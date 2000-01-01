🚀 LIVE HACKATHONS • CASH PRIZES • SOFTWARE GRANTS

Run your hackathon where developers, founders, builders, and tech professionals already read, blog and build. Built-in distribution to 4 million monthly readers.

ACTIVE HACKERNOON HACKATHONS

Build something new with thousands in free credits for each qualifying entry. Or blog about what you've already built—no need to code from scratch.

🏆 $20K In Cash + $130K In Software Prizes
💎

PROOF OF USEFULNESS

Already built something useful? Write about it and compete. We're rewarding real utility over vaporware. Measure adoption, revenue, and actual impact—not pitch deck promises.

Live NowRolling: Jan 5 - June 5, 2026Winners Announced Monthly
Enter Hackathon

Sponsored by Bright Data, Neo4j, Storyblok & Algolia

🏆 To be updated
💡

DECENTRALIZE AI TECH

Write the best technical content about decentralized AI in 2026.

Grand prize: to be updated.

Focus: Decentralized AI innovationWriting ContestRemote
Coming Soon

⚡ The Process

How Hackathons with HackerNoon Work

The easiest way to run a technology hackathon. Built by developers, for developers.

📋 Submit Project or Company

On the Hackathon page, i.e. ProofofUsefulness.com, DecentralizeAI.tech, etc, submit your info about your company or project. HackerNoon AI scores your submission.

✍️ Blog It

Get media coverage within the week. HackerNoon AI turns your data into a blog and asks you a couple additional questions to get published. Get started here.

🎁 Free Access to Premium Tools

Each qualifying entry gets free software and tooling for things like site building, blog publishing, AI search, web scraping and more.

🏆 Maybe Win Prizes

Top submissions earn cash prizes, software credits, compute access, and premium domains.

4M+
Monthly Readers
45K+
Contributing Writers
$150K+
Current Prize Pools
$0
Entry Fees

Run Your Hackathon on HackerNoon

Two ways to get involved: launch a new hackathon or sponsor an existing one. Both get you direct access to developers who actually read and build.

Why Launch on HackerNoon?

Most hackathons fail because nobody sees them. We solve distribution. Launch on a platform where developers are already reading, every single day.

Instant Distribution

4M+ monthly readers. Every submission automatically gets real eyeballs.

Long-Term Value

Every submission becomes permanent, SEO-optimized content that drives ongoing value.

What You Get

  • Dedicated hackathon website
  • Submission management system
  • Automatic content publication
  • Email marketing to 500K+ subscribers
  • Social media promotion to 1M followers
  • Custom tags & categories
  • Winner announcement support
  • Post-hackathon analytics

Launch Your Hackathon

💬 What People Say

Why Hackathons Matters

Tech Leaders Learn by Building

"Ideas are cheap. Execution is everything."

— Tony Hsieh

"Build something worth blogging about."

— David Smooke

"Hackathons are the fastest way to learn a new technology."

— Pete Hunt

"Hackathons are where communities form."

— Mary Lou Jepsen

"A hackathon is where you learn by doing, not by planning."

— Joel Spolsky

"Hackathons give people permission to experiment."

— Charity Majors

📝 Writing Contests

Looking for more tech blogging contests?

HackerNoon sponsors reward #trending-tech-topics with real cash.

Explore Blogging Contests
🔍 AI Grants

Looking for AI grants & credits?

HackerNoon curated the internet's best available grants for builders.

Search AI Grants Database
🚀 Launch Your Own

Ready to run your own hackathon?

HackerNoon helps drive technology adoption to your solutions with built-in distribution.

Start Your Hackathon