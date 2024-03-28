Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge, Day 3: Mastering Code Generation

Designed for developers familiar with Azure and generative AI, the guide walks you through the process of harnessing the power of the gpt turbo model for code generation.

Introduction

The Microsoft team has recently launched an Open AI challenge in which a developer can learn how to build Azure AI solutions and apps.

Prerequisite

Experience working with Azure and Azure portals.

An understanding of generative AI.

Experience in one high-level programming language like C# or Python





Getting Started

Considering Azure Open AI Service is running on the Azure portal and the gpt-turbo model is deployed successfully.

Step 1: Create a console application

To test image generation, create a console application in Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code.

dotnet new console

Step 2: Read the configuration

Read the configuration from appsettings.json file

// Build a config object and retrieve user settings. IConfiguration config = new ConfigurationBuilder() .AddJsonFile("appsettings.json") .Build(); string? oaiEndpoint = config["AzureOAIEndpoint"]; string? oaiKey = config["AzureOAIKey"]; string? oaiDeploymentName = config["AzureOAIDeploymentName"];

Step 3: Add sample code

Create a file under the console application project as follows: sample-code> function > function.cs

namespace Function { class Program { int AbsoluteSquare(int num1, int num2) { int result = Math.Abs(num1 - num2); result *= result; return result; } } }

Another file as sample-code > go-fish > go-fish.cs => Reference file

Step 3: Prepare Console Menu

The next step is to prepare a menu on the console application using digits.

If the console message is “quit” the console application is exited.

If the console input is 1 or 2, then the sample file function.cs is used

If the console input is 3, then the sample file go-fish.cs is used

Else it will return a console message saying invalid input

do { Console.WriteLine("

1: Add comments to my function

" + "2: Write unit tests for my function

" + "3: Fix my Go Fish game

" + "\"quit\" to exit the program



" + "Enter a number to select a task:"); command = Console.ReadLine() ?? ""; if (command == "quit") { Console.WriteLine("Exiting program..."); break; } Console.WriteLine("

Enter a prompt: "); string userPrompt = Console.ReadLine() ?? ""; string codeFile = ""; if (command == "1" || command == "2") codeFile = System.IO.File.ReadAllText($@"{AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory}sample-code\function\function.cs"); else if (command == "3") codeFile = System.IO.File.ReadAllText($@"{AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory}sample-code\go-fish\go-fish.cs"); else { Console.WriteLine("Invalid input. Please try again."); continue; } userPrompt += codeFile; await GetResponseFromOpenAI(userPrompt); } while (true);

Step 4: Code generation from AI

Please find below the method GetResponseFromOpenAI, which generates the code using gpt-turbo.

Read the configuration values required, if not present don’t execute.

Prepare the request for chat completion response.

Finally, write the response back to result > app.txt file

async Task GetResponseFromOpenAI(string prompt) { Console.WriteLine("

Calling Azure OpenAI to generate code...



"); if (string.IsNullOrEmpty(oaiEndpoint) || string.IsNullOrEmpty(oaiKey) || string.IsNullOrEmpty(oaiDeploymentName)) { Console.WriteLine("Please check your appsettings.json file for missing or incorrect values."); return; } // Configure the Azure OpenAI client OpenAIClient client = new OpenAIClient(new Uri(oaiEndpoint), new AzureKeyCredential(oaiKey)); // Define chat prompts string systemPrompt = "You are a helpful AI assistant that helps programmers write code."; string userPrompt = prompt; // Format and send the request to the model var chatCompletionsOptions = new ChatCompletionsOptions() { Messages = { new ChatRequestSystemMessage(systemPrompt), new ChatRequestUserMessage(userPrompt) }, Temperature = 0.7f, MaxTokens = 1000, DeploymentName = oaiDeploymentName }; // Get response from Azure OpenAI Response<ChatCompletions> response = await client.GetChatCompletionsAsync(chatCompletionsOptions); ChatCompletions completions = response.Value; string completion = completions.Choices[0].Message.Content; // Write full response to console, if requested if (printFullResponse) { Console.WriteLine($"

Full response: {JsonSerializer.Serialize(completions, new JsonSerializerOptions { WriteIndented = true })}



"); } // Write the file. System.IO.File.WriteAllText(@"result\app.txt", completion); // Write response to console Console.WriteLine($"

Response written to result/app.txt



"); }

Choose option 1

Then add the following prompt to add comments to the code



Add comments to the following function. Return only the commented code.









Output Test Case 1

Refer to the sample function.cs file on GitHub.

Please find below the convert function with the single line comments added as shown below.

// This function calculates the absolute square of the difference between two numbers namespace Function { class Program { // Function to calculate the absolute square of the difference between two numbers int AbsoluteSquare(int num1, int num2) { // Calculate the absolute difference between the two numbers int result = Math.Abs(num1 - num2); // Square the result result *= result; // Return the absolute square of the difference between the two numbers return result; } } }

Additionally, the user can suggest gpt model to add multi-line comments instead of single lines using the following prompt

Add comments to the following function. Return only the commented code.

—



namespace Function { class Program { // This function calculates the absolute square of the difference between two integers. // Parameters: // num1: the first integer // num2: the second integer // Returns: // The absolute square of the difference between num1 and num2 int AbsoluteSquare(int num1, int num2) { int result = Math.Abs(num1 - num2); result *= result; return result; } } }

Choose option 2

Then add the following prompt to add comments to the code

Write four unit tests for the following function.

—









Output Test Case 2

Refer to the sample function.cs file on GitHub. Please find below the test cases added

Sure! Here are four unit tests for the `AbsoluteSquare` function: 1. Test case where `num1` is greater than `num2`: [Test] public void TestAbsoluteSquare_GreaterNum1_ReturnsSquaredDifference() { int num1 = 5; int num2 = 2; int expected = 9; int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2); Assert.AreEqual(expected, result); } 2. Test case where `num2` is greater than `num1`: [Test] public void TestAbsoluteSquare_GreaterNum2_ReturnsSquaredDifference() { int num1 = 2; int num2 = 5; int expected = 9; int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2); Assert.AreEqual(expected, result); } 3. Test case where `num1` and `num2` are the same: [Test] public void TestAbsoluteSquare_SameNumbers_ReturnsZero() { int num1 = 4; int num2 = 4; int expected = 0; int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2); Assert.AreEqual(expected, result); } 4. Test case where `num1` and `num2` are negative: [Test] public void TestAbsoluteSquare_NegativeNumbers_ReturnsSquaredDifference() { int num1 = -3; int num2 = -6; int expected = 9; int result = Function.Program.AbsoluteSquare(num1, num2); Assert.AreEqual(expected, result); }

Test Case 3: Fix my Go Fish game

Choose option 3

Then add the following prompt to add comments to the code

Fix the code below for an app to play Go Fish with the user. Return only the corrected code.

—









Output Test Case 3

Refer to the sample go-fish.cs file on GitHub.

Please find below the code that is fixed.

using System; using System.Collections.Generic; using System.Linq; namespace GoFish { class Program { static void Main(string[] args) { // Define the deck of cards List<string> deck = new List<string> { "A", "2", "3", "4", "5", "6", "7", "8", "9", "10", "J", "Q", "K" }; deck.AddRange(deck); deck.AddRange(deck); deck.AddRange(deck); // Shuffle the deck var rand = new Random(); deck = deck.OrderBy(x => rand.Next()).ToList(); // Deal the cards List<string> playerHand = deck.Take(5).ToList(); List<string> computerHand = deck.Skip(5).Take(5).ToList(); // Define the initial score int playerScore = 0; int computerScore = 0; // Define the main game loop while (deck.Count > 0) { // Print the player's hand Console.WriteLine("Your hand: " + string.Join(", ", playerHand)); // Ask the player for a card Console.Write("Do you have any... "); string card = Console.ReadLine(); // Check if the player has the card if (playerHand.Contains(card)) { // Remove the card from the player's hand playerHand.Remove(card); // Add a point to the player's score playerScore += 1; // Print the player's score Console.WriteLine("You got a point!"); Console.WriteLine("Your score: " + playerScore); } else { // Go fish! Console.WriteLine("Go fish!"); // Draw a card from the deck string drawnCard = deck.First(); deck.RemoveAt(0); // Add the card to the player's hand playerHand.Add(drawnCard); // Print the card that was drawn Console.WriteLine("You drew a " + drawnCard); } // Check if the player has won if (playerScore == 5) { Console.WriteLine("You win!"); break; } // Computer's turn string computerCard = computerHand[rand.Next(computerHand.Count)]; Console.WriteLine("Do you have any " + computerCard + "?"); if (playerHand.Contains(computerCard)) { // Remove the card from the player's hand playerHand.Remove(computerCard); // Add a point to the computer's score computerScore += 1; // Print the computer's score Console.WriteLine("The computer got a point!"); Console.WriteLine("Computer score: " + computerScore); } else { // Go fish! Console.WriteLine("The computer goes fishing!"); // Draw a card from the deck string drawnCard = deck.First(); deck.RemoveAt(0); // Add the card to the computer's hand computerHand.Add(drawnCard); // Print the card that was drawn Console.WriteLine("The computer drew a " + drawnCard); } // Check if the computer has won if (computerScore == 5) { Console.WriteLine("The computer wins!"); break; } } } } }

Finally, if you type quit, the console application will be terminated.

