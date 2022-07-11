Tell Us Why Django is Everyone’s Favorite Backend Web Framework [Writing Prompt]

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.
Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions on web development using the Django web framework for our readers?
The Django web framework is a free, open-source framework that can help speed up the construction of a web application written in Python. Django makes it possible for "quick development and clear, pragmatic design." When installed on a web server, the Django web framework may assist developers in swiftly creating a feature-rich, secure, and scalable web application.
If you have enough context, then you can help our readers to understand what Django is and how it is used, why choose the Django web framework out of all the Python web frameworks?
It's not the simplest to use, and it's certainly not the most recent. Nonetheless, if you're creating a web app that requires cross-site scripting and is anticipated to manage a large number of users or a complicated set of features, such as API connection or user authentication, the Django web framework could be the appropriate choice. It's also quite popular, based on the number of projects on GitHub.
As a result, obtaining the appropriate instructional resources will make all the difference. Please feel free to draw some inspiration from the list of topics below and start writing about your experience with Django.
Choose from anyone (or all) of the following topics/concepts or consider writing about an entirely new example.
We hope that the above topics have either given you a clear direction or at least sparked the inspiration for your next story about web development in Django. We’ll be adding more prompts soon, till then we’ll be looking forward to reading your story.