Testing Signed and Encrypted Cookies in Rails Application

Recently I’ve been refactoring the tests for a gem I maintain and I needed to test that it sets the right cookies at the right time. But the cookies in use in the gem are signed cookies and that caused a slight hiccup for me. I’d never tested the value in a signed cookie before and it wasn’t immediately obvious what to do.

So I thought I would share what I found out in case it helps.

set any of these by using the cookies object in a controller, like this: In Rails applications there are three flavours of cookies available:simple session cookies, signed cookies and encrypted cookies. You canset any of these by using theobject in a controller, like this:

class CookiesController < ApplicationController def index cookies[ "simple" ] = "Hello, I am easy to read." cookies.signed[ "protected" ] = "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with." cookies.encrypted[ "private" ] = "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with." end end

Simple cookies

Simple cookies are made up of plain text. If you inspected the cookie above called “simple” in the browser you would see the text “Hello, I am easy to read.”

Simple cookies are ok for storing data that doesn’t really matter. The end user can read and change it and your application shouldn’t be affected.

Signed cookies

-- . Before the dashes, the payload is Signed cookies are not sent to the browser as plain text. Instead they comprise of a payload and signature separated by two dashes. Before the dashes, the payload is base 64 encoded data . To read the data you can base 64 decode it. This data isn’t secret, but it can’t be tampered with because the second part of the cookie is a signature.

HMAC SHA1 digest of the application’s secret_key_base and the data in the cookie. If the contents of the cookie are changed when you try to read the cookie, the signature will no longer match the contents and Rails will return nil . Under the hood this is all handled by the cookies.signed object as if it were a hash. The signature is created by taking andigest of the application’sand the data in the cookie. If the contents of the cookie are changed when you try to read the cookie, the signature will no longer match the contents and Rails will return. Under the hood this is all handled by the ActiveSupport::MessageVerifier . As you can see above, you don’t need to worry about that, you can treat theobject as if it were a hash.

Signed cookies are useful for data that can be read by the user, but you need to trust is the same when you get it back to the server again.

Encrypted cookies

secret_key_base you cannot read or write to this cookie. Thankfully there’s no need to worry about the encryption yourself, using the cookies.encrypted object you can set encrypted cookies as though they were a regular hash. Encrypted cookies take this one step further and encrypt the data in the cookie, then sign it. This is handled by the ActiveSupport::MessageEncryptor and means that without theyou cannot read or write to this cookie. Thankfully there’s no need to worry about the encryption yourself, using theobject you can set encrypted cookies as though they were a regular hash.

Encrypted cookies are useful for private data that you want to store with the user, but you don’t want them, or anyone, to read.

Testing cookies

Suppose we now want to test the controller we saw above. We want to

ensure that all of our cookies are set correctly. The test might look

something like this:

class CookiesControllerTest < ActionDispatch::IntegrationTest test "should set cookies when getting the index" do get root_url assert_response :success assert_equal "Hello, I am easy to read." , cookies[ "simple" ] assert_equal "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with." , cookies[ "protected" ] assert_equal "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with." , cookies[ "private" ] end end

Or with RSpec Rails:

RSpec.describe CookiesController, type: :request do it "should set cookies when getting the index" do get root_url expect(response).to have_http_status( :success ) expect(cookies[ "simple" ]).to eq( "Hello, I am easy to read." ) expect(cookies[ "protected" ]).to eq( "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with." ) expect(cookies[ "private" ]).to eq( "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with." ) end end

But this would fail at the test for the signed cookie and wouldn’t pass for the encrypted cookie either. You can’t just call on those cookies straight out of the jar if they have been signed or encrypted.

signed and encrypted version of the cookies, like this: You might think you should test against theandversion of the cookies, like this:

assert_equal "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with." , cookies.signed[ "protected" ] assert_equal "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with." , cookies.encrypted[ "private" ]

ActionDispatch::IntegrationTest in Minitest or type: :request in RSpec. That doesn’t work either. At least it doesn’t work if you are using the currently recommended way of testing controllers, within Minitest orin RSpec.

ActionController::TestCase or type: :controller tests, then cookies.signed and cookies.encrypted will work. If you have an application with the older style tests, do carry on reading just in case you decide to refactor them to come in line with the current Rails way. If you have the older styleortests, thenandwill work. If you have an application with the older style tests, do carry on reading just in case you decide to refactor them to come in line with the current Rails way.

cookies object is actually an instance of Rack::Test::CookieJar , which does not have knowledge of your Rails application secrets. With the tests above, theobject is actually an instance of, which does not have knowledge of your Rails application secrets.

So how do we test these cookies?

Rack::Test::CookieJar object. The good news is we can bring the Rails application’s own ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar back into play to decode your signed cookies and decrypt your encrypted cookies. This is where I got to with the gem I was working on. I needed to test the result of a signed cookie, but I had aobject. The good news is we can bring the Rails application’s ownback into play to decode your signed cookies and decrypt your encrypted cookies.

ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar using the request object from the test and a hash of your cookie data. You can then call signed or encrypted on that cookie jar. To do so, you instantiate an instance ofusing theobject from the test and a hash of your cookie data. You can then calloron that cookie jar.

So now the test looks like:

class CookiesControllerTest < ActionDispatch::IntegrationTest test "should set cookies when getting the index" do get root_url assert_response :success assert_equal "Hello, I am easy to read." , cookies[ "simple" ] jar = ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar.build(request, cookies.to_hash) assert_equal "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with." , jar.signed[ "protected" ] assert_equal "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with." , jar.encrypted[ "private" ] end end

Or the spec would look like:

RSpec.describe CookiesController, type: :request do it "gets cookies from the response" do get root_url expect(response).to have_http_status( :success ) expect(cookies[ "simple" ]).to eq( "Hello, I am easy to read." ) jar = ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar.build(request, cookies.to_hash) expect(jar.signed[ "protected" ]).to eq( "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with." ) expect(jar.encrypted[ "private" ]).to eq( "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with." ) end end

Red, Green, Re-snack-tor

In this post we’ve seen how to test signed or encrypted cookies in Rails. Hopefully your test suite is running green and your cookies are covered now.

I’m going to get back to the refactor I was working on. There are plenty more tests to cover now that these cookies have been polished off.

