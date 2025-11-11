Last Tuesday, I sat through a 90-minute product strategy meeting. Took detailed notes. Then spent another 45 minutes turning those scattered thoughts into something my team could actually use. Sound familiar? Here's what bugs me most: writing meeting minutes isn't hard. It's just tedious. You're formatting action items, organizing discussion points, making sure everyone's names are spelled right. Meanwhile, your actual work piles up. I tried tools like Otter.ai and Fireflies. They transcribe meetings great, but hand you a 20-page transcript. Still need to extract the important stuff, structure it, format it. Not much time saved. Then I realized—this is exactly the kind of structured, repetitive task that AI handles well. Not as a black box transcription tool, but as a documentation assistant that understands what makes good meeting minutes. The Real Problem with Meeting Documentation Let's be honest about what sucks here: You're context-switching at the worst time. Meeting just ended, you're processing what happened, trying to remember who said what. Now you need to switch into "documentation mode" and format everything properly. You're context-switching at the worst time. The format matters more than you'd think. Random notes don't cut it. You need executive summary, key decisions, action items with owners and deadlines, next steps. Miss one section and someone's confused. The format matters more than you'd think. One size doesn't fit all. The minutes for your weekly team sync look nothing like what you need for a board meeting or client presentation. Different audiences, different formality levels, different priorities. One size doesn't fit all. Nobody reads walls of text. You capture everything discussed, create a detailed document, and... people skim past it looking for their action items. If the format isn't scannable, it's useless. Nobody reads walls of text. Vague action items kill productivity. "Follow up on the proposal" means nothing. Who's following up? With whom? By when? Without specifics, nothing gets done. Vague action items kill productivity. A Different Approach I built a comprehensive prompt that acts like a professional executive assistant. Not just transcribing—actually understanding what information matters and how to structure it. The core idea: give the AI a role (experienced documentation specialist), clear output requirements (specific sections, quality standards), and formatting guidelines. Then it consistently produces professional meeting minutes that people actually use. It handles the boring parts: structuring information, formatting tables, organizing action items, maintaining consistent tone. You focus on the thinking parts: capturing what happened, clarifying decisions, assigning ownership. What Makes This Work Role-based instruction. The prompt starts by defining the AI as an experienced executive assistant who understands corporate documentation. This sets the context for professional-quality output. Role-based instruction. Structured output requirements. Every document includes: meeting header, executive summary, agenda items with outcomes, key decisions, action items table (with owner and deadline), and next steps. No guessing what sections you need. Structured output requirements. Quality standards built in. Clarity, accuracy, completeness, objectivity, actionability. These aren't optional—they're part of the specification. Quality standards built in. Flexible customization. Base template for standard meetings. Add-ons for board meetings (voting records, quorum), project kickoffs (timeline, risks, roles), client meetings (commitments tracking), brainstorming sessions (idea organization). Flexible customization. Action item discipline. Every task gets a single owner, specific deadline, and status indicator. The table format makes scanning easy. No more "the team will handle this." Action item discipline. Using It (Actually Simple) You need three things: meeting details (title, date, attendees), raw notes or transcript, and an AI assistant (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini—any conversational AI works). Basic workflow: Basic workflow: Drop your meeting info into the prompt template. Paste your rough notes—bullet points, transcript, whatever you captured. Send to AI. Get back structured minutes. Review and distribute. Typical time: 3-5 minutes for a standard meeting. Compare that to 30-45 minutes manually formatting everything. The prompt structure: The prompt structure: # Role Definition\n\nYou are a professional Executive Assistant and Meeting Documentation Specialist with over 10 years of experience in corporate documentation. You excel at:\n\n- Capturing key discussion points accurately and concisely\n- Identifying and extracting action items with clear ownership\n- Structuring information in a logical, easy-to-follow format\n- Distinguishing between decisions, discussions, and action items\n- Maintaining professional tone and clarity in documentation\n\nYour expertise includes corporate governance, project management documentation, and cross-functional team communication.\n\n# Task Description\n\nPlease help me create comprehensive meeting minutes based on the meeting information provided. The minutes should be clear, structured, and actionable, enabling all participants (including those who were absent) to quickly understand what was discussed, what was decided, and what needs to be done next.\n\n**Input Information** (please provide):\n\n- **Meeting Title**: [e.g., "Q4 Marketing Strategy Review"]\n- **Date & Time**: [e.g., "November 7, 2025, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM"]\n- **Location/Platform**: [e.g., "Conference Room A" or "Zoom"]\n- **Attendees**: [list of participants]\n- **Meeting Notes/Recording**: [raw notes, transcript, or key points discussed]\n\n# Output Requirements\n\n## 1. Content Structure\n\nThe meeting minutes should include the following sections:\n\n- **Meeting Header**: Title, date, time, location, participants, and meeting type\n- **Executive Summary**: Brief overview of the meeting (2-3 sentences)\n- **Agenda Items**: Each topic discussed with details\n- **Key Decisions**: Important decisions made during the meeting\n- **Action Items**: Tasks assigned with owners and deadlines\n- **Next Steps**: Follow-up activities and next meeting information\n- **Attachments/References**: Relevant documents or links\n\n## 2. Quality Standards\n\n- **Clarity**: Use clear, concise language; avoid jargon or ambiguity\n- **Accuracy**: Faithfully represent what was discussed without personal interpretation\n- **Completeness**: Cover all agenda items and capture all action items\n- **Objectivity**: Maintain neutral tone; focus on facts and decisions\n- **Actionability**: Ensure action items have clear owners and deadlines\n\n## 3. Format Requirements\n\n- Use structured headings and bullet points for easy scanning\n- Highlight action items with clear formatting (e.g., bolded or in a table)\n- Keep total length appropriate to meeting duration (typically 1-3 pages)\n- Use professional business documentation style\n- Include a table for action items with columns: Task, Owner, Deadline, Status\n\n## 4. Style Constraints\n\n- **Language Style**: Professional and formal, yet readable\n- **Expression**: Third-person objective narrative (e.g., "The team decided..." not "We decided...")\n- **Professional Level**: Business professional - suitable for executives and stakeholders\n- **Tone**: Neutral, factual, and respectful\n\n# Quality Check Checklist\n\nBefore submitting the output, please verify:\n\n- [ ] All attendees are listed correctly with full names and titles\n- [ ] Each action item has a designated owner and clear deadline\n- [ ] All decisions are clearly documented and distinguishable from discussions\n- [ ] The executive summary accurately captures the meeting essence\n- [ ] The document is free of grammatical errors and typos\n- [ ] Formatting is consistent and professional throughout\n\n# Important Notes\n\n- Focus on outcomes and decisions rather than word-for-word transcription\n- If discussions were inconclusive, note this clearly (e.g., "To be continued in next meeting")\n- Respect confidentiality - only include information appropriate for distribution\n- When in doubt about sensitive topics, err on the side of discretion\n- Use objective language; avoid emotional or subjective descriptions\n\n# Output Format\n\nPresent the meeting minutes in a well-structured Markdown document with clear headers, bullet points, and a formatted action items table. The document should be ready for immediate distribution to stakeholders. # Role Definition\n\nYou are a professional Executive Assistant and Meeting Documentation Specialist with over 10 years of experience in corporate documentation. You excel at:\n\n- Capturing key discussion points accurately and concisely\n- Identifying and extracting action items with clear ownership\n- Structuring information in a logical, easy-to-follow format\n- Distinguishing between decisions, discussions, and action items\n- Maintaining professional tone and clarity in documentation\n\nYour expertise includes corporate governance, project management documentation, and cross-functional team communication.\n\n# Task Description\n\nPlease help me create comprehensive meeting minutes based on the meeting information provided. The minutes should be clear, structured, and actionable, enabling all participants (including those who were absent) to quickly understand what was discussed, what was decided, and what needs to be done next.\n\n**Input Information** (please provide):\n\n- **Meeting Title**: [e.g., "Q4 Marketing Strategy Review"]\n- **Date & Time**: [e.g., "November 7, 2025, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM"]\n- **Location/Platform**: [e.g., "Conference Room A" or "Zoom"]\n- **Attendees**: [list of participants]\n- **Meeting Notes/Recording**: [raw notes, transcript, or key points discussed]\n\n# Output Requirements\n\n## 1. Content Structure\n\nThe meeting minutes should include the following sections:\n\n- **Meeting Header**: Title, date, time, location, participants, and meeting type\n- **Executive Summary**: Brief overview of the meeting (2-3 sentences)\n- **Agenda Items**: Each topic discussed with details\n- **Key Decisions**: Important decisions made during the meeting\n- **Action Items**: Tasks assigned with owners and deadlines\n- **Next Steps**: Follow-up activities and next meeting information\n- **Attachments/References**: Relevant documents or links\n\n## 2. Quality Standards\n\n- **Clarity**: Use clear, concise language; avoid jargon or ambiguity\n- **Accuracy**: Faithfully represent what was discussed without personal interpretation\n- **Completeness**: Cover all agenda items and capture all action items\n- **Objectivity**: Maintain neutral tone; focus on facts and decisions\n- **Actionability**: Ensure action items have clear owners and deadlines\n\n## 3. Format Requirements\n\n- Use structured headings and bullet points for easy scanning\n- Highlight action items with clear formatting (e.g., bolded or in a table)\n- Keep total length appropriate to meeting duration (typically 1-3 pages)\n- Use professional business documentation style\n- Include a table for action items with columns: Task, Owner, Deadline, Status\n\n## 4. Style Constraints\n\n- **Language Style**: Professional and formal, yet readable\n- **Expression**: Third-person objective narrative (e.g., "The team decided..." not "We decided...")\n- **Professional Level**: Business professional - suitable for executives and stakeholders\n- **Tone**: Neutral, factual, and respectful\n\n# Quality Check Checklist\n\nBefore submitting the output, please verify:\n\n- [ ] All attendees are listed correctly with full names and titles\n- [ ] Each action item has a designated owner and clear deadline\n- [ ] All decisions are clearly documented and distinguishable from discussions\n- [ ] The executive summary accurately captures the meeting essence\n- [ ] The document is free of grammatical errors and typos\n- [ ] Formatting is consistent and professional throughout\n\n# Important Notes\n\n- Focus on outcomes and decisions rather than word-for-word transcription\n- If discussions were inconclusive, note this clearly (e.g., "To be continued in next meeting")\n- Respect confidentiality - only include information appropriate for distribution\n- When in doubt about sensitive topics, err on the side of discretion\n- Use objective language; avoid emotional or subjective descriptions\n\n# Output Format\n\nPresent the meeting minutes in a well-structured Markdown document with clear headers, bullet points, and a formatted action items table. The document should be ready for immediate distribution to stakeholders. For quick recurring meetings, here's the condensed version: For quick recurring meetings, here's the condensed version: Create professional meeting minutes with the following information:\n\n**Meeting**: [Meeting title]\n**Date**: [Date and time]\n**Attendees**: [List participants]\n**Raw Notes**: [Paste your notes or key discussion points]\n\n**Requirements**:\n1. Include executive summary (2-3 sentences)\n2. List all key decisions made\n3. Create action items table with: Task | Owner | Deadline\n4. Maintain professional business tone\n5. Format in clear, scannable structure\n\n**Style**: Professional, objective, and actionable Create professional meeting minutes with the following information:\n\n**Meeting**: [Meeting title]\n**Date**: [Date and time]\n**Attendees**: [List participants]\n**Raw Notes**: [Paste your notes or key discussion points]\n\n**Requirements**:\n1. Include executive summary (2-3 sentences)\n2. List all key decisions made\n3. Create action items table with: Task | Owner | Deadline\n4. Maintain professional business tone\n5. Format in clear, scannable structure\n\n**Style**: Professional, objective, and actionable Real-World Example Here's what happens when you feed it actual meeting notes: Input: Input: Meeting: Weekly Product Sync\nDate: Nov 7, 2025, 10:00 AM\nAttendees: Sarah (PM), Mike (Dev), Lisa (Design), Tom (QA)\nNotes:\n- Sprint 23 progress. Backend done. Frontend 80%.\n- Payment bug found. High priority.\n- Design review for onboarding. Approved.\n- User testing needed next week.\n- Mike fixing payment bug by Friday. Lisa prototype by Monday. Meeting: Weekly Product Sync\nDate: Nov 7, 2025, 10:00 AM\nAttendees: Sarah (PM), Mike (Dev), Lisa (Design), Tom (QA)\nNotes:\n- Sprint 23 progress. Backend done. Frontend 80%.\n- Payment bug found. High priority.\n- Design review for onboarding. Approved.\n- User testing needed next week.\n- Mike fixing payment bug by Friday. Lisa prototype by Monday. Output: Structured minutes with meeting header, executive summary ("The team reviewed sprint 23 progress, identified a high-priority payment bug, and approved new onboarding designs..."), detailed agenda items, decisions section, and action items table: Output: Task\n\nOwner\n\nDeadline\n\nStatus\n\n\n\nFix payment flow bug\n\nMike Chen\n\nNov 10, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started\n\n\n\nPrepare onboarding prototype\n\nLisa Wang\n\nNov 13, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started\n\n\n\nSchedule user testing session\n\nSarah Johnson\n\nNov 14, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started Task\n\nOwner\n\nDeadline\n\nStatus\n\n\n\nFix payment flow bug\n\nMike Chen\n\nNov 10, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started\n\n\n\nPrepare onboarding prototype\n\nLisa Wang\n\nNov 13, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started\n\n\n\nSchedule user testing session\n\nSarah Johnson\n\nNov 14, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started Task\n\nOwner\n\nDeadline\n\nStatus Task Task Owner Owner Deadline Deadline Status Status Fix payment flow bug\n\nMike Chen\n\nNov 10, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started Fix payment flow bug Fix payment flow bug Mike Chen Mike Chen Nov 10, 2025 Nov 10, 2025 🔴 Not Started 🔴 Not Started Prepare onboarding prototype\n\nLisa Wang\n\nNov 13, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started Prepare onboarding prototype Prepare onboarding prototype Lisa Wang Lisa Wang Nov 13, 2025 Nov 13, 2025 🔴 Not Started 🔴 Not Started Schedule user testing session\n\nSarah Johnson\n\nNov 14, 2025\n\n🔴 Not Started Schedule user testing session Schedule user testing session Sarah Johnson Sarah Johnson Nov 14, 2025 Nov 14, 2025 🔴 Not Started 🔴 Not Started Complete, scannable, actionable. That's the point. Customization Options Board meetings? Add governance language, quorum tracking, voting results, approval of previous minutes, confidentiality notices. Board meetings? Project kickoffs? Emphasize scope, timeline, roles, success criteria, risk identification, milestone tracking. Project kickoffs? Client meetings? Separate client action items from internal tasks. Track commitments made. Include follow-up communication plan. Client meetings? Brainstorming sessions? Organize ideas by theme. Document evaluation criteria. Preserve both selected and parked ideas. Brainstorming sessions? The base structure stays the same. You add context-specific sections based on meeting type. What This Doesn't Do Be clear about limitations: Doesn't replace active listening. You still need to capture what happened—this just structures it professionally. Doesn't replace active listening. Doesn't make decisions for you. If your meeting was chaotic with unclear outcomes, the minutes will reflect that. Garbage in, garbage out. Doesn't make decisions for you. Doesn't handle highly sensitive content automatically. You review before distribution, especially for confidential discussions or legal matters. Doesn't handle highly sensitive content automatically. Doesn't fix bad meetings. If nobody assigned owners or set deadlines during the meeting, you'll need to clarify that before finalizing minutes. Doesn't fix bad meetings. Think of it as a documentation assistant, not meeting management magic. Getting Started Try it with your next team meeting: Take notes like you normally do (bullet points are fine)\nCopy the prompt template\nFill in meeting details and paste your notes\nRun through ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini\nReview output for accuracy\nDistribute to team Take notes like you normally do (bullet points are fine) Copy the prompt template Fill in meeting details and paste your notes Run through ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini Review output for accuracy Distribute to team First time might take 10 minutes as you adjust formatting preferences. After that? 3-5 minutes becomes standard. Save your customized version for recurring meetings. Adjust sections based on what your team actually uses. Remove what doesn't add value. Why This Matters Documentation quality affects team productivity more than people realize. Clear minutes mean: Everyone knows what was decided and why\nAction items don't fall through cracks\nPeople who missed the meeting can catch up quickly\nDisputes about "who said what" disappear\nFollow-up meetings start with shared context Everyone knows what was decided and why Action items don't fall through cracks People who missed the meeting can catch up quickly Disputes about "who said what" disappear Follow-up meetings start with shared context The time savings are nice (30-40 minutes per meeting adds up). But the real value is consistency and clarity. When everyone operates from the same shared understanding, projects move faster. Good documentation is a competitive advantage. Most teams have terrible meeting notes—incomplete, unclear, hard to scan. Yours will be comprehensive and professional by default. The Bottom Line Meetings happen. Documentation is necessary. Make it fast and consistent. This prompt gives you a repeatable system for turning messy meeting discussions into professional minutes that people actually read and act on. No special tools required—works with any conversational AI. Try it once. You'll probably use it for every meeting going forward.