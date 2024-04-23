Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 30: XML vs JSON Serializationby@ssukhpinder

    The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 30: XML vs JSON Serialization

    by Sukhpinder SinghApril 23rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Serialization involves a process of converting an object into an easily stored format. The article demonstrates the problem with old XML Serialization and how JSON serialization improves both efficiency and effectiveness.
    featured image - The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 30: XML vs JSON Serialization
    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture

    Learn to enhance your code with JSON Serialization in C#. Discover a better approach on Day 30 of our 30-Day .NET Challenge.


    Introduction

    Serialization involves a process of converting an object into an easily stored format. The article demonstrates the problem with old XML Serialization and how JSON serialization improves both efficiency and effectiveness.

    Learning Objectives

    • Drawbacks of XML Serialization
    • Advantages of JSON Serialization

    Prerequisites for Developers

    30 Day .Net Challenge


    Getting Started

    Drawbacks of XML Serialization

    Traditionally many developers have used XML Serialization as demonstrated in the following code snippet.

        // Using XmlSerializer for data serialization
    private string SerializeObjectToXml<T>(T obj)
    {
        var serializer = new XmlSerializer(typeof(T));
        using (var writer = new StringWriter())
        {
            serializer.Serialize(writer, obj);
            return writer.ToString();
        }
    }

    Even though XML is human-readable and globally supported it is not an optimized and efficient choice of serialization in the C# programming language. The main reason is that it involves a lot of temporary objects which can impact the memory usage and the corresponding GC pressure.

    Advantages of JSON Serialization

    Please find below the refactored version of the previous code snippet using NewtonSoft.Json library

        // Using Newtonsoft.Json for data serialization
    private string SerializeObjectToJson<T>(T obj)
    {
        return JsonConvert.SerializeObject(obj);
    }

    The aforementioned library outperforms XmlSerializer in both speed and efficiency. In addition to that, the JSON files are smaller in size which makes reading and writing faster.


    Complete Code

    Create another class named EfficientSerialization and add the following code snippet

        public static class EfficientSerialization
    {
        public static string XML<T>(T obj)
        {
    
            var serializer = new XmlSerializer(typeof(T));
            using (var writer = new StringWriter())
            {
                serializer.Serialize(writer, obj);
                return writer.ToString();
            }
        }
        public static string JSON<T>(T obj)
        {
            return JsonConvert.SerializeObject(obj);
        }
    }

    And create a model class as follows:

        public class Person
    {
        public string Name { get; set; }
        public int Age { get; set; }
    }


    Execute from the main method as follows

        #region Day 30: Efficient Serialization
    static string ExecuteDay30()
    {
        Person person = new Person { Name = "John Doe", Age = 30 };
    
        // XML Serialization
        string xmlData = EfficientSerialization.XML(person);
        Console.WriteLine("XML Serialization Output:");
        Console.WriteLine(xmlData);
    
        // JSON Serialization
        string jsonData = EfficientSerialization.JSON(person);
        Console.WriteLine("JSON Serialization Output:");
        Console.WriteLine(jsonData);
    
        return "Executed Day 30 successfully..!!";
    }
    
    #endregion


    Console Output

        XML Serialization Output:
    <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-16"?>
    <Person xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema">
      <Name>John Doe</Name>
      <Age>30</Age>
    </Person>
    
    JSON Serialization Output:
    {"Name":"John Doe","Age":30}


    Complete Code here: GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

    Thank you for being a part of the C# community! Before you leave:

    Follow us: Youtube | X | LinkedIn | Dev.to Visit our other platforms: GitHub More content at C# Programming

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    Sukhpinder Singh@ssukhpinder
    Programmer by heart | C# | Python | .Net Core | Xamarin | Angular | AWS
    Read my storiesLinktree

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #dotnet #csharp #xml-serialization #json-serialization #c-sharp-for-beginners #xml-vs-json-serialization #web-development-tips #30-day-dotnet-challenge

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Create Multi-Container Applications With Docker Compose and C#
    by ssukhpinder
    Feb 22, 2023
    #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 24: How to Avoid Exceptions in Flow Control
    by ssukhpinder
    Apr 15, 2024
    #dotnet
    Article Thumbnail
    30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 26: Loop Unrolling
    by ssukhpinder
    Apr 16, 2024
    #dotnet
    Article Thumbnail
    The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 29: Generics & Custom Interfaces
    by ssukhpinder
    Apr 22, 2024
    #csharp-programming
    Article Thumbnail
    A Beginner's Guide Formatting Strings as Base64 in CSharp
    by devleader
    Jan 08, 2024
    #c-sharp
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas