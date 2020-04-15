Testing React apps with React Testing Library [A How-To Guide]

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
The more your tests resemble the way your software is used, the more confidence they can give you. - Kent C. Dodds
import React from "react"
class Counter extends React.Component {
state = { count: 0 }
increment = () => this.setState(({ count }) => ({ count: count + 1 }))
decrement = () => this.setState(({ count }) => ({ count: count - 1 }))
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.decrement}>-</button>
<p>{this.state.count}</p>
<button onClick={this.increment}>+</button>
</div>
)
}
}
export default Counter
import React from "react"
import { shallow } from "enzyme"
import Counter from "./counter"
describe("<Counter />", () => {
it("properly increments and decrements the counter", () => {
const wrapper = shallow(<Counter />)
expect(wrapper.state("count")).toBe(0)
wrapper.instance().increment()
expect(wrapper.state("count")).toBe(1)
wrapper.instance().decrement()
expect(wrapper.state("count")).toBe(0)
})
})
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent } from "@testing-library/react"
import Counter from "./counter"
describe("<Counter />", () => {
it("properly increments and decrements the counter", () => {
const { getByText } = render(<Counter />)
const counter = getByText("0")
const incrementButton = getByText("+")
const decrementButton = getByText("-")
fireEvent.click(incrementButton)
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("1")
fireEvent.click(decrementButton)
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("0")
})
})
import React from "react"
class Counter extends React.Component {
state = { count: 0 }
setCount = count => this.setState({ count })
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.decrement}>-</button>
<p>{this.state.count}</p>
<button onClick={this.increment}>+</button>
</div>
)
}
}
export default Counter
import React, { useState } from "react"
const Counter = () => {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0)
const increment = () => setCount(count => count + 1)
const decrement = () => setCount(count => count - 1)
return (
<div>
<button onClick={decrement}>-</button>
<p>{count}</p>
<button onClick={increment}>+</button>
</div>
)
}
export default Counter
ShallowWrapper::state() can only be called on class components
import React from "react"
import { shallow } from "enzyme"
import Counter from "./counter"
describe("<Counter />", () => {
it("properly increments and decrements the counter", () => {
const setValue = jest.fn()
const useStateSpy = jest.spyOn(React, "useState")
useStateSpy.mockImplementation(initialValue => [initialValue, setValue])
const wrapper = shallow(<Counter />)
wrapper
.find("button")
.last()
.props()
.onClick()
expect(setValue).toHaveBeenCalledWith(1)
// We can't make any assumptions here on the real count displayed
// In fact, the setCount setter is mocked!
wrapper
.find("button")
.first()
.props()
.onClick()
expect(setValue).toHaveBeenCalledWith(-1)
})
})
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent } from "@testing-library/react"
import Counter from "./app"
describe("<Counter />", () => {
it("properly increments and decrements the counter", () => {
const { getByText } = render(<Counter />)
const counter = getByText("0")
const incrementButton = getByText("+")
const decrementButton = getByText("-")
fireEvent.click(incrementButton)
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("1")
fireEvent.click(decrementButton)
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("0")
})
})
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent } from "@testing-library/react"
import Counter from "./app"
describe("<Counter />", () => {
it("properly increments the counter", () => {
// Arrange
const { getByText } = render(<Counter />)
const counter = getByText("0")
const incrementButton = getByText("+")
const decrementButton = getByText("-")
// Act
fireEvent.click(incrementButton)
// Assert
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("1")
// Act
fireEvent.click(decrementButton)
// Assert
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("0")
})
})
function render(
ui: React.ReactElement,
options?: Omit<RenderOptions, 'queries'>
): RenderResult
const { getByText } = render(<Counter />)
const counter = getByText("0")
const incrementButton = getByText("+")
const decrementButton = getByText("-")
<body>
<div>
<Counter />
</div>
</body>
fireEvent((node: HTMLElement), (event: Event))
fireEvent.click(incrementButton)
// OR
fireEvent.click(decrementButton)
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("1")
expect(counter.textContent).toEqual("0")
import React from "react"
function Todos({ todos: originalTodos }) {
const filters = ["all", "active", "done"]
const [input, setInput] = React.useState("")
const [todos, setTodos] = React.useState(originalTodos || [])
const [activeFilter, setActiveFilter] = React.useState(filters[0])
const addTodo = e => {
if (e.key === "Enter" && input.length > 0) {
setTodos(todos => [{ name: input, done: false }, ...todos])
setInput("")
}
}
// Make use of useMemo to avoid filtering the todos on every re-render
const filteredTodos = React.useMemo(
() =>
todos.filter((todo, i) => {
if (activeFilter === "all") {
return todo
}
if (activeFilter === "active") {
return !todo.done
}
if (activeFilter === "done") {
return todo.done
}
}),
[todos, activeFilter]
)
const toggle = index => {
setTodos(todos =>
todos.map((todo, i) =>
index === i ? { ...todo, done: !todo.done } : todo
)
)
}
const remove = index => {
setTodos(todos => todos.filter((todo, i) => i !== index))
}
return (
<div>
<h2 className="title">To-dos</h2>
<input
className="input"
onChange={e => setInput(e.target.value)}
onKeyDown={addTodo}
value={input}
placeholder="Add something..."
/>
<ul className="list-todo">
{filteredTodos.length > 0 ? (
filteredTodos.map(({ name, done }, i) => (
<li
key={`${name}-${i}`}
className="todo-item"
data-testid={`todo-${i}`}
>
<input
data-testid="checkbox"
type="checkbox"
checked={done}
onChange={() => toggle(i)}
/>
<div className="todo-infos">
<span className={`todo-name ${done ? "todo-name-done" : ""}`}>
{name}
</span>
<button className="todo-delete" onClick={() => remove(i)}>
Remove
</button>
</div>
</li>
))
) : (
<p className="no-results">No to-dos!</p>
)}
</ul>
<ul className="list-filters">
{filters.map(filter => (
<li
key={filter}
className={`filter ${
activeFilter === filter ? "filter-active" : ""
}`}
onClick={() => setActiveFilter(filter)}
>
{filter}
</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
)
}
export default Todos
getByText(todo)
expect(input.value).toBe("")
test("adds a new to-do", () => {
const { getByPlaceholderText, getByText } = render(<Todos />)
const input = getByPlaceholderText(/add something/i)
const todo = "Read Master React Testing"
getByText("No to-dos!")
fireEvent.change(input, { target: { value: todo } })
fireEvent.keyDown(input, { key: "Enter" })
getByText(todo)
expect(input.value).toBe("")
})
npm install --save-dev @testing-library/jest-dom
import "@testing-library/jest-dom/extend-expect"
test("adds a new to-do", () => {
const { getByPlaceholderText, getByText } = render(<App />)
const input = getByPlaceholderText(/add something/i)
const todo = "Read Master React Testing"
getByText("No to-dos!")
fireEvent.change(input, { target: { value: todo } })
fireEvent.keyDown(input, { key: "Enter" })
getByText(todo)
expect(input).toHaveValue("")
})
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent } from "@testing-library/react"
import Counter from "./counter"
describe("<Counter />", () => {
it("properly increments and decrements the counter", () => {
const { getByText } = render(<Counter />)
const counter = getByText("0")
const incrementButton = getByText("+")
const decrementButton = getByText("-")
fireEvent.click(incrementButton)
expect(counter).toHaveTextContent("1")
fireEvent.click(decrementButton)
expect(counter).toHaveTextContent("0")
})
})
import React from "react"
import { addPost } from "./api"
function App() {
const [posts, addLocalPost] = React.useReducer((s, a) => [...s, a], [])
const [formData, setFormData] = React.useReducer((s, a) => ({ ...s, ...a }), {
title: "",
content: "",
})
const [isPosting, setIsPosting] = React.useState(false)
const [error, setError] = React.useState("")
const post = async e => {
e.preventDefault()
setError("")
if (!formData.title || !formData.content) {
return setError("Title and content are required.")
}
try {
setIsPosting(true)
const {
status,
data: { id, ...rest },
} = await addPost(formData)
if (status === 200) {
addLocalPost({ id, ...rest })
}
setIsPosting(false)
} catch (error) {
setError(error.data)
setIsPosting(false)
}
}
return (
<div>
<form className="form" onSubmit={post}>
<h2>Say something</h2>
{error && <p className="error">{error}</p>}
<input
type="text"
placeholder="Your title"
onChange={e => setFormData({ title: e.target.value })}
/>
<textarea
type="text"
placeholder="Your post"
onChange={e => setFormData({ content: e.target.value })}
rows={5}
/>
<button className="btn" type="submit" disabled={isPosting}>
Post{isPosting ? "ing..." : ""}
</button>
</form>
<div>
{posts.map(post => (
<div className="post" key={post.id}>
<h2>{post.title}</h2>
<p>{post.content}</p>
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
)
}
export default App
let nextId = 0
export const addPost = post => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
if (Math.random() > 0.1) {
resolve({ status: 200, data: { ...post, id: nextId++ } })
} else {
reject({
status: 500,
data: "Something wrong happened. Please, retry.",
})
}
}, 500)
})
}
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent } from "@testing-library/react"
import { addPost as addPostMock } from "./api"
import Posts from "./Posts"
jest.mock("./api")
describe("Posts", () => {
test("adds a post", async () => {
addPostMock.mockImplementation(post => {
return Promise.resolve({ status: 200, data: { ...post, id: 1 } })
})
const { getByPlaceholderText, getByText, debug } = render(<Posts />)
const title = getByPlaceholderText(/title/i)
const content = getByPlaceholderText(/post/i)
const button = getByText(/post/i)
const postTitle = "This is a post"
const postContent = "This is the content of my post"
})
})
const content = getByPlaceholderText(/post/i)
test("adds a post", () => {
addPostMock.mockImplementation(post => {
return Promise.resolve({ status: 200, data: { ...post, id: 1 } })
})
const { getByPlaceholderText, getByText, queryByText } = render(<Posts />)
const title = getByPlaceholderText(/title/i)
const content = getByPlaceholderText(/post/i)
const button = getByText(/post/i)
const postTitle = "This is a post"
const postContent = "This is the content of my post"
fireEvent.change(title, { target: { value: postTitle } })
fireEvent.change(content, { target: { value: postContent } })
fireEvent.click(button)
// Oops, this will fail ❌
expect(queryByText(postTitle)).toBeInTheDocument()
expect(queryByText(postContent)).toBeInTheDocument()
})
test("adds a post", () => {
addPostMock.mockImplementation(post => {
return Promise.resolve({ status: 200, data: { ...post, id: 1 } })
})
const { getByPlaceholderText, getByText, queryByText, debug } = render(
<Posts />
)
const title = getByPlaceholderText(/title/i)
const content = getByPlaceholderText(/post/i)
const button = getByText(/post/i)
const postTitle = "This is a post"
const postContent = "This is the content of my post"
fireEvent.change(title, { target: { value: postTitle } })
fireEvent.change(content, { target: { value: postContent } })
fireEvent.click(button)
debug()
expect(queryByText(postTitle)).toBeInTheDocument()
expect(queryByText(postContent)).toBeInTheDocument()
})
<body>
<div>
<div>
<form class="form">
<h2>
Say something
</h2>
<input placeholder="Your title" type="text" />
<textarea placeholder="Your post" rows="5" type="text" />
<button class="btn" disabled="" type="submit">
Post ing...
</button>
</form>
<div />
</div>
</div>
</body>
test("adds a post", () => {
addPostMock.mockImplementation(post => {
return Promise.resolve({ status: 200, data: { ...post, id: 1 } })
})
const { getByPlaceholderText, getByText } = render(<Posts />)
const title = getByPlaceholderText(/title/i)
const content = getByPlaceholderText(/post/i)
const button = getByText(/post/i)
const postTitle = "This is a post"
const postContent = "This is the content of my post"
fireEvent.change(title, { target: { value: postTitle } })
fireEvent.change(content, { target: { value: postContent } })
fireEvent.click(button)
expect(button).toHaveTextContent("Posting")
expect(button).toBeDisabled()
})
function wait(
callback?: () => void,
options?: {
timeout?: number
interval?: number
}
): Promise<void>
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent, wait } from "@testing-library/react"
// ...
describe("Posts", () => {
test("adds a post", async () => {
// ...
fireEvent.click(button)
expect(button).toHaveTextContent("Posting")
expect(button).toBeDisabled()
await wait(() => {
getByText(postTitle)
getByText(postContent)
})
})
})
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent, wait } from "@testing-library/react"
// ...
describe("Posts", () => {
test("adds a post", async () => {
// ...
fireEvent.click(button)
expect(button).toHaveTextContent("Posting")
expect(button).toBeDisabled()
await wait()
getByText(postTitle)
getByText(postContent)
})
})
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent, wait } from "@testing-library/react"
// ...
describe("Posts", () => {
test("adds a post", async () => {
// ...
fireEvent.click(button)
expect(button).toHaveTextContent("Posting")
expect(button).toBeDisabled()
await waitForElement(() => getByText(postTitle))
getByText(postContent)
})
})
import React from "react"
import { render, fireEvent } from "@testing-library/react"
// ...
describe("Posts", () => {
test("adds a post", async () => {
const { getByPlaceholderText, getByText, findByText } = render(<Posts />)
// ...
expect(button).toHaveTextContent("Posting")
expect(button).toBeDisabled()
await findByText(postTitle)
getByText(postContent)
})
})