Tackling Learning Disorders With Technology: Hasan Zafer Elcik, Otsimo's Co-founder & CEO

Otsimo designs gamified education software mobile applications for kids aged 1-8 who have developmental or learning disorders such as autism and down syndrome. Zafer Zafer is an Ashoka fellow and studied CS at Middle East Technical University in Turkey. He says he wants to change the world by making special education and education in general as accessible as possible to all the children in the world. He explains the origin story of his startup: "My little brother Alper was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 2. He was fortunate enough to get him the special education he needed"