Testing Signed and Encrypted Cookies in Rails Application

object in a controller, like this:
cookies
class CookiesController < ApplicationController
def index
cookies["simple"] = "Hello, I am easy to read."
cookies.signed["protected"] = "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with."
cookies.encrypted["private"] = "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with."
end
end
. Before the dashes, the payload is base 64 encoded data. To read the data you can base 64 decode it. This data isn’t secret, but it can’t be tampered with because the second part of the cookie is a signature.
--
digest of the application’s
HMAC SHA1
and the data in the cookie. If the contents of the cookie are changed when you try to read the cookie, the signature will no longer match the contents and Rails will return
secret_key_base
. Under the hood this is all handled by the
nil
. As you can see above, you don’t need to worry about that, you can treat the
ActiveSupport::MessageVerifier
object as if it were a hash.
cookies.signed
and means that without the
ActiveSupport::MessageEncryptor
you cannot read or write to this cookie. Thankfully there’s no need to worry about the encryption yourself, using the
secret_key_base
object you can set encrypted cookies as though they were a regular hash.
cookies.encrypted
class CookiesControllerTest < ActionDispatch::IntegrationTest
test "should set cookies when getting the index" do
get root_url
assert_response :success
assert_equal "Hello, I am easy to read.", cookies["simple"]
assert_equal "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with.", cookies["protected"]
assert_equal "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with.", cookies["private"]
end
end
RSpec.describe CookiesController, type: :request do
it "should set cookies when getting the index" do
get root_url
expect(response).to have_http_status(:success)
expect(cookies["simple"]).to eq("Hello, I am easy to read.")
expect(cookies["protected"]).to eq("Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with.")
expect(cookies["private"]).to eq("Hello, I can't be read or tampered with.")
end
end
and
signed
version of the cookies, like this:
encrypted
assert_equal "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with.", cookies.signed["protected"]
assert_equal "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with.", cookies.encrypted["private"]
in Minitest or
ActionDispatch::IntegrationTest
in RSpec.
type: :request
or
ActionController::TestCase
tests, then
type: :controller
and
cookies.signed
will work. If you have an application with the older style tests, do carry on reading just in case you decide to refactor them to come in line with the current Rails way.
cookies.encrypted
object is actually an instance of
cookies
, which does not have knowledge of your Rails application secrets.
Rack::Test::CookieJar
object. The good news is we can bring the Rails application’s own
Rack::Test::CookieJar
back into play to decode your signed cookies and decrypt your encrypted cookies.
ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar
using the
ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar
object from the test and a hash of your cookie data. You can then call
request
or
signed
on that cookie jar.
encrypted
class CookiesControllerTest < ActionDispatch::IntegrationTest
test "should set cookies when getting the index" do
get root_url
assert_response :success
assert_equal "Hello, I am easy to read.", cookies["simple"]
jar = ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar.build(request, cookies.to_hash)
assert_equal "Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with.", jar.signed["protected"]
assert_equal "Hello, I can't be read or tampered with.", jar.encrypted["private"]
end
end
RSpec.describe CookiesController, type: :request do
it "gets cookies from the response" do
get root_url
expect(response).to have_http_status(:success)
expect(cookies["simple"]).to eq("Hello, I am easy to read.")
jar = ActionDispatch::Cookies::CookieJar.build(request, cookies.to_hash)
expect(jar.signed["protected"]).to eq("Hello, I can be read, but I can't be tampered with.")
expect(jar.encrypted["private"]).to eq("Hello, I can't be read or tampered with.")
end
end