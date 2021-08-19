Startup Interview with Niels Klitsgaard, CEO & co-founder, FortKnoxster, Gibraltar

FortKnoxster is a cybersecurity company focused on the crypto space. Its platform offers private communications, digital wallets, DeFi features, etc - all in one secure encrypted app. Founder: "I like to “fix” things by trying to solve problems with technology. I guess it has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur than now. Follow your passion and do not listen too much to others. Everything is possible with the right mindset and hard work. Just do it!"