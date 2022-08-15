Super Bad Series - a Bro Story

399 reads 0 Brothers Nurgle and Kei-on-the-Beat create the Super Bad series. Super Bad is based on the concept that an alien spacecraft crashes down to earth, carrying with it the seeds for a new race. The brothers are building a Metaverse with gaming functionality in which the Deviants will be the avatars. They are demonstrating their commitment to the series by purchasing a plot of land in Netvrk ready for the next phase of the series. The Super Bad Genesis Seeds (666 supply) sold out in under 23 hours, then the Babies (3333 of them) and 6666 Mutants emerged and all sold out.

Brothers Nurgle and Kei-on-the-Beat work together on the M25 in London as part of the emergency response team (ERT), a tough job mostly involving crashes and loss of human life. It’s a four day on, four day off rotating nights and day shift job, so when they are not rostered on the motorway, they work together on NFTs, which is infinitely more enjoyable.

Nurgle is a digital artist, the artist behind the Sparkles Genesis Canaries, and Kei a music producer, who had previously worked with the BBC.

Nurgle first made the move into crypto and in particular discovered the Flare network. Kei followed suit and totally fell in love with the space.

“It’s not just about the art, but the community. Nurgle and I put our heads together and said we must create a project together,” says Kei. “I wanted to use my music and Nurgle is a brilliant artist so it made sense.”

Nurgle has been a freelance artist for about 25 years. “I’ve always loved drawing,” he says. “Initially I saw a shout out from the Sparkles on Twitter about a this new project they wanted to set up and I just jumped in. In no time I became part of the visual team. Everything has just blown up since and I’m super busy.”

With the experience of being the artist on the Sparkles Genesis Canaries – which sold out in just 15 minutes – Nurgle wanted to work with his brother to create their own collection and so the Super Bad concept was born.He has also helped out other projects producing Sharkies and the newest one Gangsta Seals for the X-Whales team.

Super Bad is based on the concept that an alien spacecraft crashes down to earth, carrying with it the seeds for a new race. The craft comes from thousands of light years away where a race and planet very similar to Earth is slowly dying and a scientist hopes to save his people. He grades the seeds from A to Z, with the latter only intended as backups as they tended to mutate.

On the dangerous journey only 666 cryogenic vaults survived when the craft finally crash-landed in a small town on planet earth. To be precise, it crash-landed onto a row of abandoned shops consisting of a comic bookstore, a video rental outlet and a fancy dress hire shop.

First in the series was The Super Bad Genesis Seeds (666 supply) selling out in under 23 hours, then the Super Bad Babies were minted – all 3333 of them which sold out in just three hours – then 6666 Mutants emerged and all sold out. Following these drops comes the monster air drop which completes phase one. Nurgle and Kei have brought in the famous Marvel Comic artist Martin Griffiths who takes the reins on the Monsters

artwork with plans to drop these once the main Flare network goes live.

Phase two begins with a major rebrand and then the Deviants collection which are the Babies that did not mutate and will be the first collection in phase two of Super Bad.

To celebrate phase two, it is planned to create a metaverse with gaming functionality in which the Deviants will be the avatars.

Kei has also produced music which is included in the Mutant drop and will be included in phase two with his tunes added to the unreal engine 5 game they are building.

The songbird community has totally supported the Super Bad series, many of which originally came from the XRP community.

“With my ties to Sparkles it made sense to use the Songbird test net before moving to Flare when the mainnet goes live,” says Nurgle.

Sculpting the deviants into 3D avatars is time consuming. These will be incorporated into the metaverse and the Unreal Engine 5 game we are creating.

Nurgle and Kei have lots of building planned, including a Comic Book, Comic Bookstore and physical item store, metaverse and gaming. Oh and a token. They will be busy.

Asked why they chose the Flare network, Nurgle says it was a no brainer.

“Unlike the Ethereum network when you have to pay ridiculous gas fees, on Flare it costs mere pennies. It is also super fast.”

As they build their ecosystem, the plan is for the brothers to move full time into the Super Bad world. They have looked after their loyal Super Bad Genesis seed holders by giving them free drops from every series of phase one. And by purchasing a plot of land in Netvrk ready for the next phase. They are demonstrating their commitment to the series. Watch this space!

