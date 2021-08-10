Tech For All: How To Improve App Accessibility For People With Disabilities

,\n\n***Have you ever thought about the accessibility of apps for people with disabilities?***\n\n\\\nSince their ease on digital platforms has been largely overlooked, it's time we address the problem that a person with disability faces regularly!\n\n\\\n***Because accessibility is not a privilege, it’s their right!***\n\n\\\nTechnology is a way that allows service providers to tap into the market with an authentic approach that resonates with their user base. It’s a medium for them to get closer and cater in a personalized setup. When a brand is available at the fingertips it bridges the gap between the users and the process. But it works only for the majority of the people, not everyone.\n\n\\\nBeing a part of a highly diverse society makes me wonder if we are even trying to develop an understanding of inclusivity when it comes to app technology.\n\n\\\n## **Where Do We Lag?**\n\n\\\nWhile most of us shifted to digital platforms during lockdown to avoid social isolation, there were still many amongst us who couldn't manage to do the same. Did you know that a quarter of the disabled population who download any app, experience accessibility issues? Some of the major ones include the following-\n\n\\\n* Downloading and setting up of the app\n* Lack of supportive assistive technology\n* Crowded displays\n* Filling in forms\n* Registering\n* Poor choice of text size, font, colors\n\n \\\n\nIndustry experts need to acknowledge the importance of accessibility for every single user when it comes to mobile app technology. Brands need to collaborate with developers and strategists need to adopt an inclusive approach while creating an app that can be used by all.\n\n\\\nThere is always a creative solution for any shortcoming, and I’m here to share a few with you.\n\n\\\n## **What Is The Solution?**\n\n\\\nThe problem can be easily solved by prioritizing design for everyone during the app development process. When creators focus on inclusivity from the first stage, it is impossible to miss anyone out.\n\n\\\nFor starters, brands need to get their apps tested by a diverse range of people who can deliver relevant insights on issues and find the solution to incorporate an inclusive approach for development. Doing this will highlight major changes which can be easily executed with a little help.\n\n\\\nFacilitating usability testing is non-negotiable if you want your app to help a diverse set of users.\n\n\\\nBut to give you a better insight, here are some critical areas you can consider while improving or designing their business application for everyone-\n\n\\\n1. **Easy Installation And Set-up**\n\n \\\n\nDownload and set-up of a digital platform is the first part where users with disabilities can get stuck. If you want your app to be used by a wide-ranging audience, then it's necessary to make it easy to find and download.\n\n\\\nThe vital step is to deliver explicit instruction throughout the setting up process. Then, check if the set-up process can involve fewer steps. It will allow the users to find your app easily and download it.\n\n\\\n2. **Use Of Assistive Technology**\n\n\\\nFor people with disabilities, performing day-to-day tasks can prove challenging. However, with the advent of assistive technology, they can maintain & improve their functioning with complete independence.\n\n\\\nThese days most of us have assistive technology pre-installed on our devices. So during the development of the app, make sure to link with this tech. It will allow the people with disabilities or the elderly population to access all the features they want. Here are some of the features of assistive technology you can consider-\n\n\\\n* Screen-readers\n* Voice note\n* Keyboard shortcuts\n* Zoom and magnification features\n* Read aloud\n* Word prediction & spell checker\n* Enhancements such as enlarged text size, contrast, color inversion\n\n \\\n\nThe app must support all of these features and make the experience convenient for all the user base.\n\n\\\n3. **Enhance Display Of Information & Buttons**\n\n\\\nA clear display of information on an application plays a crucial role in simplifying a user's journey. During the design, use good color contrast that supports all the users in different lighting conditions. Clear labeling and placement of images, icons, and buttons must not be ignored.\n\n\\\nIf you want your users to target buttons by touch, you need them to be large enough to access. With that, make sure that the controls can be easily reached while holding the smartphone in different orientations.\n\n\\\nIf any user can access information on the app without any hindrance, the chances of continuing the use multiplies.\n\n\\\n4. **Layout Consistency**\n\n\\\nIncluding a lot of information onto a single screen or complicating simple steps can make it difficult for anyone to understand. Therefore, repetitive icons and buttons need to be presented in a consistent layout. In addition, make the on-screen arrangement of components look similar for different orientations and screen sizes.\n\n\\\n5. **Introduce Simple Gestures**\n\n\\\nAging or certain health conditions like tremors or dexterity can affect the ability of users to hold devices or even make focused gestures with their fingers. To solve this problem, you can introduce simple swiping gestures or taps, which can simplify the accessibility for everyone. You can also give users the freedom to choose the actions that fit their needs.\n\n\\\nIn case users have carried out incorrect gestures, ensure that they can quickly fix their actions.\n\n\\\n6. **Power To Customize**\n\n\\\nIt is essential to understand that not all information/details on your app might be relevant to people with disabilities. Similarly, the text size or color contrast of your app might not fit their needs. So for them to access relevant information comfortably, ensure that you deliver them the power to customize size or color in the app settings.\n\n\\\nAll the users must have the power to change or customize the app layout to display relevant information without any difficulty.\n\n\\\n***People with color blindness and visual impairments must be able to change or adjust the color contrast, text size, and font in the app settings.***\n\n\\\nWhile creating an app, prioritize the ability of your users to customize.\n\n\\\n7. **Keep The User Informed**\n\n\\\nOnce the user performs an action on the app, a setting should inform them that the action has taken effect. An indication is necessary so that users with disabilities can identify and recover from errors.\n\n\\\n8. **Facilitate Easy Understanding**\n\n\\\nDuring the construction of the platform, list which feature of the app performs which action. In addition, icons, buttons, and images present on the platform must be understandable without users needing to depend on their memory. Deliver ease of accessing information to all users.\n\n\\\n9. **Manageable Input Options**\n\n\\\nGive users the ability to choose data entry styles that they are comfortable with, for example, checkboxes, select menus, autofill, buttons, etc. Because of it, people with impairments will be able to input text/choices without any challenge.\n\n\\\nYou can also integrate speech input to deliver them the ability to enter numbers and text.\n\n\\\n## Wrapping Up!\n\n\\\nThese are some of the pointers that you can incorporate during the mobile app design process.\n\n\\\nIn the end, I would just like to say that learning about these steps and changing the designs is not enough. The key to living happily in a diverse society is sensitivity. It is important that we become sensitive towards enabling technology for everyone.\n\n\\\nBecause like I mentioned, it is not a privilege, it’s everyone’s right!\n\n\\\n***Until the next update, stay tuned!***