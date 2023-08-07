The 13th of October (contd.)

Too Long; Didn't Read The clock in the Council Chamber struck nine. “Well,” said Lord Caterham, with a deep sigh. “Here they all are, just like little Bo Peep’s flock, back again and wagging their tails behind them.” He looked sadly round the room. “Organ grinder complete with monkey,” he murmured, fixing the Baron with his eye. “Nosy Parker of Throgmorton Street——” “I think you’re rather unkind to the Baron,” protested Bundle, to whom these confidences were being poured out. “He told me that he considered you the perfect example of English hospitality amongst the haute noblesse.”