    Techniques to Improve Project Estimationby@krishnansrinath
    484 reads

    Techniques to Improve Project Estimation

    Engineers undervalue estimation as a skill. Poor estimates can be costly, feeding into poor business decisions. Think of estimates as a probability distribution. Avoid committing to a number without understanding the details, and tasks involved. Use historical data to validate estimates improves accuracy. Allow the person doing the task to make the estimates. Review estimates as a team. Good estimation skills lead to better planning, A better plan will determine whether a project’s targets are realistic enough.
    programming#software-development
    @krishnansrinath

    Krishnan

