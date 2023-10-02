Search icon
    Supreme Court Ruling on Patent Infringement: Defining the 'Article of Manufacture'by@legalpdf

    Supreme Court Ruling on Patent Infringement: Defining the 'Article of Manufacture'

    The Supreme Court clarified that in patent law, the "article of manufacture" can refer to either the entire product or a component of it. This landmark ruling has significant implications for design patent infringement cases, particularly in the tech industry, allowing for more nuanced considerations in determining damages. The case involved Apple and Samsung, with Apple being awarded $399 million for design patent infringement. The decision opens the door for further examination of what constitutes an "article of manufacture" in patent cases.

    featured image - Supreme Court Ruling on Patent Infringement: Defining the 'Article of Manufacture'
    U.S supreme court via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #samsung-vs.-apple #patent-act
    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.

