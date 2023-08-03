Search icon
    Ten Stories in the Crypto World You Need to Know Today

    Ten Stories in the Crypto World You Need to Know Today

    Today's news covers a wide spectrum of updates related to blockchain and AI. U.S. lawmakers are investigating Apple's App Store policies, considering their impact on blockchain and NFT innovation. YouTube is experimenting with AI-generated video summaries, while Terraform Labs faces legal challenges from the SEC. The blockchain community is also reacting to the collapse of TerraUSD and FTX, while an ethical hacker thwarts a $5.4 million exploit in Curve Finance. Other highlights include Toyota's blockchain integration for digital race trophies, the booming market for Blockchain AI in healthcare, the innovative employment model of Opolis, growth in the Asia-Pacific blockchain AI market, and the ongoing debate around AI's role in politics. The convergence of blockchain and AI continues to reshape industries, emphasizing the need for a balance between innovation and regulation.
