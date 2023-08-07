Search icon
    The 13th of October (contd.)by@agathachristie

    The 13th of October (contd.)

    The clock in the Council Chamber struck nine. “Well,” said Lord Caterham, with a deep sigh. “Here they all are, just like little Bo Peep’s flock, back again and wagging their tails behind them.” He looked sadly round the room. “Organ grinder complete with monkey,” he murmured, fixing the Baron with his eye. “Nosy Parker of Throgmorton Street——” “I think you’re rather unkind to the Baron,” protested Bundle, to whom these confidences were being poured out. “He told me that he considered you the perfect example of English hospitality amongst the haute noblesse.”
    #detective-fiction-novel#books
    Agatha Christie HackerNoon profile picture

    @agathachristie

    Agatha Christie

