    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 4: For Loops

    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 4: For Loops

    by Sukhpinder Singh4mMarch 25th, 2024
    Day 4 of 30-Day.NET Challenge: For Loops. Explore how to write for statements that iterate a set number of times. Utilize the for statement to iterate through a set of code. Run For Loop in reverse instead of counting down.
    Introduction

    Welcome to this module, Day 4 of 30-Day .NET Challenge: For Loops, where let's dive into the world of for statements. Explore how to write For Loop statements that iterate a set number of times.

    Learning Objectives

    1. Utilize the for statement to iterate through a set of code.

    Prerequisites for Developers

    • Proficiency with the for each iteration statement.
    • Familiarity with working with variables.

    Getting Started

    What is the for statement?

    The for statement allows you to iterate through a code block a fixed number of times, providing precise control over the iteration process.

    Basic For Loop Example

    To begin, create a static class file called “ForLoop.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.

    /// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// 0
/// 1
/// 2
/// 3
/// 4
/// 5
/// 6
/// 7
/// 8
/// 9
/// </summary>
public static void ForLoopExample()
{
    for (int i = 0; i < 10; i++)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(i);
    }
}

    Execute the code from the main method as follows

    #region Day 4 - For Loops

ForLoops.ForLoopExample();

#endregion

    Console Output

    // Console Output
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

    Run For Loop in reverse.

    The goal is to iterate through a code block while counting down instead of counting up.

    Add another method into the same static class as shown below

    /// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// 10
/// 9
/// 8
/// 7
/// 6
/// 5
/// 4
/// 3
/// 2
/// 1
/// 0
/// </summary>
public static void BackwardForLoopExample()
{
    for (int i = 10; i >= 0; i--)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(i);
    }
}

    Execute the code from the main method as follows

    #region Day 4 - For Loops

ForLoops.BackwardForLoopExample();

#endregion

    Console Output

    // Console Output
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0

    Iterative Pattern With For

    The goal is to skip specific values in the iterator variable. Add another method into the same static class as shown below

    /// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// 3
/// 6
/// 0
/// 9
/// </summary>
public static void IterationForLoopExample()
{
    for (int i = 0; i < 10; i += 3)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(i);
    }
}

    Execute the code from the main method as follows

    #region Day 4 - For Loops

ForLoops.IterationForLoopExample();

#endregion

    Console Output

    // Console Output
0
3
6
9

    Break Loop

    The goal is to exit the iteration statement prematurely based on some conditions. Add another method into the same static class as shown below

        /// <summary>
    /// Outputs
    /// 0
    /// 1
    /// 2
    /// 3
    /// 4
    /// 5
    /// 6
    /// 7
    /// </summary>
    public static void BreakForLoopExample()
    {
        for (int i = 0; i < 10; i++)
        {
            Console.WriteLine(i);
            if (i == 7) break;
        }
    }

    Execute the code from the main method as follows

        #region Day 4 - For Loops
    
    ForLoops.BreakForLoopExample();
    
    #endregion

    Console Output

        // Console Output
    0
    1
    2
    3
    4
    5
    6
    7

    Complete Code on GitHub

    GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

    C# Programming🚀

    About Author

    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    Sukhpinder Singh
    Programmer by heart | C# | Python | .Net Core | Xamarin | Angular | AWS
    Read my storiesC# Programming

