"Success will be found because developers are lazy"

\\\n\n:::info\nIntroducing *Hacker Noon*’s Official Writing Prompts! Interested in answering some of the below questions? Find the template [HERE](https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=philosophy) and just start writing! \n\n:::\n\n\\\nHave you have ever had a feeling that something could be made better or that some critical piece of information in a system was missing? Perhaps it’s as simple as an outlook or a tiny part of a larger system.\n\n\\\nMaybe when you apply this small little piece of information you notice that it changes the entire system as a whole and it starts to break everything. **Should you continue to work towards understanding how and why it breaks things down?**\n\n\\\nI think yes, people should strive to break and change the world around them and rebuild it better than before.\n\n\\\n> Just because your idea breaks things, doesn’t mean it’s wrong, it could just mean it’s incomplete.\n\n\\\nUnderstanding the system that you are changing and how you are changing it will guide your intuitions further to better answers.\n\n## HN Reporter: If automation replaces 70 percent of all possible human jobs, what do you think people will spend their time doing?\n\n\\\nExploring, like in Star Trek. Perhaps they will play around with their existence and change it to experience the difference. I think people will better themselves, their bodies and their minds or they will fall into a cycle of addiction and suffering, idle hands and all.\n\n\\\nOut of this new wave of ease of existence, people will make their own works and rebuild old systems of thought, philosophy, schools, and government.\n\n## In such a case, what do you think the governance structure will look like?\n\n\\\nI think we will have more time to look at our systems and make them better.\n\n\\\nI think we will choose better people in elections (USA) and hold those people accountable to their actions and the way they vote and represent us.\n\n\\\nI think it will take time to do this, because people don’t like to give up power, so they will do strange and drastic things and use the system against change. It will be interesting to say the least to go through a process like that with an entire nation, but also very difficult.\n\n## Do you think it’s possible technological advancement will be able to outsmart human greed? Why?\n\n\\\n**Yes.**\n\n\\\nGreed is primal and when we boil down the complicated steps that greedy people take, it’s easy to see they are just being greedy and are trying to take more than what is necessary.\n\n\\\n> The other question that should go with this is: Is being greedy something we should punish in the first place? If we have a post-scarcity society will we see being greedy the same way or as something different from the past in our society?\n\n\\\n**Perhaps being greedy is a trauma from a past experience of not having enough or being poor.** Or maybe it’s from trauma about not being recognized in early childhood. Basically, a mental condition that we are all subject to.\n\n## In the race against Armageddon vs. technology, which do you think will win, why?\n\n\\\nArmageddon is a word from the bible, but we now use it to describe a future event that will bring a great change in the existence of the entire world where the events will affect every person in a negative way.\n\n\\\nI don’t see how this is different from the personal events that people go through every day. People who are going through cancer treatment or a breakdown of their bodies are going through a battle of existence.\n\n\\\nWhat does it matter if it happens to one person or 1 billion people, they are both suffering and we should try to fight that with all the tools at our disposal.\n\n\\\nI think the more we help individuals in their time of need the better practice we will have for when something really big comes our way. In short, **it pays to live in a compassionate society, because it has the most practice at fighting suffering.**\n\n## Could you survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland?\n\n\\\nI could, but the question to me is do I want to?\n\n\\\nWhat kind of existence would I have? If you think it would be fun to live this kind of life, I challenge you to go naked in the wilderness for a month and see what kind of fun you will have.\n\n## Are you afraid of a robot army? How would you fight against one if you had to?\n\n\\\nNo, I am not afraid, because fear is the second thing your enemy wants you to do, the first being to die or to be overcome.\n\n\\\nRobots are made from man and the best way to beat a robot army is to beat the programmers or developers of those programs.\n\n\\\nYou will have to think outside the box and in strange ways to fight a robot army, but I think **success will be found because developers are lazy** and they don’t want to have to program the entire existence of the world into a fighting machine.\n\n\\\nOnly the worst developers make weapons to destroy because it’s easy to destroy, it’s hard to build, and very time-consuming and the best developers are found in those areas.\n\n\\\n## Could you survive in a bunker? How would you do it? How would you go without trackers picking up your radio frequencies?\n\n\\\nGo deep with lots of food and water and don’t have a radio transmitter.\n\n\\\n> If you have to use a radio, randomize the time it’s being used and the duration and location.\n\n\\\nIf you can’t move out of the bunker to use the radio try to build a tunnel(s) for each time you use the radio and use it very sparingly, like once a month or longer if possible.\n\n\\\n## What in life is truly objective and not subjective?\n\n**Momentum.**\n\n\\\n## What is consciousness?\n\n\\\n> I would like to think that this is something that is primal and has been with the Universe since it began, but I think it’s more of an emergent property of our Universe.\n\n\\\nI think our Universe is very well equipped to nurture consciousness and that, that should put people at ease, because I think a system of continuing a consciousness for a very long time in our Universe is possible and if that is true, perhaps the Universe is remembering our existences for us in some way we have yet to understand.\n\n\\\nI think this will be answered by us (the human race) and we will see our existence in a completely different way in the near future.\n\n## What’s your favorite fractals formula? Please explain and show the result.\n\n\\\nI don’t have one, but I do have an appreciation for fractals in our existence, especially when I find them unexpectant through physics.\n\n## Do we have free will?\n\n\\\nMaybe we don’t, but If we all (the human race) don’t know/understand the outcomes of our actions, because of the sheer amount of variables that present themselves, what’s the difference?\n\n\\\nWe all know we die, yet we continue to work and do works. The only move that makes sense to us is to continue, continue in our paths that we are forced to walk, but are blind to see. At least when we continue we can make sense of where we are now, because of our past experience of where we have been.\n\n## Would you kill 10 people to save 100? Why?\n\n\\\n> That’s easy. No.\n\n\\\nThere is no information given about these people except numbers. I’m going into the situation blind and my first instinct is to watch the situation, so those 100 people will die because I did nothing, but if I choose to kill 10 people I need a very good reason why and it’s more than just numbers (for me).\n\n\\\nI would have to weigh the value of those lives to the 100 and that’s not a position that anyone wants to be involved in, because through this process they will have to find the value of their own life, which could be a good or bad thing.\n\n\\\nThe trick of this question is that 111 people are involved, but it only gives the problem between the 110. Should 1 person be responsible for the fate of 110 people?\n\n\\\n## Does life require a purpose and a goal?\n\n\\\nLife only requires us to maintain life and that’s a really hard thing to do sometimes. When we are born we are given the choice to continue or not. This is a very uncomfortable thing for me to ponder because my death is involved with the logic.\n\n\\\n## Is mind or matter more real?\n\nI don’t know.\n\n\\\n## Does observation alter an event?\n\nNo.\n\n\\\nUnless a conscious mind chooses to intervene. A bunny running away from a car’s headlights at night is an observation by the bunny and it chooses to run.\n\n\\\nThe inevitable future of an asteroid impact on the Earth. Will we choose to alter the event? Do we have the foresight or the ability to work together or will we act like a dumb rabbit who won’t move in the headlights?\n\n\\\n## What is infinity?\n\n\\\nThe death and the rebirth of the Universe over a mind-bending amount of time, just to find 1 more electron to add to its structure, so that it can become greater than it was and continue to try to find an infinite amount of electrons.\n\n\\\n## Does fate exist?\n\nIsn’t this the same question as free will? I think frequency and synergy exist and sometimes frequencies line up in very powerful ways, good and bad. I think that’s what fate means to me.\n\n\\\n## Is life all a dream?\n\nIf we are part of an immortal being that is filling out its time by fracturing itself into imperfect mortal beings, then, yes, life is but a dream.\n\n\\\n> Can I make myself into superhero yet?\n\n\\\n## What is intelligence?\n\n**The ability to spot infrequent or loosely correlated patterns and act on them to gain a benefit.**\n\n\\\n## Why do we dream?\n\nSo the mind can work or play in its own realm without the anxieties of the body constantly acting on it.\n\n\\\n## Is it possible time is being altered right now?\n\nTime is altered constantly by all of us and we weave our futures together if we like it or not.\n\n\\\n\\\n\n:::info\nWould you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is [HERE](https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=philosophy), just start writing! Interested in what others had to say in their answers? Click [HERE](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/hn-philosophy). Interested in reading the content from all of our writing prompts? Click [HERE](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/writing-prompts).\n\n:::\n\n\\\n\\\n