Step-by-Step Guide on How to Use External Database Collections for Better Wix Website Performance

Guides (Additional information about this section)

Provisioning

ARTICLE Provisioning Overview

POST Provision : Setup initial connectivity between your adapter and the wix-data backend.

Request Context

OBJECT Request Context Object : The Request Context object is sent with every request. It contains information about who made the request, and which site and which external collection ...

Schema

ARTICLE Schema Overview

OBJECT Schema Object : Metadata describing collection or table.

POST Find Schemas : Get a list of schema objects base on a list of schema IDs.

POST List Available Schemas : Get a list of all schema objects.

Data

ARTICLE Data Overview

POST Insert Item : Insert a new item into a collection.

POST Get Item : Get an item based on its itemId.

POST Find Items : Get a list of items based on a filter.

POST Update Item : Update an item in a collection.

POST Remove Item : Remove an item from a collection.

POST Count : Count the number of items that match a filter.

Introduction

Integrate your external database into your Wix site using external collections and building an external database collection adapter.

The External Database Collections SPI describes the API requests your

adapter needs to expect from your Wix site, and the responses your Wix

site expects in return. The SPI takes the request from your Wix site and converts it into a request that your external database can receive. It also takes the response from the external database and converts it into a JSON response that your Wix site can receive.

You can learn more about working with External Databases on your Wix site here.

Mandatory Endpoints

The following endpoints are mandatory and must be implemented in your adapter. All other endpoints are optional.

The implemented endpoints must be exposed via the schema object in the

allowedOperations

list.

For example:

"schema" : { "displayName" : "myCollection" , "id" : "myCollection" , "allowedOperations" : [ "get" , "find" , "count" , "update" , "insert" , "remove" ], "maxPageSize" : 50 , "ttl" : 3600 , "fields" : { "..." } }

Data Structures

_id

Each table or collection must contain an

_id

_id

column or attribute of type string.If you create new data outside of your Wix site, or you are importingnew data for use with your site, you must populate this field with a unique value. If you create new data in your site, the Wix Data backend will generate a unique 36-character UUID for each item created.Theattribute can be any length but if items are created by your Wix site, it must be at least 36 characters long.

_owner (optional)

For data created by your Wix site, Wix Data backend will populate the

_owner

_owner

_owner

attribute with a 36-character UUID identifying the user who created the data. If the visitor is not a logged-in member, theattribute is based on a browser cookie and is therefore consistent between sessions. Theattribute will be null if the new data was created by a backend process.

Dates

All dates must be an ISO string encapsulated in an object. For example: "myDate" :{“$date”:”2001-02-11T00:00:00.000Z”}

Authentication

The External Database Collections SPI uses the request context object to manage authentication and authorization. HTTP authentication is not implemented. The

settings

secretKey

object within the request context object can contain a key for authentication purposes. In the prototype and examples, theproperty is used. This key is configured in the Wix Editor when adding the external collection and sent by the Wix Data backend in every request.

In addition to the settings object, the request context object contains the

instanceId

installationId

memberId

memberRole

Errors

, and. Each of these properties can be used to implement a permissions model controlling access to operations and data. Permissions can be implemented based on the site making the request, the external collection within the site, the visitor's member ID, and the member's role.

Each SPI call returns a response including an HTTP status code. If an error

response is required, the response must include an error status code and a message that describes the type of error that occurred.

The error message should be in the following format:

{ "message" : "..." }

Use the following HTTP Status/Error codes:

Note

4XX statuses will appear in the error produced by the Wix Data function call.

Example Data

The examples in this reference are based on the Adapter for MySQL databases prototype deployed to Google AppEngine.

The prototype is connected to a database with the following tables and data:

Car Table

Car Table Data

Manufacturer Table

Manufacturer Table Data

Provisioning Overview

The Provision SPI describes the endpoint and payload for provisioning API

requests to your external database and the payload for their success and failure responses.

Provision API requests occur when you initially connect your endpoint to your site or change its settings.

A response status of anything other than a 200 status will result in the configuration of the external collection not being saved by the Wix Editor.

Provision

Setup initial connectivity between your adapter and the wix-data backend.

POST: https://example.com/provision

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:

401 - Not authorized.

400 - Request not valid.

Returns an empty object.

Provisioning request.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adaptor.com/provision' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext": { "settings": { "secretKey": "myBigSecret" }, "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a", } }'

{}

Request Context Object

The Request Context object is sent with every request. It contains information about who made the request, and which site and which external collection configuration made the request. Use the

member_id

in the request context object to implement permissions in your adapter.

Settings

The contents of the

settings

secretKey

object are static and set in the Configuration section when setting up the external collection . Use the settings object to carry any static data you want to send to the adapter from your site.The prototype adaptor uses the settings object to receive thefor authentication. Add attributes to the settings object to support any functionality you want to implement in your adapter.

instance_id

The

instance_id

is a UUID that uniquely identifies the Wix site that is making the request. You can create an external database collection in more than one Wix site that points to the same adaptor and external database. Use the instance_id to control access to your date on a per-site basis.

installation_id

The

installation_id

is a UUID that uniquely identifies the external collection configuration within your site. You can create more than one external collection in the same site that points to the same adaptor and external database. Each of these external collections will be identified by its own UUID, allowing you to implement different functionality andpermissions for each one.

member_id

The

member_id

_owner

identifies the site visitor making the request. When creating new items, the Wix data backend populates theattribute with the member_id. If the visitor is not a logged-in member, the member_id is based on a browser cookie and therefore consistentbetween sessions. The member_id will be null if the code that made the request was triggered by a backend process. Use member_id to filter data by user and to implement permissions in your adapter.

member_role

The

member_role

suppressAuth

member_role

BACKEND_CODE

member_id

null

member_role

VISITOR

member_id

null

describes the role of the site visitor making the request. If the request is made by backend code and the find() function uses theoption, thewill be set toand thewill be. In all other cases where backend code makes the request, thewill be set toand thewill be

Attributes

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Request Context

Example request context object.

{ "requestContext" : { "settings" : { "secretKey" : "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId" : "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23" , "installationId" : "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a" , "memberId" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "role" : "OWNER" }}

Schema Overview

The Schema SPI describes the endpoints and payloads for schema API requests to your external database and the payloads for their success and

failure responses. Schema API requests may occur whenever your site

needs to interact with the data in your external collection. The schema

may be cached for at most the amount of time indicated in the

ttl

schema

Schema Object

field of theobject.

Metadata describing collection or table.

Attributes

Schema

Example schema object.

{ "schema" : { "displayName" : "manufacturer" , "id" : "manufacturer" , "allowedOperations" : [ "get" , "find" , "count" , "update" , "insert" , "remove" ], "maxPageSize" : 50 , "ttl" : 3600 , "fields" : { "name" : { "displayName" : "name" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "country" : { "displayName" : "country" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "established" : { "displayName" : "established" , "type" : "datetime" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_id" : { "displayName" : "_id" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_owner" : { "displayName" : "_owner" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "share_price" : { "displayName" : "share_price" , "type" : "number" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] } } }}

Find Schemas

Get a list of schema objects base on a list of schema IDs.

POST: https://example.com/schemas/find

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:

404 - No schemas found

Get a list of schema objects in the list ["car","manufacturer"].

curl -X POST \ 'https ://mysql-adapter.com/schemas/find' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext" : { "settings" : { "secretKey" : "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId" : "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23" , "installationId" : "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a" , "memberId" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "role" : "OWNER" }, "schemaIds" : [ "car" , "manufacturer" ] }'

{ "schemas" : [ { "displayName" : "car" , "id" : "car" , "allowedOperations" : [ "get" , "find" , "count" , "update" , "insert" , "remove" ], "maxPageSize" : 50 , "ttl" : 3600 , "fields" : { "_id" : { "displayName" : "_id" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_owner" : { "displayName" : "_owner" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "make" : { "displayName" : "make" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "model" : { "displayName" : "model" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "year" : { "displayName" : "year" , "type" : "number" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "date_added" : { "displayName" : "date_added" , "type" : "datetime" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] } } }, { "displayName" : "manufacturer" , "id" : "manufacturer" , "allowedOperations" : [ "get" , "find" , "count" , "update" , "insert" , "remove" ], "maxPageSize" : 50 , "ttl" : 3600 , "fields" : { "name" : { "displayName" : "name" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "country" : { "displayName" : "country" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "established" : { "displayName" : "established" , "type" : "datetime" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_id" : { "displayName" : "_id" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_owner" : { "displayName" : "_owner" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "share_price" : { "displayName" : "share_price" , "type" : "number" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] } } } ]}

List Available Schemas

Get a list of all schema objects.

POST: https://example.com/schemas/list

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Get a list of all available schemas.

curl -X POST 'https ://mysql-adapter.com/schemas/list' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext" : { "settings" : { "secretKey" : "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId" : "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23" , "installationId" : "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a" , "memberId" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "role" : "OWNER" } }'

{ "schemas" : [ { "displayName" : "car" , "id" : "car" , "allowedOperations" : [ "get" , "find" , "count" , "update" , "insert" , "remove" ], "maxPageSize" : 50 , "ttl" : 3600 , "fields" : { "_id" : { "displayName" : "_id" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_owner" : { "displayName" : "_owner" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "make" : { "displayName" : "make" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "model" : { "displayName" : "model" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "year" : { "displayName" : "year" , "type" : "number" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "date_added" : { "displayName" : "date_added" , "type" : "datetime" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] } } }, { "displayName" : "manufacturer" , "id" : "manufacturer" , "allowedOperations" : [ "get" , "find" , "count" , "update" , "insert" , "remove" ], "maxPageSize" : 50 , "ttl" : 3600 , "fields" : { "name" : { "displayName" : "name" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "country" : { "displayName" : "country" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "established" : { "displayName" : "established" , "type" : "datetime" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_id" : { "displayName" : "_id" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "_owner" : { "displayName" : "_owner" , "type" : "text" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] }, "share_price" : { "displayName" : "share_price" , "type" : "number" , "queryOperators" : [ "eq" , "lt" , "gt" , "hasSome" , "and" , "lte" , "gte" , "or" , "not" , "ne" , "startsWith" , "endsWith" ] } } } ]}

Data Overview

The Data SPI describes the endpoints and payloads for data API requests to your external database and the payloads for their success and failure

responses. Data API requests occur whenever your site needs to interact

with the data in your external collection.

Insert Item

Insert a new item into a collection.

POST: https://example.com/data/insert

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:

400 - Invalid item, Constraint violation.

409 - Item already exists.

Insert an item into a collection.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/ insert ' \ --header ' Content - Type : application/ json ' \ --data-raw ' { "requestContext" : { "settings" : { "secretKey" : "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId" : "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23" , "installationId" : "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a" , "memberId" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "role" : "OWNER" }, "collectionName" : "car" , "item" : { "_id" : "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210" , "_owner" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "make" : "BMW" , "model" : "i8" , "year" : 2020 , "date_added" : { "$date" : "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z" } } } '

{ "item" : { "_id" : "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210" , "_owner" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "make" : "BMW" , "model" : "i8" , "year" : 2020 , "date_added" : { "$date" : "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z" } }}

Get Item

Get an item based on its

itemId

POST: https://example.com/data/get

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:

404 - Item not found.

Get an item from a collection based on the

_id

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/get' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext": { "settings": { "secretKey": "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23", "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a", "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77", "role": "OWNER" }, "collectionName": "car", "itemId": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca" }'

{ "item" : { "_id" : "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca" , "_owner" : "81c9168e-95b8-47fd-8e6a-ad9fdf71b38e" , "make" : "Ford" , "model" : "Mustang" , "year" : 2001 , "date_added" : { "$date" : "2001-06-07T21:00:00.000Z" } }}

Find Items

field.

Get a list of items based on a filter.

POST: https://example.com/data/find

Body Params

Response Object

Get data matching a filter from a collection.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/find' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext": { "settings": { "secretKey": "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23", "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a", "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77", "role": "OWNER" }, "collectionName": "car", "filter": { "operator": "$and", "value": [ { "operator": "$contains", "fieldName": "make", "value": "a" }, { "operator": "$gt", "fieldName": "year", "value": 2018 } ] }, "sort": [ { "fieldName": "year", "direction": "asc" } ], "skip": 0, "limit": 10000 }'

{ "items" : [ { "_id" : "95953ca3-5fe5-4ce7-9cca-9bcc1ba64ba6" , "_owner" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "make" : "Toyota" , "model" : "Corolla" , "year" : 2019 , "date_added" : { "$date" : "2020-09-30T21:30:00.000Z" } }, { "_id" : "20cd8f8d-1a0f-4530-91df-6d31fe9e83a5" , "_owner" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "make" : "Ferrari" , "model" : "812GTS" , "year" : 2020 , "date_added" : { "$date" : "2020-03-31T21:00:00.000Z" } } ], "totalCount" : 2 }

Update Item

Update an item in a collection.

POST: https://example.com/data/update

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:

400 - Invalid item, Constraint violation.

404 - Item not found

Update an item in a collection.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/update' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext": { "settings": { "secretKey": "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23", "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a", "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77", "role": "OWNER" }, "collectionName": "car", "item": { "_id": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca", "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77", "model": "Mustang GTR" } }'

{ "item" : { "_id" : "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca" , "_owner" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "model" : "Mustang GTR" }}

Remove Item

Remove an item from a collection.

POST: https://example.com/data/remove

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:

404 - Item not found

Delete an item from a collection.

curl --X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/remove' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext": { "settings": { "secretKey": "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23", "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a", "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77", "role": "OWNER" "collectionName": "car", "itemId": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210" }'

{ "item" : { "_id" : "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210" , "_owner" : "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77" , "make" : "BMW" , "model" : "i8" , "year" : 2020 , "date_added" : { "$date" : "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z" } }}

Count

Count the number of items that match a filter.

POST: https://example.com/data/count

Body Params

https://support.wix.com/en/article/corvid-adding-and-deleting-an-external-database-collection

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:

400 - Invalid query.

Count items in a collection that match a filter.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/count' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "requestContext": { "settings": { "secretKey": "mySecureSecret" }, "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23", "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a", "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77", "role": "OWNER" }, "collectionName": "car", "filter": { "operator": "$contains", "fieldName": "make", "value": "Hyundai" } }'

{ "totalCount" : 2 }

