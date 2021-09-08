Startup Interview with Henry Shapiro, Co-founder at Reclaim.ai

Henry Shapiro is the co-founder of [Reclaim], a calendar assistant that blocks time for anything you care about. Reclaim is a product management tool that helps teams and organizations manage their time week-to-week. Shapiro: "What I love about our team (and we’re a small one!) is that we all possess a tremendous amount of ownership and autonomy. I love how scrappy everyone is, and how much stuff we are able to accomplish with a small number of people in the mix"