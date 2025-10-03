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Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP

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byAnton Kutishevsky@akutishevsky

Do this, do that.

October 3rd, 2025
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Anton Kutishevsky@akutishevsky

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TOPICS

machine-learning#mcp#salesforce#claude#mcp-server#natural-language-crm#salesforce-ai-integration#ask-salesforce#salesforce-context-switching

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