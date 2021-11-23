Tailwind CSS Explained, and How to Install Version 3.0

595 reads

Tailwind CSS is a CSS framework to add styles to a web page **without leaving the HTML** In the same document where you mock up the page, you apply the classes you need. Tailwind. CSS is like Lego pieces where you use the ones you need to. Each one has a specific function and can be used directly in the HTML. The advantages over using standard CSS are that Tailwind. You don’t have to look up the definition of the `title` class, you have at your disposal all the utility classes (as if they were pieces).