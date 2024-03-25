The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 4: For Loops

Introduction

Welcome to this module, Day 4 of 30-Day .NET Challenge: For Loops, where let's dive into the world of for statements. Explore how to write For Loop statements that iterate a set number of times.

Learning Objectives

Utilize the for statement to iterate through a set of code.

Prerequisites for Developers

Proficiency with the for each iteration statement.

Familiarity with working with variables.

Getting Started

What is the for statement?

The for statement allows you to iterate through a code block a fixed number of times, providing precise control over the iteration process.

Basic For Loop Example

To begin, create a static class file called “ForLoop.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// 0 /// 1 /// 2 /// 3 /// 4 /// 5 /// 6 /// 7 /// 8 /// 9 /// </summary> public static void ForLoopExample() { for (int i = 0; i < 10; i++) { Console.WriteLine(i); } }

Execute the code from the main method as follows

#region Day 4 - For Loops ForLoops.ForLoopExample(); #endregion

Console Output

// Console Output 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Run For Loop in reverse.

The goal is to iterate through a code block while counting down instead of counting up.

Add another method into the same static class as shown below

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// 10 /// 9 /// 8 /// 7 /// 6 /// 5 /// 4 /// 3 /// 2 /// 1 /// 0 /// </summary> public static void BackwardForLoopExample() { for (int i = 10; i >= 0; i--) { Console.WriteLine(i); } }

Execute the code from the main method as follows

#region Day 4 - For Loops ForLoops.BackwardForLoopExample(); #endregion

Console Output

// Console Output 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0

Iterative Pattern With For

The goal is to skip specific values in the iterator variable. Add another method into the same static class as shown below

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// 3 /// 6 /// 0 /// 9 /// </summary> public static void IterationForLoopExample() { for (int i = 0; i < 10; i += 3) { Console.WriteLine(i); } }

Execute the code from the main method as follows

#region Day 4 - For Loops ForLoops.IterationForLoopExample(); #endregion

Console Output

// Console Output 0 3 6 9

Break Loop

The goal is to exit the iteration statement prematurely based on some conditions. Add another method into the same static class as shown below

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// 0 /// 1 /// 2 /// 3 /// 4 /// 5 /// 6 /// 7 /// </summary> public static void BreakForLoopExample() { for (int i = 0; i < 10; i++) { Console.WriteLine(i); if (i == 7) break; } }

Execute the code from the main method as follows

#region Day 4 - For Loops ForLoops.BreakForLoopExample(); #endregion

Console Output

// Console Output 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Complete Code on GitHub

GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

