Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview with Henry Shapiro, Co-founder at Reclaim.ai by@henryshapiro

Startup Interview with Henry Shapiro, Co-founder at Reclaim.ai

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Henry Shapiro is the co-founder of [Reclaim], a calendar assistant that blocks time for anything you care about. Reclaim is a product management tool that helps teams and organizations manage their time week-to-week. Shapiro: "What I love about our team (and we’re a small one!) is that we all possess a tremendous amount of ownership and autonomy. I love how scrappy everyone is, and how much stuff we are able to accomplish with a small number of people in the mix"
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
How to Think like A Programmer? by @bob.js
#beginner

Tags

#productivity#productivity-tools#team-productivity#startups#startup-advice#startups-of-the-year#startup-lessons#startup
Join Hacker Noon loading