ACTIVE HACKERNOON HACKATHONS
Build something new with thousands in free credits for each qualifying entry. Or blog about what you've already built—no need to code from scratch.
PROOF OF USEFULNESS
Already built something useful? Write about it and compete. We're rewarding real utility over vaporware. Measure adoption, revenue, and actual impact—not pitch deck promises.
Sponsored by Bright Data, Neo4j, Storyblok & Algolia
DECENTRALIZE AI TECH
Write the best technical content about decentralized AI in 2026.
Grand prize: to be updated.
How Hackathons with HackerNoon Work
The easiest way to run a technology hackathon. Built by developers, for developers.
📋 Submit Project or Company
On the Hackathon page, i.e. ProofofUsefulness.com, DecentralizeAI.tech, etc, submit your info about your company or project. HackerNoon AI scores your submission.
✍️ Blog It
Get media coverage within the week. HackerNoon AI turns your data into a blog and asks you a couple additional questions to get published. Get started here.
🎁 Free Access to Premium Tools
Each qualifying entry gets free software and tooling for things like site building, blog publishing, AI search, web scraping and more.
🏆 Maybe Win Prizes
Top submissions earn cash prizes, software credits, compute access, and premium domains.
Run Your Hackathon on HackerNoon
Two ways to get involved: launch a new hackathon or sponsor an existing one. Both get you direct access to developers who actually read and build.
Why Launch on HackerNoon?
Most hackathons fail because nobody sees them. We solve distribution. Launch on a platform where developers are already reading, every single day.
Instant Distribution
4M+ monthly readers. Every submission automatically gets real eyeballs.
Long-Term Value
Every submission becomes permanent, SEO-optimized content that drives ongoing value.
What You Get
- Dedicated hackathon website
- Submission management system
- Automatic content publication
- Email marketing to 500K+ subscribers
- Social media promotion to 1M followers
- Custom tags & categories
- Winner announcement support
- Post-hackathon analytics
Launch Your Hackathon
Why Hackathons Matters
Tech Leaders Learn by Building
"Ideas are cheap. Execution is everything."
— Tony Hsieh
"Build something worth blogging about."
— David Smooke
"Hackathons are the fastest way to learn a new technology."
— Pete Hunt
"Hackathons are where communities form."
— Mary Lou Jepsen
"A hackathon is where you learn by doing, not by planning."
— Joel Spolsky
"Hackathons give people permission to experiment."
— Charity Majors
Looking for more tech blogging contests?
HackerNoon sponsors reward #trending-tech-topics with real cash.Explore Blogging Contests
Looking for AI grants & credits?
HackerNoon curated the internet's best available grants for builders.Search AI Grants Database
Ready to run your own hackathon?
HackerNoon helps drive technology adoption to your solutions with built-in distribution.Start Your Hackathon