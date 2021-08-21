Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview with Vivek Khatri, Director & Founder, at Emizen Tech  by@emizentech

Startup Interview with Vivek Khatri, Director & Founder, at Emizen Tech

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Vivek Khatri is the director of Emizentech, a leading IT company providing business solutions for ecommerce, mobile app, & salesforce projects. Vivek is a professional eCommerce consultant and certified Magento expert. He is excited about the futuristic technologies that are growing year by year and gaining popularity. His advice to the 21-year-old version of himself: You need to cover a long journey that will not be an easy job. To make everything simple, you need to trust yourself, learn from your mistakes, and don't allow people to harm your confidence.
image
EmizenTech Hacker Noon profile picture

@emizentech
EmizenTech

A leading IT company providing business solutions for ecommerce, mobile app, & salesforce projects

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Makes DevOps Orchestration Worth the Investment by @katalon
#katalon
What Is Triple Extortion Ransomware and How to Prevent It by @checkpoint
#checkpoint
One Donation Brings Digital Trust to Charitable Giving￼ by @Fluree
#good-company
5 Best Practices to Follow for Node.js Development by @hiren-dhaduk
#nodejs
Enable Customized Royalties For NFTs With Multiple Creators, ERC20 Payout, and More, with Tatum by @tatum
#nfts

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#founder-stories#tech-startups#it-careers#web-development#web-development-company#it-outsourcing#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading