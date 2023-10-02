Supreme Court Ruling on Patent Infringement: Defining the 'Article of Manufacture'

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

The Supreme Court clarified that in patent law, the "article of manufacture" can refer to either the entire product or a component of it. This landmark ruling has significant implications for design patent infringement cases, particularly in the tech industry, allowing for more nuanced considerations in determining damages. The case involved Apple and Samsung, with Apple being awarded $399 million for design patent infringement. The decision opens the door for further examination of what constitutes an "article of manufacture" in patent cases.