    Step-by-Step Guide for Installing Gitea on Debian 11by@joshuablais

    Step-by-Step Guide for Installing Gitea on Debian 11

    This guide explains how to install Gitea with PostgreSQL on Debian 11. It begins with system updates and PostgreSQL setup, switching to the 'SCRAM-SHA-256' scheme for better security. It covers PostgreSQL remote access configuration and creating a PostgreSQL user and database for Gitea. If permission errors occur, adjusting database ownership is recommended. The guide also includes installing and configuring Git, creating a Git user for Gitea, and installing Gitea itself. Directory structure setup and systemd service creation are explained. The guide concludes with verifying Gitea's operation on port 3000.

    featured image - Step-by-Step Guide for Installing Gitea on Debian 11
    programming #git #self-hosting #gitea #debian-11
    Joshua Blais

    Joshua Blais

    Creator of various things. Solopreneur. Polymath. Oneiro/Psychonaut.

