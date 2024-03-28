Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge, Day 3: Mastering Code Generation

Designed for developers familiar with Azure and generative AI, the guide walks you through the process of harnessing the power of the gpt turbo model for code generation.
The Microsoft team has recently launched an Open AI challenge in which a developer can learn how to build Azure AI solutions and apps.
Steps to Create Open AI Service on Azure with “Dall-E” model deployed. Day 1 — Azure Open AI Challenge
If you would like to explore image generation, follow this link Day 2 — Azure Open AI Challenge: Image Generation
Considering Azure Open AI Service is running on the Azure portal and the gpt-turbo model is deployed successfully.
To test image generation, create a console application in Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code.
dotnet new console
Read the configuration from appsettings.json file
// Build a config object and retrieve user settings.
IConfiguration config = new ConfigurationBuilder()
.AddJsonFile("appsettings.json")
.Build();
string? oaiEndpoint = config["AzureOAIEndpoint"];
string? oaiKey = config["AzureOAIKey"];
string? oaiDeploymentName = config["AzureOAIDeploymentName"];
Create a file under the console application project as follows: sample-code> function > function.cs
namespace Function
{
class Program
{
int AbsoluteSquare(int num1, int num2)
{
int result = Math.Abs(num1 - num2);
result *= result;
return result;
}
}
}
Another file as sample-code > go-fish > go-fish.cs => Reference file
The next step is to prepare a menu on the console application using digits.
do
{
Console.WriteLine("\n1: Add comments to my function\n" +
"2: Write unit tests for my function\n" +
"3: Fix my Go Fish game\n" +
"\"quit\" to exit the program\n\n" +
"Enter a number to select a task:");
command = Console.ReadLine() ?? "";
if (command == "quit")
{
Console.WriteLine("Exiting program...");
break;
}
Console.WriteLine("\nEnter a prompt: ");
string userPrompt = Console.ReadLine() ?? "";
string codeFile = "";
if (command == "1" || command == "2")
codeFile = System.IO.File.ReadAllText($@"{AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory}sample-code\function\function.cs");
else if (command == "3")
codeFile = System.IO.File.ReadAllText($@"{AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory}sample-code\go-fish\go-fish.cs");
else
{
Console.WriteLine("Invalid input. Please try again.");
continue;
}
userPrompt += codeFile;
await GetResponseFromOpenAI(userPrompt);
} while (true);
Please find below the method GetResponseFromOpenAI, which generates the code using gpt-turbo.
async Task GetResponseFromOpenAI(string prompt)
{
Console.WriteLine("\nCalling Azure OpenAI to generate code...\n\n");
if (string.IsNullOrEmpty(oaiEndpoint) || string.IsNullOrEmpty(oaiKey) || string.IsNullOrEmpty(oaiDeploymentName))
{
Console.WriteLine("Please check your appsettings.json file for missing or incorrect values.");
return;
}
// Configure the Azure OpenAI client
OpenAIClient client = new OpenAIClient(new Uri(oaiEndpoint), new AzureKeyCredential(oaiKey));
// Define chat prompts
string systemPrompt = "You are a helpful AI assistant that helps programmers write code.";
string userPrompt = prompt;
// Format and send the request to the model
var chatCompletionsOptions = new ChatCompletionsOptions()
{
Messages =
{
new ChatRequestSystemMessage(systemPrompt),
new ChatRequestUserMessage(userPrompt)
},
Temperature = 0.7f,
MaxTokens = 1000,
DeploymentName = oaiDeploymentName
};
// Get response from Azure OpenAI
Response<ChatCompletions> response = await client.GetChatCompletionsAsync(chatCompletionsOptions);
ChatCompletions completions = response.Value;
string completion = completions.Choices[0].Message.Content;
// Write full response to console, if requested
if (printFullResponse)
{
Console.WriteLine($"\nFull response: {JsonSerializer.Serialize(completions, new JsonSerializerOptions { WriteIndented = true })}\n\n");
}
// Write the file.
System.IO.File.WriteAllText(@"result\app.txt", completion);
// Write response to console
Console.WriteLine($"\nResponse written to result/app.txt\n\n");
}
Choose option 1
Then add the following prompt to add comments to the code
Add comments to the following function. Return only the commented code.
Refer to the sample function.cs file on GitHub.
Please find below the convert function with the single line comments added as shown below.
// This function calculates the absolute square of the difference between two numbers
namespace Function
{
class Program
{
// Function to calculate the absolute square of the difference between two numbers
int AbsoluteSquare(int num1, int num2)
{
// Calculate the absolute difference between the two numbers
int result = Math.Abs(num1 - num2);
// Square the result
result *= result;
// Return the absolute square of the difference between the two numbers
return result;
}
}
}
Additionally, the user can suggest gpt model to add multi-line comments instead of single lines using the following prompt
Add comments to the following function. Return only the commented code.
—
namespace Function
{
class Program
{
// This function calculates the absolute square of the difference between two integers.
// Parameters:
// num1: the first integer
// num2: the second integer
// Returns:
// The absolute square of the difference between num1 and num2
int AbsoluteSquare(int num1, int num2)
{
int result = Math.Abs(num1 - num2);
result *= result;
return result;
}
}
}
Write four unit tests for the following function.
—
Refer to the sample function.cs file on GitHub. Please find below the test cases added
Sure! Here are four unit tests for the `AbsoluteSquare` function:
1. Test case where `num1` is greater than `num2`:
[Test]
public void TestAbsoluteSquare_GreaterNum1_ReturnsSquaredDifference()
{
int num1 = 5;
int num2 = 2;
int expected = 9;
int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2);
Assert.AreEqual(expected, result);
}
2. Test case where `num2` is greater than `num1`:
[Test]
public void TestAbsoluteSquare_GreaterNum2_ReturnsSquaredDifference()
{
int num1 = 2;
int num2 = 5;
int expected = 9;
int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2);
Assert.AreEqual(expected, result);
}
3. Test case where `num1` and `num2` are the same:
[Test]
public void TestAbsoluteSquare_SameNumbers_ReturnsZero()
{
int num1 = 4;
int num2 = 4;
int expected = 0;
int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2);
Assert.AreEqual(expected, result);
}
4. Test case where `num1` and `num2` are negative:
[Test]
public void TestAbsoluteSquare_NegativeNumbers_ReturnsSquaredDifference()
{
int num1 = -3;
int num2 = -6;
int expected = 9;
int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2);
Assert.AreEqual(expected, result);
}
Fix the code below for an app to play Go Fish with the user. Return only the corrected code.
—
Refer to the sample go-fish.cs file on GitHub.
Please find below the code that is fixed.
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Linq;
namespace GoFish
{
class Program
{
static void Main(string[] args)
{
// Define the deck of cards
List<string> deck = new List<string> { "A", "2", "3", "4", "5", "6", "7", "8", "9", "10", "J", "Q", "K" };
deck.AddRange(deck);
deck.AddRange(deck);
deck.AddRange(deck);
// Shuffle the deck
var rand = new Random();
deck = deck.OrderBy(x => rand.Next()).ToList();
// Deal the cards
List<string> playerHand = deck.Take(5).ToList();
List<string> computerHand = deck.Skip(5).Take(5).ToList();
// Define the initial score
int playerScore = 0;
int computerScore = 0;
// Define the main game loop
while (deck.Count > 0)
{
// Print the player's hand
Console.WriteLine("Your hand: " + string.Join(", ", playerHand));
// Ask the player for a card
Console.Write("Do you have any... ");
string card = Console.ReadLine();
// Check if the player has the card
if (playerHand.Contains(card))
{
// Remove the card from the player's hand
playerHand.Remove(card);
// Add a point to the player's score
playerScore += 1;
// Print the player's score
Console.WriteLine("You got a point!");
Console.WriteLine("Your score: " + playerScore);
}
else
{
// Go fish!
Console.WriteLine("Go fish!");
// Draw a card from the deck
string drawnCard = deck.First();
deck.RemoveAt(0);
// Add the card to the player's hand
playerHand.Add(drawnCard);
// Print the card that was drawn
Console.WriteLine("You drew a " + drawnCard);
}
// Check if the player has won
if (playerScore == 5)
{
Console.WriteLine("You win!");
break;
}
// Computer's turn
string computerCard = computerHand[rand.Next(computerHand.Count)];
Console.WriteLine("Do you have any " + computerCard + "?");
if (playerHand.Contains(computerCard))
{
// Remove the card from the player's hand
playerHand.Remove(computerCard);
// Add a point to the computer's score
computerScore += 1;
// Print the computer's score
Console.WriteLine("The computer got a point!");
Console.WriteLine("Computer score: " + computerScore);
}
else
{
// Go fish!
Console.WriteLine("The computer goes fishing!");
// Draw a card from the deck
string drawnCard = deck.First();
deck.RemoveAt(0);
// Add the card to the computer's hand
computerHand.Add(drawnCard);
// Print the card that was drawn
Console.WriteLine("The computer drew a " + drawnCard);
}
// Check if the computer has won
if (computerScore == 5)
{
Console.WriteLine("The computer wins!");
break;
}
}
}
}
}
Finally, if you type quit, the console application will be terminated.
