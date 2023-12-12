Startups of the Year 2023: Xembly - The AI Assistant That Does the Work for You

Welcome to HackerNoon’s interview series. This section is curated by our Editorial team to spotlight bold and disruptive startups across the globe. If you’ve been nominated, and answer these questions Startups-Of-The-Year create a brand profile here. Hey Hackers, Xembly has been nominated in HackerNoon's annual Startup of the Year awards in Seattle, USA. Please vote for us here: https://hackernoon.com/startups/north-america/north-america-seattle-wa-usa#lj5xjhwq/lj5xjhwq Read more about us below to understand why we deserve your vote. Meet Xembly Xembly is an AI-powered productivity platform, and our first product is an AI-powered executive assistant that does the work for you, like scheduling meetings, taking meeting notes, and optimizing and orchestrating your calendar. Xena saves you 8 hours every week, so you can spend more time on planning, deep thinking, getting sh*t done, or some well-deserved “me-time.” My Role I'm Andrew Mounier, head of Growth Marketing at Xembly. I have been in the marketing and SaaS world for almost 15 years and have found my home at Xembly. Here, we’ve created an AI Executive Assistant that's not just another tool, but a game-changer for high-performing teams. My days are filled with the exciting challenge of drawing in users to experience how Xembly can transform their work life with smarter scheduling, meeting summaries, and task management - all powered by AI. I also host "AI Unboxed," powered by Xembly. It's a podcast where we dive into the world of AI, uncovering its impact across various sectors and how it's revolutionizing the way we work. It's a fantastic journey, bringing together industry experts to share insights and discuss AI's practical, real-world applications. Between leading growth at Xembly and engaging with thought leaders on "AI Unboxed," I'm right at the heart of AI's exciting evolution, and I absolutely love it! How We're Disrupting/Improving the Productivity Tools Industry There are plenty of productivity tools out there, but all of them only make it slightly easier to do something. Xembly is the first solution that actually does the work for you. All you have to do is ask your AI executive assistant, Xena, to schedule a meeting, take notes, or reprioritize your calendar, and it’ll get done in an instant. The future of AI at work is agents that take work off your plate, things you didn’t love doing anyway, like scheduling, note-taking, and calendar management. That’s what Xembly and Xena do. Standing Out From The Crowd Plenty of startups are just an abstraction of ChatGPT, using the OpenAI API, and are not built with enterprise security and privacy needs in mind. Xembly is different. Our solution is built specifically for enterprises with the purpose of making you more productive at work and taking tedious tasks off your plate. Once you start peeling the onion that entails a lot of things, including recognizing attendees, calendar activities, who said what in meetings, and which action items came out of the meeting. All these capabilities are based on our proprietary technology and are a result of our founders’ background and experience building AI and intelligent, conversational assistants in the past. Our Predictions/Thoughts on the AI Industry in 2023/2024 We have been around since before the world truly realized the power of AI with the launch of ChatGPT, and the increased awareness has helped educate people and businesses on the possibilities of AI. A lot of current solutions are very broad in their application, and we don’t really see them being specialized enough to be entrusted with important, personal aspects of work life like scheduling, note-taking in company meetings, and your personal priorities. We are strong believers in the need for dedicated AI “agents” that serve a specific purpose and role and do everything within those boundaries to a T. That’s the direction we are going, and we think the market will get there too as it discovers the best applications for AI and the limitations and edge-cases that happen in real life. What word defines the state of AI in 2023? In 2023, the broader market woke up to the possibilities of AI, and many individuals, startups, and companies started dreaming big. However, we are already observing a market with eyes bigger than its stomach. Too many solutions are spreading themselves too thin and being too broad in their application — They do too many things, and few things well. Going forward, "Specialization" is the keyword for AI. As we move into 2024, we will see an increased specialization in the application of AI with clearer boundaries and more specific use cases that are more beneficial to specific industries, roles, or problems. The next wave of solutions will do fewer, specialized tasks extremely well. Why we decided to participate in HackerNoon's Startup of the Year awards HackerNoon's Startup of the Year is like the Oscars for tech companies. It's the place to be if you are in the biz. It has been an exciting journey for Xembly over the past year, and we'd like to invite other AI enthusiasts and productivity experts to join us on this AI productivity journey. Final Thoughts It's undeniable that AI will become a greater part of work life. Xembly is here to make that happen in a productive, ethical, and transparent way that benefits everyone involved. 