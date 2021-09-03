Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview with Krishna, Founder/CEO, Apty by@digitalkrish

Startup Interview with Krishna, Founder/CEO, Apty

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Apty helps companies get more out of their software investments by making it easier for employees to onboard and use web-based applications. Krishna Dunthoori was born in India, studied in Europe, and settled in the US. Founded a global IT consulting firm specializing in helping companies implement or optimize complex enterprise software in 2010 and recently founded Apty (in 2017) Apty offers on-screen guidance, usage analytics, and actionable insights for improving software and process adoption. The biggest thing that has taught me this year is that things can change in a matter of minutes, being open and open.
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
On Fintech Trends and Contactless Technology: Startup Interview with Daumantas Barauskas by @genomewallet
#fintech
"Walk Down the Road of Life Without Fearing Anything" Max Azarov, CEO and Co-Founder, Novakid by @maximazarov
#language
'The North Star of Our Success Is the Impact We Have on American Borrowers': Tomas Campos by @tcampos
#startups-of-the-year
Digitizing Human Biology: Startup Interview with Naveen Jain, Viome Founder and CEO by @factorymhu
#startups-of-the-year
'I Launched Uplinq in the Hope of Seeing More SMBs Financially Viable': Ron Benegbi by @ronbenegbi
#startups-of-the-year

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#digital-adoption-platform#dap#startup-growth#startup-interview#tech-founder-interview#apty
Join Hacker Noon loading