Step-by-Step Guide on How to Use External Database Collections for Better Wix Website Performance

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Use External Database Collections for Better Wix Website Performance

April 5th 2021
Velo by Wix Hacker Noon profile picture

@veloVelo by Wix

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.

Integrate your external databases into your Wix sites. Learn more.

Guides (Additional information about this section)

Provisioning

Request Context

  • OBJECT Request Context Object : The Request Context object is sent with every request. It contains information about who made the request, and which site and which external collection ...

Schema

Data

Introduction

Integrate your external database into your Wix site using external collections and building an external database collection adapter.

The External Database Collections SPI describes the API requests your
adapter needs to expect from your Wix site, and the responses your Wix
site expects in return. The SPI takes the request from your Wix site and converts it into a request that your external database can receive. It also takes the response from the external database and converts it into a JSON response that your Wix site can receive.

You can learn more about working with External Databases on your Wix site here.

Mandatory Endpoints

The following endpoints are mandatory and must be implemented in your adapter. All other endpoints are optional.

The implemented endpoints must be exposed via the schema object in the 

allowedOperations
list.

For example:

"schema":
      {
          "displayName": "myCollection",
          "id": "myCollection",
          "allowedOperations": [
              "get",
              "find",
              "count",
              "update",
              "insert",
              "remove"
          ],
          "maxPageSize": 50,
          "ttl": 3600,
          "fields": { "..."}
      }

Data Structures

_id

Each table or collection must contain an 

_id
column or attribute of type string.If you create new data outside of your Wix site, or you are importing
new data for use with your site, you must populate this field with a unique value. If you create new data in your site, the Wix Data backend will generate a unique 36-character UUID for each item created.The 
_id
attribute can be any length but if items are created by your Wix site, it must be at least 36 characters long.

_owner (optional)

For data created by your Wix site, Wix Data backend will populate the 

_owner
attribute with a 36-character UUID identifying the user who created the data. If the visitor is not a logged-in member, the 
_owner
attribute is based on a browser cookie and is therefore consistent between sessions. The 
_owner
attribute will be null if the new data was created by a backend process.

Dates

All dates must be an ISO string encapsulated in an object. For example: "myDate" :{“$date”:”2001-02-11T00:00:00.000Z”}

Authentication

The External Database Collections SPI uses the request context object to manage authentication and authorization. HTTP authentication is not implemented. The 

settings
object within the request context object can contain a key for authentication purposes. In the prototype and examples, the 
secretKey
property is used. This key is configured in the Wix Editor when adding the external collection and sent by the Wix Data backend in every request.

In addition to the settings object, the request context object contains the 

instanceId
, 
installationId
, 
memberId
, and 
memberRole
. Each of these properties can be used to implement a permissions model controlling access to operations and data. Permissions can be implemented based on the site making the request, the external collection within the site, the visitor's member ID, and the member's role.

Errors

Each SPI call returns a response including an HTTP status code. If an error
response is required, the response must include an error status code and a message that describes the type of error that occurred.

The error message should be in the following format:

{
  "message": "..."
}

Use the following HTTP Status/Error codes:

Note
4XX statuses will appear in the error produced by the Wix Data function call.

Example Data

The examples in this reference are based on the Adapter for MySQL databases prototype deployed to Google AppEngine.

The prototype is connected to a database with the following tables and data:

Car Table

Car Table Data

Manufacturer Table

Manufacturer Table Data

Provisioning Overview

The Provision SPI describes the endpoint and payload for provisioning API
requests to your external database and the payload for their success and failure responses.

Provision API requests occur when you initially connect your endpoint to your site or change its settings.

A response status of anything other than a 200 status will result in the configuration of the external collection not being saved by the Wix Editor.

Provision

Setup initial connectivity between your adapter and the wix-data backend.

POST: https://example.com/provision

Body Params

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:
401 - Not authorized.
400 - Request not valid.

Returns an empty object.

Provisioning request.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adaptor.com/provision' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "myBigSecret"
        },
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
    }
}'
{}

Request Context Object

The Request Context object is sent with every request. It contains information about who made the request, and which site and which external collection configuration made the request. Use the 

member_id
in the request context object to implement permissions in your adapter.

Settings

The contents of the 

settings
object are static and set in the Configuration section when setting up the external collection. Use the settings object to carry any static data you want to send to the adapter from your site.
The prototype adaptor uses the settings object to receive the 
secretKey
for authentication. Add attributes to the settings object to support any functionality you want to implement in your adapter.

instance_id

The 

instance_id
is a UUID that uniquely identifies the Wix site that is making the request. You can create an external database collection in more than one Wix site that points to the same adaptor and external database. Use the instance_id to control access to your date on a per-site basis.

installation_id

The 

installation_id
is a UUID that uniquely identifies the external collection configuration within your site. You can create more than one external collection in the same site that points to the same adaptor and external database. Each of these external collections will be identified by its own UUID, allowing you to implement different functionality and
permissions for each one.

member_id

The 

member_id
identifies the site visitor making the request. When creating new items, the Wix data backend populates the 
_owner
attribute with the member_id. If the visitor is not a logged-in member, the member_id is based on a browser cookie and therefore consistent
between sessions. The member_id will be null if the code that made the request was triggered by a backend process. Use member_id to filter data by user and to implement permissions in your adapter.

member_role

The 

member_role
describes the role of the site visitor making the request. If the request is made by backend code and the 
find()
 function uses the 
suppressAuth
option, the 
member_role
will be set to 
BACKEND_CODE
and the 
member_id
will be 
null
. In all other cases where backend code makes the request, the 
member_role
will be set to 
VISITOR
and the 
member_id
will be 
null
.

Attributes

Request Context

Example request context object.

{"requestContext": {

  "settings": {"secretKey": "mySecureSecret"},

  "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",

  "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",

  "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",

  "role": "OWNER"

}}

Schema Overview

The Schema SPI describes the endpoints and payloads for schema API requests to your external database and the payloads for their success and
failure responses. Schema API requests may occur whenever your site
needs to interact with the data in your external collection. The schema
may be cached for at most the amount of time indicated in the 

ttl
field of the 
schema
object.

Schema Object

Metadata describing collection or table.

Attributes

Schema

Example schema object.

{"schema": {

  "displayName": "manufacturer",

  "id": "manufacturer",

  "allowedOperations":   [

    "get",

    "find",

    "count",

    "update",

    "insert",

    "remove"

  ],

  "maxPageSize": 50,

  "ttl": 3600,

  "fields":   {

    "name":     {

      "displayName": "name",

      "type": "text",

      "queryOperators":       [

        "eq",

        "lt",

        "gt",

        "hasSome",

        "and",

        "lte",

        "gte",

        "or",

        "not",

        "ne",

        "startsWith",

        "endsWith"

      ]

    },

    "country":     {

      "displayName": "country",

      "type": "text",

      "queryOperators":       [

        "eq",

        "lt",

        "gt",

        "hasSome",

        "and",

        "lte",

        "gte",

        "or",

        "not",

        "ne",

        "startsWith",

        "endsWith"

      ]

    },

    "established":     {

      "displayName": "established",

      "type": "datetime",

      "queryOperators":       [

        "eq",

        "lt",

        "gt",

        "hasSome",

        "and",

        "lte",

        "gte",

        "or",

        "not",

        "ne",

        "startsWith",

        "endsWith"

      ]

    },

    "_id":     {

      "displayName": "_id",

      "type": "text",

      "queryOperators":       [

        "eq",

        "lt",

        "gt",

        "hasSome",

        "and",

        "lte",

        "gte",

        "or",

        "not",

        "ne",

        "startsWith",

        "endsWith"

      ]

    },

    "_owner":     {

      "displayName": "_owner",

      "type": "text",

      "queryOperators":       [

        "eq",

        "lt",

        "gt",

        "hasSome",

        "and",

        "lte",

        "gte",

        "or",

        "not",

        "ne",

        "startsWith",

        "endsWith"

      ]

    },

    "share_price":     {

      "displayName": "share_price",

      "type": "number",

      "queryOperators":       [

        "eq",

        "lt",

        "gt",

        "hasSome",

        "and",

        "lte",

        "gte",

        "or",

        "not",

        "ne",

        "startsWith",

        "endsWith"

      ]

    }

  }

}}

Find Schemas

Get a list of schema objects base on a list of schema IDs.

POST: https://example.com/schemas/find

Body Params

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:
404 - No schemas found

Get a list of schema objects in the list ["car","manufacturer"].

curl -X POST \
'https://mysql-adapter.com/schemas/find'  \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    },
    "schemaIds": [
        "car",
        "manufacturer"
    ]
}'
{"schemas": [

    {

    "displayName": "car",

    "id": "car",

    "allowedOperations":     [

      "get",

      "find",

      "count",

      "update",

      "insert",

      "remove"

    ],

    "maxPageSize": 50,

    "ttl": 3600,

    "fields":     {

      "_id":       {

        "displayName": "_id",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "_owner":       {

        "displayName": "_owner",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "make":       {

        "displayName": "make",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "model":       {

        "displayName": "model",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "year":       {

        "displayName": "year",

        "type": "number",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "date_added":       {

        "displayName": "date_added",

        "type": "datetime",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      }

    }

  },

    {

    "displayName": "manufacturer",

    "id": "manufacturer",

    "allowedOperations":     [

      "get",

      "find",

      "count",

      "update",

      "insert",

      "remove"

    ],

    "maxPageSize": 50,

    "ttl": 3600,

    "fields":     {

      "name":       {

        "displayName": "name",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "country":       {

        "displayName": "country",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "established":       {

        "displayName": "established",

        "type": "datetime",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "_id":       {

        "displayName": "_id",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "_owner":       {

        "displayName": "_owner",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "share_price":       {

        "displayName": "share_price",

        "type": "number",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      }

    }

  }

]}

List Available Schemas

Get a list of all schema objects.

POST: https://example.com/schemas/list

Body Params

Response Object

Get a list of all available schemas.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/schemas/list' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    }
}'
{"schemas": [

    {

    "displayName": "car",

    "id": "car",

    "allowedOperations":     [

      "get",

      "find",

      "count",

      "update",

      "insert",

      "remove"

    ],

    "maxPageSize": 50,

    "ttl": 3600,

    "fields":     {

      "_id":       {

        "displayName": "_id",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "_owner":       {

        "displayName": "_owner",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "make":       {

        "displayName": "make",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "model":       {

        "displayName": "model",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "year":       {

        "displayName": "year",

        "type": "number",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "date_added":       {

        "displayName": "date_added",

        "type": "datetime",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      }

    }

  },

    {

    "displayName": "manufacturer",

    "id": "manufacturer",

    "allowedOperations":     [

      "get",

      "find",

      "count",

      "update",

      "insert",

      "remove"

    ],

    "maxPageSize": 50,

    "ttl": 3600,

    "fields":     {

      "name":       {

        "displayName": "name",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "country":       {

        "displayName": "country",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "established":       {

        "displayName": "established",

        "type": "datetime",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "_id":       {

        "displayName": "_id",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "_owner":       {

        "displayName": "_owner",

        "type": "text",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      },

      "share_price":       {

        "displayName": "share_price",

        "type": "number",

        "queryOperators":         [

          "eq",

          "lt",

          "gt",

          "hasSome",

          "and",

          "lte",

          "gte",

          "or",

          "not",

          "ne",

          "startsWith",

          "endsWith"

        ]

      }

    }

  }

]}

Data Overview

The Data SPI describes the endpoints and payloads for data API requests to your external database and the payloads for their success and failure
responses. Data API requests occur whenever your site needs to interact
with the data in your external collection.

Insert Item

Insert a new item into a collection.

POST: https://example.com/data/insert

Body Params

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:
400 - Invalid item, Constraint violation.
409 - Item already exists.

Insert an item into a collection.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/insert' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    },
    "collectionName": "car",
    "item": {
        "_id": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210",
        "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "make": "BMW",
        "model": "i8",
        "year": 2020,
        "date_added": {
            "$date": "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z"
        }
    }
}'
{"item": {

  "_id": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210",

  "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",

  "make": "BMW",

  "model": "i8",

  "year": 2020,

  "date_added": {"$date": "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z"}

}}

Get Item

Get an item based on its 

itemId
.

POST: https://example.com/data/get

Body Params

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:
404 - Item not found.

Get an item from a collection based on the 

_id
field.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/get' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    },
    "collectionName": "car",
    "itemId": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca"
}'
{"item": {

  "_id": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca",

  "_owner": "81c9168e-95b8-47fd-8e6a-ad9fdf71b38e",

  "make": "Ford",

  "model": "Mustang",

  "year": 2001,

  "date_added": {"$date": "2001-06-07T21:00:00.000Z"}

}}

Find Items

Get a list of items based on a filter.

POST: https://example.com/data/find

Body Params

Response Object

Get data matching a filter from a collection.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/find'  \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json'  \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    },
   "collectionName": "car",
    "filter": {
        "operator": "$and",
        "value": [
            {
                "operator": "$contains",
                "fieldName": "make",
                "value": "a"
            },
            {
                "operator": "$gt",
                "fieldName": "year",
                "value": 2018
            }
        ]
    },
    "sort": [
        {
            "fieldName": "year",
            "direction": "asc"
        }
    ],
    "skip": 0,
    "limit": 10000
}'
{

  "items":   [

        {

      "_id": "95953ca3-5fe5-4ce7-9cca-9bcc1ba64ba6",

      "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",

      "make": "Toyota",

      "model": "Corolla",

      "year": 2019,

      "date_added": {"$date": "2020-09-30T21:30:00.000Z"}

    },

        {

      "_id": "20cd8f8d-1a0f-4530-91df-6d31fe9e83a5",

      "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",

      "make": "Ferrari",

      "model": "812GTS",

      "year": 2020,

      "date_added": {"$date": "2020-03-31T21:00:00.000Z"}

    }

  ],

  "totalCount": 2

}

Update Item

Update an item in a collection.

POST: https://example.com/data/update

Body Params

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:
400 - Invalid item, Constraint violation.
404 - Item not found

Update an item in a collection.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/update' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    },
    "collectionName": "car",
    "item": {
        "_id": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca",
        "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "model": "Mustang GTR"
    }
}'
{"item": {

  "_id": "86cbf595-d369-48bb-8649-c6c082c003ca",

  "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",

  "model": "Mustang GTR"

}}

Remove Item

Remove an item from a collection.

POST: https://example.com/data/remove

Body Params

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:
404 - Item not found

Delete an item from a collection.

curl --X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/remove' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    "collectionName": "car",
    "itemId": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210"
}'
{"item": {

  "_id": "12345678-abcd-9876-fedc-a9876543210",

  "_owner": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",

  "make": "BMW",

  "model": "i8",

  "year": 2020,

  "date_added": {"$date": "2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z"}

}}

Count

Count the number of items that match a filter.

POST: https://example.com/data/count

Body Params

Response Object

Status/Error Codes:
400 - Invalid query.

Count items in a collection that match a filter.

curl -X POST 'https://mysql-adapter.com/data/count' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
    "requestContext": {
        "settings": {
            "secretKey": "mySecureSecret"
        },
        "instanceId": "12a345b6-7890-98d7-65e4-f321abc1de23",
        "installationId": "987fe654-3d21-4def-ab5c-6d78e90f123a",
        "memberId": "77aa88bb-2c2c-d3d3-4e4e-ff55aa66bb77",
        "role": "OWNER"
    },
    "collectionName": "car",
    "filter": {
        "operator": "$contains",
        "fieldName": "make",
        "value": "Hyundai"
    }
}'
{"totalCount": 2}

Previously published at https://www.wix.com/velo/reference/spis/external-database-collections/external-database-collections/data/count

