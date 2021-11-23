Search icon
Tailwind CSS Explained, and How to Install Version 3.0 by@davidmles

Tailwind CSS Explained, and How to Install Version 3.0

Tailwind CSS is a CSS framework to add styles to a web page **without leaving the HTML** In the same document where you mock up the page, you apply the classes you need. Tailwind. CSS is like Lego pieces where you use the ones you need to. Each one has a specific function and can be used directly in the HTML. The advantages over using standard CSS are that Tailwind. You don’t have to look up the definition of the `title` class, you have at your disposal all the utility classes (as if they were pieces).
David Morales Hacker Noon profile picture

@davidmles
David Morales

Computer engineer. Working as a web developer since 2000.

