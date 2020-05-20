Syncing Data Between Peers in a Distributed Database [A How-To Guide]

You can see a QR code too, which we will use for scanning the URL so that you can sync the to-do list on your mobile. You can also use a link that you can directly put in your browser or share it with anyone who wants to sync the to-do list.
Now, we need to use AvionDB to store, list & update the to-do(s) that will be stored locally in your browser.
AvionDB uses IPFS internally to store its data, so we need to import AvionDB & IPFS.
We use the CDN links and add them to the
public/index.html
so that we can access them across the whole application.
If you want to use npm modules, here are the modules for AvionDB & IPFS.
Now, we need to initialize AvionDB & IPFS.
This creates a Database named "TodoList", and a Collection named "todos" in it.
Now, we need to add, list & update todo in the "todos" collection.
Add To-do(s)
You can use functions like
insert
or
insertOne
to add todo(s).
Note that each record that is added in the collection will have an
_id
field added to it automatically, which serves as a unique identifier of the record. You can override the default
_id
by adding an
_id
field with your record.
Get To-do(s)
You can fetch the to-do(s) using functions like
find
&
findOne
.
This query returns all the to-do(s) in the "todos" collection.
Update To-do(s)
You can update the to-do(s) using functions like
update
,
updateMany
,
findOneAndUpdate
, etc.
This updates the isDone status of a to-do.
Now, as we have created a simple todo app to store, fetch & update the to-do(s), let's see how we can sync/replicate our to-do(s) with multiple devices.
Syncing the to-do list across different peers
Now before going into the code, let's first understand a few concepts that will help you understand peer-to-peer syncing.
Let's take a real world example.
As we are going through COVID pandemic, Ross & Rachel are attending their classes over the online lectures.
Now, Ross & Rachel want to exchange their notes & do a group study to prepare for their test.
In order to do so, here is what to need to do:
Exchange their email addresses.
Find a common platform to use for communication (Skype, Hangouts, Zoom, etc.). Maybe they also need to decide which language (English, French, Chinese, etc.) they would use to discuss over the call.
Send an invite to their fellow participant.
Join the call, exchange notes & do a group study.
This is very similar to what we are going to do to sync data between the AvionDB peers.
In order to sync the data between any 2 (or more) peers, we need to:
First, find each-others addresses by which we can connect.
Find a common protocol (websocket, webrtc) that both the peers can use to communicate.
Establish a connection using the addresses & the common protocol.
And at last sync the data (to-do list).
Let's go through each of these points and see how this works under the hood.
Finding Addresses
Each peer in the network has a unique address that can used to uniquely identify the peer in the network, known as
peerIds
.
In case of AvionDB, we use Libp2p (an internal part of IPFS)
peerIds
, which look something like this:
Qme499EjQog7UjvuJiduzw1UKMe6hZ1rZ1wQrxz7qpq7TS
.
These
peerIds
are generated using a project called Multiformats, which is used to create interoperable, future-proof protocols.
You don't need to go too deep into Libp2p or Multiformats. You just need to know that we use the
peerIds
as addresses (email Id, or a mobile number) to identify & communicate with other peers in the network.
Common Protocol for Communication
As we talked about Different Runtimes in the beginning of this post, different devices have different networking, storage & compute resources.
This means that a browser does not have as much networking, storage & compute resources as a PC.
As we talked about the Ross & Rachel example, we saw that we needed to decide on a common platform & language that they could use to communicate.
Similarly, a browser, a PC and a mobile need to decide what common protocols they use so that they can communicate with each other, despite of their differences in networking, storage & compute resources.
A fact that you should know here is that all these platforms support websocket protocol over TCP. So, here websocket is the "common platform or language" that all the devices can use to communicate with each other.
Now, we have the common protocol, but there are restrictive environments such as firewalls & NATs that restrict the peers from discovering each other.
Here is where circuit-relay comes into the picture.
Circuit Relay
In p2p networks there are many cases where two nodes can't talk to each other directly. That may happen because of network topology, i.e. NATs, or execution environments - for example browser nodes can't connect to each other directly because they lack any sort of socket functionality and relaying on specialized rendezvous nodes introduces an undesirable centralization point to the network. A
circuit-relay
is a way to solve this problem - it is a node that allows two other nodes that can't otherwise talk to each other, use a third node, a relay to do so.
How does circuit relay work?
Here is a simple diagram depicting how a typical circuit-relay connection might look:
Peer A
tries to connect to
Peer B
but, UH-OH! There is a firewall in between that's preventing it from happening. If both
Peer A
and
Peer B
know about a relay, they can use it to establish the connection.
This is what it looks like, in simplified steps:
Peer A
tries to connect to
Peer B
over one of its known addresses.
Connection fails because of firewall/NAT/incompatible transports/etc...
Both
Peer A
and
Peer B
know of the same relay -
Peer C
Peer A
falls back to dialing over
Peer C
to
Peer B
using its
'/p2p-circuit'
address, which involves: 1.
Peer A
sends a
HOP
request to
Peer C
2.
Relay
extracts the destination address, figures out that a circuit to
Peer B
is being requested 3.
Relay
sends a
STOP
request to
Peer B
4.
Peer B
responds with a
SUCCESS
message 5. Relay proceed to create a circuit over the two nodes
Peer A
and
Peer B
are now connected over Peer C
That's it!
What's up with this
HOP
and
STOP
?
Circuit relay consists of two logical parts — dialer/listener and relay (
HOP
). The listener is also known as the
STOP
node. Each of these — dial, listen, and relay — happen on a different node. If we use the nodes from the above example, it looks something like this:
The
dialer
knows how to dial a
relay
(
HOP
) -
Node A
The
relay
(
HOP
) knows how to contact a destination node (
STOP
) and create a circuit -
Relay
node
The
listener
(
STOP
) knows how to process relay requests that come from the relay (
HOP
) node -
Node B
Fun fact - the
HOP
and
STOP
names are also used internally by circuit to identify the network message types.
A few caveats (and features)
There are a couple of caveats and features to be aware of:
A
Relay
will only work if it already has a connection to the
STOP
node
No
multihop
dialing is supported. It's a feature planed for upcoming releases from Libp2p (no date on this one)
multihop
dialing is when several relays are used to establish the connection.
It is possible to use explicit relay addresses to connect to a node, or even to listen for connections on. We will talk more about this below.
A word on circuit relay addresses
A circuit relay address is a multiaddress that describes how to either connect to a peer over a relay (or relays), or allow a peer to announce it is reachable over a particular relay or any relay it is already connected to.
Circuit relay addresses are very flexible and can describe many different aspects of how to establish the relayed connection. In its simplest form, it looks something like this:
/p2p-circuit/ipfs/QmPeer
If we want to be specific as to which transport we want to use to establish the relay, we can encode that in the address as well:
We can take it a step further and encode the same information for the destination peer. In this case, we have it located at 127.0.0.1 on port 8080 and using a Web sockets transport!
/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/65000/ipfs/QmRelay/p2p-circuit
If a node is configured with this address, it will use the specified host (
/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/65000/ipfs/QmRelay
) as a relay and it will be reachable over this relay.
There could multiple addresses of this sort specified in the config, in which case the node will be reachable over all of them.This is useful if, for example, the node is behind a firewall but wants to be reachable from the outside over a specific relay.
Other use-cases are also supported by this scheme, e.g. we can have multiple hops (circuit-relay nodes) encoded in the address, something planed for future releases.
In our to-do list example we created a relay peer with the following multiaddress:
But this is not something we want you to go through when you are creating your application. We want to give developers a simple way to sync data that abstracts away all this complexity of different runtimes, restrictive networks, etc.
So we are working on making this a better experience for the developers so that they can focus on building applications rather than tackling these core issues.