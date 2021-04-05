Step-by-Step Guide on How to Use External Database Collections for Better Wix Website Performance

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.
Provisioning
Request Context
Schema
Data
Integrate your external database into your Wix site using external collections and building an external database collection adapter.
The External Database Collections SPI describes the API requests your
adapter needs to expect from your Wix site, and the responses your Wix
site expects in return. The SPI takes the request from your Wix site and converts it into a request that your external database can receive. It also takes the response from the external database and converts it into a JSON response that your Wix site can receive.
You can learn more about working with External Databases on your Wix site here.
The following endpoints are mandatory and must be implemented in your adapter. All other endpoints are optional.
The implemented endpoints must be exposed via the schema object in the
list.
allowedOperations
For example:
"schema":
{
"displayName": "myCollection",
"id": "myCollection",
"allowedOperations": [
"get",
"find",
"count",
"update",
"insert",
"remove"
],
"maxPageSize": 50,
"ttl": 3600,
"fields": { "..."}
}
Data Structures
Each table or collection must contain an
column or attribute of type string.If you create new data outside of your Wix site, or you are importing
_id
attribute can be any length but if items are created by your Wix site, it must be at least 36 characters long.
_id
For data created by your Wix site, Wix Data backend will populate the
attribute with a 36-character UUID identifying the user who created the data. If the visitor is not a logged-in member, the
_owner
attribute is based on a browser cookie and is therefore consistent between sessions. The
_owner
attribute will be null if the new data was created by a backend process.
_owner
All dates must be an ISO string encapsulated in an object. For example: "myDate" :{“$date”:”2001-02-11T00:00:00.000Z”}
The External Database Collections SPI uses the request context object to manage authentication and authorization. HTTP authentication is not implemented. The
object within the request context object can contain a key for authentication purposes. In the prototype and examples, the
settings
property is used. This key is configured in the Wix Editor when adding the external collection and sent by the Wix Data backend in every request.
secretKey
In addition to the settings object, the request context object contains the
,
instanceId
,
installationId
, and
memberId
. Each of these properties can be used to implement a permissions model controlling access to operations and data. Permissions can be implemented based on the site making the request, the external collection within the site, the visitor's member ID, and the member's role.
memberRole
Each SPI call returns a response including an HTTP status code. If an error
response is required, the response must include an error status code and a message that describes the type of error that occurred.
The error message should be in the following format:
{
"message": "..."
}
Use the following HTTP Status/Error codes:
Note
4XX statuses will appear in the error produced by the Wix Data function call.
The examples in this reference are based on the Adapter for MySQL databases prototype deployed to Google AppEngine.
The prototype is connected to a database with the following tables and data:
The Provision SPI describes the endpoint and payload for provisioning API
requests to your external database and the payload for their success and failure responses.
Provision API requests occur when you initially connect your endpoint to your site or change its settings.
A response status of anything other than a 200 status will result in the configuration of the external collection not being saved by the Wix Editor.
Setup initial connectivity between your adapter and the wix-data backend.
POST: https://example.com/provision
Body Params
Response Object
Status/Error Codes:
401 - Not authorized.
400 - Request not valid.
Returns an empty object.
Provisioning request.
curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adaptor.com/provision' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "myBigSecret"
},
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
}
}'
{}
The Request Context object is sent with every request. It contains information about who made the request, and which site and which external collection configuration made the request. Use the
in the request context object to implement permissions in your adapter.
member_id
The contents of the
object are static and set in the Configuration section when setting up the external collection. Use the settings object to carry any static data you want to send to the adapter from your site.
settings
for authentication. Add attributes to the settings object to support any functionality you want to implement in your adapter.
secretKey
The
is a UUID that uniquely identifies the Wix site that is making the request. You can create an external database collection in more than one Wix site that points to the same adaptor and external database. Use the instance_id to control access to your date on a per-site basis.
instance_id
The
is a UUID that uniquely identifies the external collection configuration within your site. You can create more than one external collection in the same site that points to the same adaptor and external database. Each of these external collections will be identified by its own UUID, allowing you to implement different functionality and
installation_id
The
identifies the site visitor making the request. When creating new items, the Wix data backend populates the
member_id
attribute with the member_id. If the visitor is not a logged-in member, the member_id is based on a browser cookie and therefore consistent
_owner
The
describes the role of the site visitor making the request. If the request is made by backend code and the
member_role
function uses the
find()
option, the
suppressAuth
will be set to
member_role
and the
BACKEND_CODE
will be
member_id
. In all other cases where backend code makes the request, the
null
will be set to
member_role
and the
VISITOR
will be
member_id
.
null
Attributes
Request Context
Example request context object.
{"requestContext": {
"settings": {"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
}}
The Schema SPI describes the endpoints and payloads for schema API requests to your external database and the payloads for their success and
failure responses. Schema API requests may occur whenever your site
needs to interact with the data in your external collection. The schema
may be cached for at most the amount of time indicated in the
field of the
ttl
object.
schema
Metadata describing collection or table.
Attributes
Schema
Example schema object.
{"schema": {
"displayName": "manufacturer",
"id": "manufacturer",
"allowedOperations": [
"get",
"find",
"count",
"update",
"insert",
"remove"
],
"maxPageSize": 50,
"ttl": 3600,
"fields": {
"name": {
"displayName": "name",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"country": {
"displayName": "country",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"established": {
"displayName": "established",
"type": "datetime",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_id": {
"displayName": "_id",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_owner": {
"displayName": "_owner",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"share_price": {
"displayName": "share_price",
"type": "number",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
}
}
}}
Get a list of schema objects base on a list of schema IDs.
POST: https://example.com/schemas/find
Body Params
Response Object
Status/Error Codes:
404 - No schemas found
Get a list of schema objects in the list ["car","manufacturer"].
curl -X POST \
'https://mysql-adapter.com/schemas/find' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
},
"schemaIds": [
"car",
"manufacturer"
]
}'
{"schemas": [
{
"displayName": "car",
"id": "car",
"allowedOperations": [
"get",
"find",
"count",
"update",
"insert",
"remove"
],
"maxPageSize": 50,
"ttl": 3600,
"fields": {
"_id": {
"displayName": "_id",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_owner": {
"displayName": "_owner",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"make": {
"displayName": "make",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"model": {
"displayName": "model",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"year": {
"displayName": "year",
"type": "number",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"date_added": {
"displayName": "date_added",
"type": "datetime",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
}
}
},
{
"displayName": "manufacturer",
"id": "manufacturer",
"allowedOperations": [
"get",
"find",
"count",
"update",
"insert",
"remove"
],
"maxPageSize": 50,
"ttl": 3600,
"fields": {
"name": {
"displayName": "name",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"country": {
"displayName": "country",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"established": {
"displayName": "established",
"type": "datetime",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_id": {
"displayName": "_id",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_owner": {
"displayName": "_owner",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"share_price": {
"displayName": "share_price",
"type": "number",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
}
}
}
]}
Get a list of all schema objects.
POST: https://example.com/schemas/list
Body Params
Response Object
Get a list of all available schemas.
curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/schemas/list' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
}
}'
{"schemas": [
{
"displayName": "car",
"id": "car",
"allowedOperations": [
"get",
"find",
"count",
"update",
"insert",
"remove"
],
"maxPageSize": 50,
"ttl": 3600,
"fields": {
"_id": {
"displayName": "_id",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_owner": {
"displayName": "_owner",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"make": {
"displayName": "make",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"model": {
"displayName": "model",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"year": {
"displayName": "year",
"type": "number",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"date_added": {
"displayName": "date_added",
"type": "datetime",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
}
}
},
{
"displayName": "manufacturer",
"id": "manufacturer",
"allowedOperations": [
"get",
"find",
"count",
"update",
"insert",
"remove"
],
"maxPageSize": 50,
"ttl": 3600,
"fields": {
"name": {
"displayName": "name",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"country": {
"displayName": "country",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"established": {
"displayName": "established",
"type": "datetime",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_id": {
"displayName": "_id",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"_owner": {
"displayName": "_owner",
"type": "text",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
},
"share_price": {
"displayName": "share_price",
"type": "number",
"queryOperators": [
"eq",
"lt",
"gt",
"hasSome",
"and",
"lte",
"gte",
"or",
"not",
"ne",
"startsWith",
"endsWith"
]
}
}
}
]}
The Data SPI describes the endpoints and payloads for data API requests to your external database and the payloads for their success and failure
responses. Data API requests occur whenever your site needs to interact
with the data in your external collection.
Insert a new item into a collection.
POST: https://example.com/data/insert
Body Params
Status/Error Codes:
400 - Invalid item, Constraint violation.
409 - Item already exists.
Insert an item into a collection.
curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/insert' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
},
"collectionName": "car",
"item": {
"_id": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210",
"_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"make": "BMW",
"model": "i8",
"year": 2020,
"date_added": {
"$date": "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z"
}
}
}'
{"item": {
"_id": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210",
"_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"make": "BMW",
"model": "i8",
"year": 2020,
"date_added": {"$date": "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z"}
}}
Get an item based on its
.
itemId
POST: https://example.com/data/get
Body Params
Response Object
Status/Error Codes:
404 - Item not found.
Get an item from a collection based on the
field.
_id
curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/get' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
},
"collectionName": "car",
"itemId": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca"
}'
{"item": {
"_id": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca",
"_owner": "81c9168e-95b8-47fd-8e6a-ad9fdf71b38e",
"make": "Ford",
"model": "Mustang",
"year": 2001,
"date_added": {"$date": "2001-06-07T21:00:00.000Z"}
}}
Get a list of items based on a filter.
POST: https://example.com/data/find
Body Params
Response Object
Get data matching a filter from a collection.
curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/find' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
},
"collectionName": "car",
"filter": {
"operator": "$and",
"value": [
{
"operator": "$contains",
"fieldName": "make",
"value": "a"
},
{
"operator": "$gt",
"fieldName": "year",
"value": 2018
}
]
},
"sort": [
{
"fieldName": "year",
"direction": "asc"
}
],
"skip": 0,
"limit": 10000
}'
{
"items": [
{
"_id": "95953ca3-5fe5-4ce7-9cca-9bcc1ba64ba6",
"_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"make": "Toyota",
"model": "Corolla",
"year": 2019,
"date_added": {"$date": "2020-09-30T21:30:00.000Z"}
},
{
"_id": "20cd8f8d-1a0f-4530-91df-6d31fe9e83a5",
"_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"make": "Ferrari",
"model": "812GTS",
"year": 2020,
"date_added": {"$date": "2020-03-31T21:00:00.000Z"}
}
],
"totalCount": 2
}
Update an item in a collection.
POST: https://example.com/data/update
Body Params
Status/Error Codes:
400 - Invalid item, Constraint violation.
404 - Item not found
Update an item in a collection.
curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/update' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
},
"collectionName": "car",
"item": {
"_id": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca",
"_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"model": "Mustang GTR"
}
}'
{"item": {
"_id": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca",
"_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"model": "Mustang GTR"
}}
Remove an item from a collection.
POST: https://example.com/data/remove
Body Params
Response Object
Status/Error Codes:
404 - Item not found
Delete an item from a collection.
curl --X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/remove' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
"collectionName": "car",
"itemId": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210"
}'
{"item": {
"_id": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210",
"_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"make": "BMW",
"model": "i8",
"year": 2020,
"date_added": {"$date": "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z"}
}}
Count the number of items that match a filter.
POST: https://example.com/data/count
Body Params
Response Object
Status/Error Codes:
400 - Invalid query.
Count items in a collection that match a filter.
curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/count' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"requestContext": {
"settings": {
"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
},
"instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
"installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
"memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
"role": "OWNER"
},
"collectionName": "car",
"filter": {
"operator": "$contains",
"fieldName": "make",
"value": "Hyundai"
}
}'
{"totalCount": 2}
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.