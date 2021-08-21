Startup Interview with Vivek Khatri, Director & Founder, at Emizen Tech

Vivek Khatri is the director of Emizentech, a leading IT company providing business solutions for ecommerce, mobile app, & salesforce projects. Vivek is a professional eCommerce consultant and certified Magento expert. He is excited about the futuristic technologies that are growing year by year and gaining popularity. His advice to the 21-year-old version of himself: You need to cover a long journey that will not be an easy job. To make everything simple, you need to trust yourself, learn from your mistakes, and don't allow people to harm your confidence.