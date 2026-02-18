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Stop Overcomplicating Claude Code: 3 Rules That Actually Work

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byVince Canger@VinceCanger_mah4h0fc

Dev Rel @ Wasp.sh

February 18th, 2026
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Vince Canger

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Vince Canger@VinceCanger_mah4h0fc

Dev Rel @ Wasp.sh

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TOPICS

machine-learning#vibe-coding#full-stack-development#claude-code#web-dev#vibe-coding-guide#claude-code-workflow#background-dev-server#mcp-for-developers

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