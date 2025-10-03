Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP

What if you could speak to your Salesforce org instead of opening multiple tabs and clicking many times? Advanced Communities’ Salesforce MCP server let’s you interact with Salesforce using natural language — just like having a conversation with a colleague who knows your org inside out. For example, instead of: Navigating to Reports → Creating a new report → Selecting fields → Adding filters → Running Just ask: “Show me all opportunities closed in Q3 with amounts over $100K” That’s just the beginning. Behind that simple conversation is a powerful integration between Claude AI and Salesforce, made possible by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Let me show you what’s happening under the hood and what else you can do. What Can You Do With Salesforce MCP? The server gives Claude direct access to your Salesforce org through 40+ tools: Query & Search Query any object with natural language\nSearch across multiple objects instantly\nView object schemas and field definitions Query any object with natural language Search across multiple objects instantly View object schemas and field definitions Data Operations Create, update, and delete records\nExecute Anonymous Apex code\nRun and monitor Apex tests Create, update, and delete records Execute Anonymous Apex code Run and monitor Apex tests Org Management List connected orgs\nSwitch between orgs seamlessly\nLogin to new orgs\nLogout from orgs List connected orgs Switch between orgs seamlessly Login to new orgs Logout from orgs Debugging & Logs Fetch Apex debug logs with IDs\nRetrieve specific logs or most recent logs\nAnalyze execution flow for performance Fetch Apex debug logs with IDs Retrieve specific logs or most recent logs Analyze execution flow for performance User & Permission Management Assign permission sets and permission set licenses Assign permission sets and permission set licenses Package & Metadata Management Install packages\nUninstall packages\nList metadata types and components Install packages Uninstall packages List metadata types and components Browser Integration Open your org in a browser (you can use specific apex like, opening org in Setup)\nOpen specific records Open your org in a browser (you can use specific apex like, opening org in Setup) Open specific records Why this matters For administrators For Administrators, the Salesforce MCP server changes your daily workflow by eliminating the constant context switching that drains productivity. Instead of juggling multiple browser tabs — one for Setup, another for reports, etc., and several more for documentation — you can handle everything through a single conversational interface. Need to check a field’s API name while troubleshooting a flow? Ask. Want to see which users have a specific permission set? Ask. Need to create test data? Ask. All of this happens in one continuous conversation without ever leaving your workspace. What used to take 20 clicks and 5 minutes of navigation now takes 10 seconds and a single question. For business users For Business Users, this technology democratizes access to Salesforce data in a way that was previously impossible. You no longer need to wait for someone to build a report, or learn SOQL syntax, or understand the difference between accounts and opportunities to get the insights you need. Want to know which deals are at risk this quarter? Just ask. Need to understand why a particular account’s revenue is down? Have a conversation about it. Curious about how many leads converted last month compared to the same period last year? Get an answer immediately with context and explanation. The MCP server transforms Salesforce from a database you need interpreted for you into a colleague you can talk to directly. This means faster decisions, less dependency on technical resources, and the ability to explore your data iteratively — asking follow-up questions, drilling into details, and discovering insights in real-time rather than waiting hours or days for someone else to pull a report. Technical deep dive The Magic Isn’t Magic When you ask “Show me all Accounts created this month,” here’s what happens in milliseconds: You type your question in Claude Desktop (or any MCP-compatible AI assistant)\nClaude understands your intent using natural language processing\nThe MCP Server translates your request into Salesforce CLI commands\nSalesforce CLI executes the command using your authenticated credentials\nResults flow back through the chain to display in your chat You type your question in Claude Desktop (or any MCP-compatible AI assistant) Claude understands your intent using natural language processing The MCP Server translates your request into Salesforce CLI commands Salesforce CLI executes the command using your authenticated credentials Results flow back through the chain to display in your chat No magic. Just smart translation layers working together. What is MCP? (Model Context Protocol) MCP is an open protocol created by Anthropic that allows AI assistants to securely connect to external tools and data sources. Think of it like this: HTTP lets websites talk to servers\nSMTP lets email clients talk to mail servers\nMCP lets AI assistants talk to your tools HTTP lets websites talk to servers HTTP SMTP lets email clients talk to mail servers SMTP MCP lets AI assistants talk to your tools MCP The Salesforce MCP Server is one of these tools — it’s a bridge between Claude (or other AI assistants) and your Salesforce orgs. Key Point: MCP is becoming a standard. More tools will support it, meaning you’ll be able to connect AI to more systems the same way. Key Point: Layer 1: The AI Assistant (Claude Desktop) Layer 1: The AI Assistant (Claude Desktop) Understands your natural language\nMaintains conversation context\nDecides which MCP tool to call\nFormats results for display Understands your natural language Maintains conversation context Decides which MCP tool to call Formats results for display Layer 2: The MCP Server (This tool) Layer 2: The MCP Server (This tool) Provides 36+ specialized “tools” for Salesforce operations\nTranslates AI requests into Salesforce CLI commands\nValidates inputs and handles errors\nReturns structured data to the AI Provides 36+ specialized “tools” for Salesforce operations Translates AI requests into Salesforce CLI commands Validates inputs and handles errors Returns structured data to the AI Layer 3: Salesforce CLI Layer 3: Salesforce CLI Connects to your authenticated orgs\nExecutes the actual Salesforce operations\nUses your existing credentials and permissions\nReturns results Connects to your authenticated orgs Executes the actual Salesforce operations Uses your existing credentials and permissions Returns results Getting started Prerequisites Node.js (v18 or higher)\nSalesforce CLI (sf) installed and configured Node.js (v18 or higher) Node.js (v18 or higher) Node.js (v18 or higher) Salesforce CLI (sf) installed and configured Salesforce CLI ( Salesforce CLI ( sf ) installed and configured ) installed and configured The easiest way to start using it Got to releases page and download the .DXT file\nOpen Claude for desktop\nClick at the downloaded file, which will open the installation process in the Claude for desktop Got to releases page and download the .DXT file releases page releases page Open Claude for desktop Click at the downloaded file, which will open the installation process in the Claude for desktop For more details and other ways of using it, read in the readme file in the repository. readme readme repository repository More examples Object documentation generator Admin: "Describe the {OBJECT_NAME} object"\n\nClaude: [Gets full object metadata]\n\nAdmin: "\nCreate a comprehensive documentation page with: Object purpose, All fields in a formatted table, Relationships diagram, Validation rules. Make it look professional.\n"\n\nClaude: [Creates formatted HTML documentation artifact]\n- Styled like Salesforce Help\n- Searchable table of fields\n- Visual relationship map\n- Copy-paste ready Admin: "Describe the {OBJECT_NAME} object"\n\nClaude: [Gets full object metadata]\n\nAdmin: "\nCreate a comprehensive documentation page with: Object purpose, All fields in a formatted table, Relationships diagram, Validation rules. Make it look professional.\n"\n\nClaude: [Creates formatted HTML documentation artifact]\n- Styled like Salesforce Help\n- Searchable table of fields\n- Visual relationship map\n- Copy-paste ready Data quality report Admin: "Find all Accounts with:\n- Missing phone numbers\n- Invalid email formats\n- Empty billing addresses"\n\nClaude: [Queries and analyzes]\n\nAdmin: "Create a data quality report showing:\n- Total issues by type\n- Pie chart of issue distribution\n- List of affected records\n- Recommendations for cleanup"\n\nClaude: [Creates interactive HTML report]\n- Executive summary\n- Visual charts\n- Drillable data\n- Action items Admin: "Find all Accounts with:\n- Missing phone numbers\n- Invalid email formats\n- Empty billing addresses"\n\nClaude: [Queries and analyzes]\n\nAdmin: "Create a data quality report showing:\n- Total issues by type\n- Pie chart of issue distribution\n- List of affected records\n- Recommendations for cleanup"\n\nClaude: [Creates interactive HTML report]\n- Executive summary\n- Visual charts\n- Drillable data\n- Action items Storage Usage Dashboard Admin: "Show me org limits and usage"\n\nClaude: [Queries org limits via API]\n\nAdmin: "Create a dashboard showing data storage and file storage with \nvisual progress bars and alerts if over 80%"\n\nClaude: [Creates storage monitoring dashboard]\n- Progress bars for limits\n- Red/yellow/green indicators\n- Projected date to hit limits\n- Recommendations Admin: "Show me org limits and usage"\n\nClaude: [Queries org limits via API]\n\nAdmin: "Create a dashboard showing data storage and file storage with \nvisual progress bars and alerts if over 80%"\n\nClaude: [Creates storage monitoring dashboard]\n- Progress bars for limits\n- Red/yellow/green indicators\n- Projected date to hit limits\n- Recommendations Object Relationship Visualizer Admin: "Show me all relationships for the Account object"\n\nClaude: [Queries relationships]\n\nAdmin: "Create a visual diagram showing Account at the center with \nall related objects"\n\nClaude: [Creates a relationship diagram]\n- Account in center\n- Lines to related objects\n- Lookup vs Master-Detail color coded\n- Click object to see its fields Admin: "Show me all relationships for the Account object"\n\nClaude: [Queries relationships]\n\nAdmin: "Create a visual diagram showing Account at the center with \nall related objects"\n\nClaude: [Creates a relationship diagram]\n- Account in center\n- Lines to related objects\n- Lookup vs Master-Detail color coded\n- Click object to see its fields