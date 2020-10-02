Technical Huddle: An Easy Way To Turn Challenges Into Success

A few years back I had the opportunity to join two strong, small teams who were working on a couple of important products that already had a big audience and a few years of development behind them. I spent my first month discussing with teammates, product managers, technical leaders and major stakeholders of the products. We’d discussed challenges, ideas, and plans for the future. This allowed me to learn a lot about the products and the people who worked on or were impacted by them.
During those discussions, I’d observed some struggles. We had an impressive collection of tools used for monitoring the products, but the knowledge of how to use those tools was mainly concentrated in one or two individuals per team and they were usually used in a reactive rather than proactive way. For example, some tools were only used when production went down and rarely or never otherwise... Another challenge was that the products had quite significant technical debt and there were technical improvements that engineers wanted to prioritize while product managers wanted to continue adding new features (a common tension when building products). This led to frustration for everybody. The team felt that technical improvements were not understood or considered important, while product managers felt that the team was not realizing the importance of making progress on critical features and commitments made to users and stakeholders.
Challenges we were facing could be summarized in the following way:
These challenges were great opportunities to create something which would improve the collaboration and which would bring higher quality and efficiency in building products going forward.
I proposed that by bringing data and visualization the teams and product managers would find it easier to discuss and make decisions.
In order to convince the teams, I felt that I should probably build a proof of concept which we could use as a starting point for discussions. I’d analyzed all the tools we had available, their functionality then looked for open-source tools that we could use given our tech stack.
I was lucky that we were using NewRelic which has a powerful functionality: Insights, which - much to my surprise - we weren’t using at that time. With Insights features I was able to easily create dashboards with nice graphs and most importantly, valuable information.
I presented those to the teams and we started brainstorming on how we could use them, what data is useful for us and what other data we could get with other tools. There were many great ideas that came out of those discussions and we also had some volunteers who took some of those ideas and implemented them.
A few examples: we improved the dashboards on NewRelic Insights, another colleague built a tool that was integrating open-source static code analyzers and generated an Atlassian Confluence page with that data, and we integrated Google Analytics data and Amazon AWS cost data. These allowed us to correlate web traffic data with system load/health data and infrastructure costs.
Our initial dashboards looked at the following data:
Transactions (Web Transactions)
Database Queries
Code Quality Attributes
Responses & Errors
Browser, Operating System, Device Usage
With dashboards available we put in place a ceremony which looked like this:
Every Monday we met and we looked at the dashboards.The output of that session was a list of actions and Atlassian Jira tickets.We then presented those tickets to product managers, showed them the data and how it was impacting or could impact the users/customers. In the hope that this would make prioritization easier and more efficient.
After implementing some of the tickets and after each new release, we were measuring the impact compared to previous release data. We weren’t strict on numbers, rather we preferred to look more at trends.
We called this ceremony: The Technical Huddle
After a few sessions, some of my colleagues came up with great ideas on how to improve the dashboards and make the sessions more efficient. A colleague developed a Continuous Integration plan which collected and saved all the data we were using in dashboards and, based on that, generated an Atlassian Confluence page that displayed the data in a more structured and efficient way which allowed us to quickly understand it. He added colors with different shades to show progress or regress based on the difference in percentage between data from one release to another.
Another colleague found a new open-source tool that we could use for static code analysis. Initially, we weren’t focused on frontend code so one of our colleagues found a tool that gave us data on that area. Initially, these meetings lasted for almost one hour, but soon we managed to reduce them to 15-30 minutes. We were surprised to see that even our product managers started to join our technical huddles once they started to see user benefits that they could “sell” to their stakeholders - page load time improvements, reduced error rates… things that users value and therefore are commercially valuable. It was amazing to see team involvement, and team members’ passion to improve and make it more efficient.
Having regular Technical Huddles where we looked at and analyzed data which showed how we were doing in terms of quality and efficiency on the products we were building, gave us a lot of benefits and some of them we initially didn’t even anticipate:
Having regular sessions together with your team where you are looking at dashboards with data related to quality, efficiency and impact of the product you are building is a powerful ceremony I would recommend everybody to adopt. I’ve seen the benefits it can bring to teams, product managers, stakeholders, and users. To me, this is the missing ceremony from Agile frameworks.
Previously published at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/technical-huddle-missing-ceremony-from-agile-ovidiu-silaghi/
