Startup Interview with Krishna, Founder/CEO, Apty

Apty helps companies get more out of their software investments by making it easier for employees to onboard and use web-based applications. Krishna Dunthoori was born in India, studied in Europe, and settled in the US. Founded a global IT consulting firm specializing in helping companies implement or optimize complex enterprise software in 2010 and recently founded Apty (in 2017) Apty offers on-screen guidance, usage analytics, and actionable insights for improving software and process adoption. The biggest thing that has taught me this year is that things can change in a matter of minutes, being open and open.