That Time US Lawmakers Suggested Piracy Was a Part of Twitter’s Business Model

A group of bipartisan U.S. House Representatives has sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, urging the company to take copyright infringement seriously. While Twitter seemingly complies with the law, the lawmakers say that the company's actions suggest that piracy is part of Twitter's business model. The letter echoes comments made by the music industry group RIAA, which brought up the same issue during a Senate hearing a few months ago. The lawmakers don’t mention any incentives or repercussions in the letter but stress that Twitter enters into licensing agreements with copyright holders.