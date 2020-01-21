State of Hacker Noon 2019-2020

1,877 reads

@ David David Smooke Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Photo Credit, Giphy.com/HackerNoon , where we have 1.7M impressions since creating our account in October.

Dear Hackers and Those Who Identify as Hacker-Adjacent,

I'm thrilled to be alive, and I hope you are too. What a year! Hacker Noon has never been stronger. It's time for the 2019-2020 Hacker Noon recap.

Let’s start with a big picture graph for those in the cheap seats:

≈ 76M+ people visited HackerNoon.com from Nov 8 2016 - Dec 7 2019

This was my first full year running a team, and as CEO, I now speak in Quarters.

Q1 2019: Getting Our Ducks in a Row

We started the year by wrapping up our equity crowdfunding campaign, which raised the maximum amount of 1.07M (per regulation CF, from 1200+ shareholders) and putting together a top team (6 ppl full-time and 5 ppl part-time right now) to build the best place for technologists to publish.

Q2 2019: Surviving Chaos

Pictured, my daughter after a temper tantrum at the tube stop.

Personally, my dad went into a coma for ten days and spent 3 weeks in ICU , but thankfully and against the odds and expectations of many neurologists made a full recovery. This unexpected event hurt my work productivity, but I’m proud of how our team stepped up, and I feel even more thankful to exist.

Q3 2019: Setting Up Shop

The groomsmen (left to right: me, Austin and Dane) at Dane’s Wedding

We made a number of mistakes in the launch, but it forced us to create a help section and a more robust customer support experience . I'm happy with the way in which the team learned and evolved. The next months after the launch was about helping past writers onboard to the new system and recruiting new writers via constant product iteration and many editorial campaigns.

You can read more about our product developments in Dane’s year end product update , but the big thing is that we moved into our own infrastructure and there was A LOT of hard work involved to maintain a robust system that serves thousands of writers and millions of readers.

Q4 2019: Integrating, Iterating, and Publishing More Words Per Day Than Ever Before

5 months after launch, we ended the year as the top 3.5k sites in the world - up from 5.2k according to Alexa in July - demonstrating the overall success of our move into our own software.

2020 Outlook

We’re kicking off the year with the deployment of our first feature built on the blockchain: decentralized annotations and in-line comments . Overall, we will continue investing heavily in improving and iterating on the core product experience, reading and writing, while also launching more curation tools.

A Note to Our Partners, Sponsors, Superfans, And Undecideds In Scoping Phase

We have three words and one slug for you. Swipe right on sponsor.hackernoon.com - before we update the rate card.

Back to the Internet!

David Smooke

P.S. some social proof:

Tags