the infrastructure that's required for different blockchain solutions. Besides that, they are also involved in designing different tools and systems in that specific niche. Since this is a highly technical field, a college degree and cryptography skills can help you a lot in landing the blockchain engineer's job.





Besides that, knowledge of both the front and back-end development is also integral for this job role. If you have a degree in Information systems or computer science, then you already meet one of the basic requirements. However, having strong knowledge of the above-mentioned skills can still land you a blockchain engineer job even without a degree. For those aspiring to be blockchain engineers, it is important to have a learning attitude and possess problem-solving skills.





Required Skills: Advanced knowledge and skills in Java, C#, Solidity, Python, APL, and other programming languages.





Blockchain Developer

$154,550 / Year

is required to become a blockchain developer. Another lucrative career path is that of a blockchain developer and among the different blockchain jobs, this is the one that is most widespread and in high demand.





If we look at the responsibilities of a blockchain developer, it usually involves around establishing security protocols, building infrastructure, creating custom code, buildings apps/games, and so on. And since we are talking about coding, sufficient programming experience in multiple languages is also required, besides having an understanding of smart contracts, cryptography, and data structures.





Required Skills: Advanced knowledge of cryptography, smart contracts, and data structures





Risk Analyst

$98,793 / Year

A risk analyst collects information to evaluate the risk associated with certain decisions of the company. Besides reviewing existing systems and procedures, a risk analyst also assesses the viability of upcoming projects.





Once again, a risk analyst ensures that the potential risk is also factored into the decision-making. In order to become a risk analyst, strong command and knowledge of blockchain regulations are required. This allows them to examine the projects and operations and ensure that everything is compliant and secure.





Required Skills: Practical knowledge and experience with the blockchain regulations, analytical tools, finance, portfolio management, and mathematics





Project Manager

$68,578 / Year

What does a project manager do? The main duties of a project manager include team management, customer communication, and database maintenance. You can think of a project manager as the messenger who acts as a bridge between the clients and the developers - Through effective communication skills and overseeing the development, a project manager ensures that the customer gets what they actually want.





Once again, the role of a project manager is very important and is in high demand. And as the number of companies relying on the blockchain increases, the demand for project managers will increase as well.





The role of a project manager requires extensive knowledge & experience with the blockchain essential concepts, finance, budget management, project management tools, and blockchain architecture.





Content Creators

$68,578 / Year

If you are a creative individual and have experience with creating content, then you can also fit just right in this job role. The main role of a content creator is to create content which can be in the form of articles, blog posts, digital art, and so on.





The basic aim of a content creator is to provide value to the readers and to explain difficult topics in a simple and easy-to-understand way. Furthermore, content creators are also vital for the promotion of different blockchain products and services.





Required Skills: good communication skills, creative thinking, a strong grasp of English and other languages, and experience with graphics.





Community Manager Average

$57,267 / Year

As a community manager, the basic duties involve the management of social media, press handling, working with influencers, moderation, and growing the community.





To put it short, a community manager can be viewed as the bridge between the community and the blockchain project. Furthermore, promoting and growing the community is also an integral part of a community manager's job.





Required Skills: experience with data analysis tools, social media, community management tools, and the basics of cryptocurrency.



