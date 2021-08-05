TDD Conference 2021: Opening Ceremony by Alex Bunardzic

*The first International Test Driven Development took place on July 10th*\n\n\\\nIn this series, I will include every talk together with my notes and further reading.\n\n\\\nHopefully, a lot of readers will watch and rewatch the talks, as they are worth several views.\n\n\\\nLet's start...\n\n## Bio\n\nAlex is a software engineering veteran with over 30 years of hands-on professional experience. A staunch advocate of Extreme Programming and TDD, Alex is currently leading DevOps teams by coaching them in TDD practices.\n\n\\\nWith a science background, Alex shows us how to build software by watching nature\n\n\\\n> TL;DR: Setting the stage for the TDD revolution, how did it all begin and where are we today with TDD.\n\n## Talk\n\n<https://youtu.be/-_noEVCR__I?t=333>\n\n# My Personal notes\n\n* This is the first conference and the passing torch to younger generations of TDD enthusiasts.\n* We discovered TDD several years ago thanks to Kent Beck.\n* We evolved with James Grenning's [Zombies Formula](https://dev.to/mcsee/how-i-survived-the-zombie-apocalypse-59gj).\n* Ron Jeffries' Never let the code not be working.\n* And so on...\n\n## Why TDD?\n\n* TDD is not as easy to sell as clean code, agility, secure architectures.\n* We will consider it, but there's no time now.\n\n## TDD as a scientific method\n\n* Based on positive enforcement and short feedback loops.\n* Watching nature phenomena.\n* Everything happens as a response to what happened earlier.\n\n## The Four current problems when we try to plan\n\n* Uncertainty\n* Ambiguity\n* Incompleteness\n* Confusion\n\n## TDD Breakthroughs\n\n* TDD Removes non-productive code.\n* Less Debugger time.\n* No more manually run the app.\n* No different manual test scenarios, credentials, navigation, configuration, environments, etc.\n\n# Speaker Links\n\n* Twitter [@alexbunardzic](https://twitter.com/alexbunardzic)\n* Medium [@alex-bunardzic](https://medium.com/alex-bunardzic)\n* LinkedIn [@alexbunardzic](https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexbunardzic)\n* @[Alex Bunardzic](@alexbunardzic)\n\n\n***\n\nPlease follow TDD Conference on:\n\n* [YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKn-DadPoyYssfAOMk1LSew)\n* [Twitter](https://twitter.com/tddconf)\n\n\\\n*Also published on: <https://maximilianocontieri.com/tdd-conference-2021-opening-ceremony-by-alex-bunardzic>*\n\n\\\n