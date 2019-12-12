Testing REST APIs easily in Python with pyhttptest

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
pip install pyhttptest
{
"name": "TEST: Get server status",
"verb": "GET",
"endpoint": "/get",
"host": "https://httpbin.org",
"headers": {
"Accept-Language": "en-US"
}
}
{
"name": "TEST: Create an HTML bin",
"verb": "POST",
"endpoint": "post",
"host": "https://httpbin.org",
"payload": {
"content": "Hello, world!"
}
}
[
{
"name": "TEST: List all users",
"verb": "GET",
"endpoint": "api/v1/users",
"host": "http://localhost:8085/",
"headers": {
"Accept-Language": "en-US"
},
"query_string": {
"limit": 1
}
},
{
"name": "TEST: Add a new user",
"verb": "POST",
"endpoint": "api/v1/users",
"host": "http://localhost:8085/",
"payload": {
"username": "pyhttptest",
"email": "admin@pyhttptest.com"
}
},
{
"name": "TEST: Modify an existing user",
"verb": "PUT",
"endpoint": "api/v1/users/XeEsscGqweEttXsgY",
"host": "http://localhost:8085/",
"payload": {
"username": "pyhttptest"
}
},
{
"name": "TEST: Delete an existing user",
"verb": "DELETE",
"endpoint": "api/v1/users/XeEsscGqweEttXsgY",
"host": "http://localhost:8085/"
}
]
pyhttptest execute data/test_server_status.json
pyhttptest execute data/requests.json
file are:
json
.
tests/
and
unittest
discover and execute defined test cases in Python scripts. To not mess up with these tests and break the conventions, I suggest creating a new directory in your project root directory named
pytest
.
live_tests/
files with defined test cases for the API. By doing this your tests will be easily distinguished. But it’s really up to you!
json