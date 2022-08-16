Take the Slow Boat in Life and Enjoy the Trip: Interview with Noonies Nominee Miguel

Miguel Miguel is a leadership mentor and coach at inspiratree.com. Miguel has been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Awards for the Emerging Tech category of the Noonies awards. Miguel says his big passion is to help others influence their future in tech. Miguel: "I’m not concerned about how fast tech is evolving, in fact in some areas it is too slow" Miguel says he's fascinated by how frontend frameworks evolve and is fascinated by new ways to store energy.





Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m Miguel and I’m a leadership mentor and coach at inspiratree.com





I want to thank the HackerNoon community and staff for their nomination in the Emerging Tech category





I’ve been nominated for the following awards and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:





Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on the emerging technology of 2022 and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.





1. Please tell us your story. What do you currently do in tech and how did you get started doing it?

I’ve had my share of roles in the SciTech industry. Scientists by training, creative spirit by choice, coach and mentor by passion. Started programming in C to fund my studies and got infected with that special virus that makes you feel satisfied when you finish a project, solve a big problem or simply get a smile from a user.





2. Tell us more! What are the things you make / write / manage / build?

I do projects in the full stack but also get involved in extracting value from data. Even if I like delivering myself, my big passion is to help others influence their future. Specially in Tech, where I understand the language best. I enjoy having conversations that inspire and help us reflect on the why, what and how we do the things we do.





3. If we gave you 10 million dollars to invest in something today, what would you invest in and why?





I would invest in tech that help mitigate the negative effects of climate change. We must think about the life our children and their children will have on this planet.

4. What do you think is the most exciting development in tech right now? And on a personal level, what tech are you most excited or passionate about?





The developments in fusion reactor technology as well as new ways to store energy are fascinating. Specially because they attack a problem affecting all of us as a species. That’s a very fundamental question that should, must concern us. Obviously, all machine learning that we can deploy to “smartify” solutions is also important and maybe will be, because applied to so many different areas, a great contribution as well.





5. What are your concerns about how fast tech is evolving?





I’m not concerned about the speed of tech evolution. In fact in some areas it is too slow. I’m concerned about software being still developed as an automation product instead of being a value generator. We still see too much of that.





6. Which tech company do you trust the most? Which do you trust the least? Why?





I trust companies that have a focus on purpose and distrust those that have solely a focus on profit. I know that there is no black or white in this, I.e. all companies must focus on profit to survive. But, dedicating resources to understand environmental and social impact of their processes, from design to sales and support is a must.





7. What are you currently learning?





I’m fascinated by how frontend frameworks evolve, Bun anyone?





8. What’s the best advice you’ve ever given someone?





I’ve helped people discover where they can grow into. That starts by reflecting about what makes you tick.





9. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?





“Take the slow boat in life and enjoy the trip”