Tail-kit Introduction: 200+ Free Tailwind CSS Components And Templates

@ charlie85270 Charlie Rabiller I'm Charlie, a french JS developer 🇫🇷

Hi everybody, I'm Charlie, a french JS developer 🇫🇷. I just release a free and open source project, tail-kit. It's a kit of components and templates fully coded with tailwind css 2.0 ready to copy paste.

The link : https://www.tailwind-kit.com

The Github : https://github.com/Charlie85270/tail-kit

Made with React + NextJS + Typescript 🔥

What do you think of this project ? 🙂

All comments, likes, shares, stars, contributions are welcome and really help me to improve the kit ! 👊

Here is an overview of some features

Live code editor

Tail-kit include a live code editor, you can change the components or templates code and see in live your modifications.

Dark mode

Most components and templates are implemented with a light and dark version, with the new dark mode 2.0 feature of tailwind CSS.

Tai-kit contains some templates like landing pages, folio pages ect. All are fully Coded and ready to copy paste.

and may other things will coming soon....

