Step-by-Step Guide for Installing Gitea on Debian 11

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

This guide explains how to install Gitea with PostgreSQL on Debian 11. It begins with system updates and PostgreSQL setup, switching to the 'SCRAM-SHA-256' scheme for better security. It covers PostgreSQL remote access configuration and creating a PostgreSQL user and database for Gitea. If permission errors occur, adjusting database ownership is recommended. The guide also includes installing and configuring Git, creating a Git user for Gitea, and installing Gitea itself. Directory structure setup and systemd service creation are explained. The guide concludes with verifying Gitea's operation on port 3000.