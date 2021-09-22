'Step out of your comfort zone and don't be ashamed of your code': Vedran Cindric, CEO of Treblle

Vedran is 33 years old and has been a developer for the past 15 years. Before starting his current startup, he ran a development company with clients all around the world. Treblle makes it easy to understand what’s going on with your APIs and the apps that use them. Vedran: "I really love writing great, efficient, and optimized code. I started out with back-end development in PHP/MYSQL and progressed to learning HTML/JS/JS as well as DevOps".