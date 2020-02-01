Svelte State Management: Creating Contact Form

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
npx svelte3-app
npm run dev
and enable hot-reload.
localhost:5000
.
contacts[.js]
import { writable } from 'svelte/store';
//value used as default for the current store
const DEFAULT_CONTACTS = [
{ name: "John", surname: "Doe", mail: "john.doe@mail.com" },
{ name: "Alice", surname: "Wonderland", mail: "alice.wonderland@mail.com" }
];
// create a store
// subscribe -> must be exported, will discuss it in future article
// set -> allows you to set a value to store
// update -> receives a current store value as input and returns a new one.
const { subscribe, set, update } = writable(DEFAULT_CONTACTS);
//receives a new contact in input and updates current stored value by pushing a new one
const addContact = contact => update(contacts => {
//we're returning a new array in order to achieve reactivity
return [...contacts, contact];
});
// sets a default value to store
const reset = () => {
set(DEFAULT_CONTACTS);
};
//public methods
export default {
subscribe,
addContact,
reset
}
, for inserting new contacts, and
ContactForm
, for showing the list of stored contacts.
ContactsList
<script>
import contacts from "./store/contacts";
</script>
<div id="contactsList">
{ #each $contacts as contact }
<p>{contact.name} {contact.surname}</p>
<p>{contact.mail}</p>
<hr />
{ /each }
</div>
<script>
import contacts from "./store/contacts";
// binding values
let name = "";
let surname = "";
let mail = "";
// submit contact
const submitContact = () => {
contacts.addContact({ name, surname, mail });
// reset values
name = surname = mail = "";
}
</script>
<div id="contactForm">
<input type="text" bind:value={name} placeholder="Insert name" />
<input type="text" bind:value={surname} placeholder="Insert surname" />
<input type="email" bind:value={mail} placeholder="Insert mail" />
<input type="submit" on:click={submitContact} value="Add" />
<input type="submit" on:click={contacts.reset} value="Reset" />
</div>
<script>
import ContactsList from "./ContactsList.svelte";
import ContactForm from "./ContactForm.svelte";
</script>
<main>
<h1>State managment!</h1>
<ContactForm />
<ContactsList />
</main>