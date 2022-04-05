Talking Crypto Investments with Zignaly CEO Bartolome Bordallo

1. Hello, Mr. Bordallo! It’s a pleasure to have you here. Before we begin, can you give a brief introduction of yourself to our readers?

Thank you for having me here. I appreciate it.

My name is Bartolome R. Bordallo and I am the CEO and a co-founder of Zignaly — a platform that envisions making crypto investment easy and profitable for all regardless of their experience.

Before Zignaly came to be, I also co-founded Jooicer, a tool that helps grow your Twitter account, and Tractionboard, a tool that helps measure the returns on investment (ROI) of any marketing campaign for your business.

I got into the world of blockchain and web 3.0 because I see huge potential in this space that could change the world for the better. I believe it gives more freedom and autonomy to the people and removes the unnecessary middlemen from transactions. Not that the government is not important, but blockchain simplifies finance because you no longer have to rely on the government to issue currency or verify the identity of the personnel involved in the transaction.

2. Wonderful! Before we dive deeper, I’d like to ask you what you think of the current scenario around crypto and the market sentiment. What do you think is the stance of retail investors in general around crypto?

I think there is a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) among new and amateur crypto investors in the market, in general.

The cryptocurrency market seems to have taken a downturn ever since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. However, with heavy sanctions imposed on Russia and due to the crippling infrastructure in Ukraine followed by major crypto donations, the market seems to have stabilized a bit. This could also be attributed to the fact that several individuals and institutions started donating cryptocurrency as a relief to Ukrainians. Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appears to have taken a pro-crypto stance.

Nevertheless, the market has still not recovered entirely and investors are wary about investing in cryptocurrencies.

Interestingly, the NFT spaces have been performing much better. This could be because the people investing in NFTs are much more informed about the blockchain industry and have diamond hands.

3. How do you hope that the global market would get around some of these challenges in the near future?

I would say that crypto as a whole is still in its infancy and is yet to witness mass adoption. Until that happens, you can expect a highly volatile market.

What matters above all is how much the masses are willing to trust blockchain. Personally, I trust decentralization and I am all in, but that’s not financial advice.

The unexpected market upturn after a downfall during the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be taken as a testament to the potential of cryptocurrencies.

If individual investors wish to trade profitably regardless of the market scenario, it is imperative that they understand both the fundamentals and technicalities of the projects. Hence, they need to do their due diligence.

4. What role do you think Zignaly will play in the broad spectrum of all-things crypto investing? How do you hope to support new crypto investors?

We built Zignaly keeping in mind new and minimally experienced investors.

As I mentioned before, individual investors should do thorough research before putting their money anywhere. But there is a section of people who lack the means to research and learn or those that have the capital but not enough time to put in the effort. Zignaly could be a blessing to such ambitious investors, thanks to the profit-sharing concept. This could potentially help investors reduce the risk of investing without researching.

5. Please elaborate on profit sharing and how it would be a sustainable business model for Zignaly while helping investors?

Firstly, Zignaly is completely free to use. There is no monthly or annual subscription fee whatsoever. Users can get started by registering with just their name and email ID.

The way profit-sharing models work is that the investor registers and chooses a particular trader from our pool of thoroughly vetted traders. Then the investors allocate their funds to be traded. The allocated funds are managed directly by the expert trader. And investors can get started with this with as little as just $1!

The best part is that the investors only pay when they earn profits. Meaning, if the “success fee” of a trader is 20% and the investor’s profit is $100, the investor would have to only pay $20. They retain their remaining profit of $80.

Such a mechanism is a great deal for those who are very new but want to trade with the expertise of well-informed traders.

6. Thanks a lot, Mr. Bordallo. It was a pleasure having you here. Do you have any closing thoughts that you’d like to share with us?

It was very good talking to you. I hope that the audience takes away actionable insights from our discussion.

I’d just like to say that regardless of the trading methodology that the investors opt for, there would always be a degree of risk associated and it is critical that they do their research for the benefit of all.

Thank you.

