157 reads
tf.distribute 101: Training Keras on Multiple Devices and Machines
by
June 13th, 2025
byTensor Flow - [Technical Documentation]@tensorflow
TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning framework developed by Google for numerical computation and building mach
Story's Credibility
About Author
TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning framework developed by Google for numerical computation and building mach
Comments
TOPICS
Related Stories
Logistic Regression for Binary Classification With Core APIs
@hacker-xn6cm32
Jun 14, 2025
Logistic Regression for Binary Classification With Core APIs
@hacker-xn6cm32
Jun 14, 2025